Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

- Annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2023 to approve the transaction

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has received an interim order from the British Columbia Supreme Court for a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act in connection with the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") to the shareholders of the Company. It is the Company's intention to develop Coniagas into a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market and to list Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders - October 31, 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt will hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders on October 31, 2023 to approve the plan of arrangement, among other things. A copy of the Company's management information circular will be available on the Company's website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An Arrangement Agreement entered into between the Company and Coniagas and the plan of arrangement will be annexed to the circular as schedules. If shareholders approve the plan of arrangement and related matters at the meeting, the Company will seek a final order for the plan of arrangement from the British Columbia Supreme Court on November 3, 2023.

Unanimous Recommendation of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Canada Silver Cobalt has unanimously determined that the plan of arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote for the plan of arrangement and related matters at the shareholders' meeting. The Board of Directors based its decision in part on a fairness opinion provided to it by Leede Jones Gable Inc., a copy of which will be annexed to the circular.

The Company encourages all shareholders to review the circular and its schedules and to vote their shares prior to the meeting. The record date for the meeting is September 19, 2023.

Plan of Arrangement

The principal steps of the proposed plan of arrangement are as follows:

  • the Company will transfer the Graal property, located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Québec, to Coniagas in exchange for 24 million Coniagas common shares and 12 million Coniagas common share purchase warrants, each of which will entitle its holder to purchase one Coniagas share at a price of $0.40;

  • as soon as practicable after the effective date of the plan of arrangement, the Company will deliver an aggregate of 5,874,600 Coniagas shares and 2,937,300 Coniagas warrants on a pro rata basis to the Company's shareholders of record on a date to be selected for the distribution; and

  • on each of the first three anniversaries of the effective date of the plan of arrangement, the Company will deliver to shareholders of record at the respective times an aggregate of 1,958,200 Coniagas shares and 979,100 Coniagas warrants, such that the Company will distribute to its shareholders an aggregate of 11,749,200 Coniagas shares and 5,874,600 Coniagas warrants in four annual distributions.

All Coniagas warrants will be exercisable for a period of two years. The first tranche of the Coniagas warrants may be exercised starting on the effective date of the plan of arrangement and will expire two years thereafter. The three following tranches of Coniagas warrants will expire two years after their respective delivery dates.

Coniagas Private Placement and Share Capital

Coniagas intends to raise up to $1,250,000 by way of private placement to "accredited investors" by issuing up to 5,000,000 shares at a price of $0.25 per share. Each share will be accompanied by one warrant, which may be exercised for two years at a price of $0.40 per share. Coniagas intends to use the proceeds from the proposed private placement for exploration on the Graal property and for working capital.

It is expected that after the proposed share distribution and maximum private placement, Canada Silver Cobalt will hold approximately 55% of Coniagas' outstanding shares, with 18% of the shares to be held in the aggregate by the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt. Investors in the proposed private placement will hold approximately 15% of Coniagas' outstanding shares, with the balance of approximately 12% to be held by a third-party vendor of certain of the claims comprising the Graal property and by directors and officers of Coniagas and others. After the three annual share distributions, the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt in the aggregate and the Company will each own approximately 37% of Coniagas' outstanding shares, subject to dilution during the period.

Updates and Regulatory Approval

The Company will provide updates on the proposed distribution of the Coniagas shares and warrants to the shareholders of the Company, including the distribution record date, and on the proposed listing of Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange. The proposed distribution by the Company of the Coniagas shares and warrants and the private placement by Coniagas are subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring; and (3) lithium property - 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the proposed distribution of common shares and common share purchase warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company, the proposed private placement by Coniagas and proposed listing of Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement will be set out in the Company's management information circular, which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181886

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCCW:CATSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, mapping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through direct messaging to our shareholders and investors,   https://www.crucible.live defines the corporate strategy and goals

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is finding additional targets for unlocking mineralization in addition to the known silver and cobalt at the former high-grade Castle Silver Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

The survey is an important step in collecting robust data about this underexplored lithium prospect where we intend to follow up with field work this summer.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt"), which is developing several precious metal and battery metals properties in Ontario and Quebec, is pleased to announce the expansion of its airborne geophysical survey program to also include the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project located in the Cochrane District in northern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's been quite a summer of progress for our royalty portfolio with 19 updates from our asset partners over 4 months. We're especially excited about the most recent production update on our cash-flowing Penouta tin-tantalum royalty, on which we've increased our royalty rate to 1.5% gross revenue royalty in July.

"The management team at Strategic Minerals has done a fantastic job operationally at the Penouta mine. It's also exciting to note serious progress at Mont Sorcier, a large iron and vanadium asset in a top tier mining jurisdiction that is being advanced in partnership with Glencore. The process for project financing is moving ahead towards due diligence due to commence shortly."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on August 15, 2023:

  • Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On August 14, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the second quarter included record production, increasing 36% to 246 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine in Spain, compared to Q2 2022. Strategic also achieved record sales of 231 tonnes of concentrates and 154 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 40% and 38%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Further to Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announcing its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from the UK Export Credit Agency to provide up to US$420 million of support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, Cerrado announced on September 5, 2023 that it has commenced the tender phase for the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) of its project financing program. The selection of the MLA is expected to be completed by the end of September, followed by detailed due diligence. The US$420 million amount represents 70% of the Mont Sorcier Project's total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, political risk insurance premium and other approved expenditures.
  • Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - On September 5, 2023, Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: GEMC) ("Global Energy Metals") and its strategic partner Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose") announced analytical results from the first two diamond drill holes at the Bruvann prospect, Råna Project, Norway.

    Massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU001, which extends the mineralization 20 meters (m) southwest and on strike from a historical massive sulphide drill intercept. This intersection is located within 70 m of the inferred position of historical underground workings. A broad zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU003.

    According to Global Energy Metals, the drill results demonstrate that mineralization at Bruvann remains open along strike from existing mine infrastructure. Diamond drilling continues to test a number of targets identified by recent geophysical and geological studies.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Global Energy Metals and is unable to verify the reported drill data.
  • Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On August 29, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BUR) ("Burley") announced it has recommenced its latest drill program at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada, comprising 3,000 to 4,000 m of diamond drilling. This program follows Burley's inaugural drill program which commenced in April 2023, culminating in the completion of 14 holes, with remaining results expected in September. The new drill program will continue to test for extensions to the Chubb Central Main Dyke both along strike and at depth, and also test for spodumene in mapped parallel pegmatite dykes.

    Burley announced on September 12, 2023 that it has commenced an initial metallurgical test work program at the Chubb Project to gather indications of spodumene recovery and spodumene beneficiation through typical spodumene processing circuits. The tests, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Québec, are expected to take up to four months to complete.

    On September 20, 2023, Burley announced the completion of geological mapping, field pXRF1 mineral geochemical vectors and geophysical surveys at the Chubb Project. The mapping and field mineral vectors determined that outcropping pegmatites at Chubb North target show fertility indicators consistent with lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites - opening a large, undrilled area at Chubb North. Burley has identified six targets and obtained additional approvals for drilling of the Chubb North pegmatite targets.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported mapping and survey data.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a novel form of metallurgical testing is underway on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") in Nevada utilizing super critical carbon dioxide as a leaching agent. A new patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in August 2023 to the Company's consultant, Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc. of Extractive Metallurgy Consultants LLC of Reno, Nevada ("EMC"), is currently being tested on Gemini clay mineralization. EMC's patented process could revolutionize the extraction of lithium from clay deposits by offering a "green" processing method while at the same time providing in-ground sequestration of captured carbon dioxide ("carbon capture").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Shareholders in an Open Letter.

Caravel Capital Investments Incorporated, a Bahamian investment firm, this morning published an open letter to all Alpha Lithium Corporation ("ALLI") shareholders outlining the reasons Shareholders should tender Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" offer of C$1.48 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake Exploration by ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium to Host Investors Update Call on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Beyond Lithium to Host Investors Update Call on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Following its recent discovery of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite zone at its 206 sq. km Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario and a three-day site visit of several of the company's properties by its senior technical team, management of Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") will be hosting an investors update call on Thursday September 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm EDT.

In attendance for Beyond Lithium will be Allan Frame, President & CEO, Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration and Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Copper Investing

Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY EXPANDS THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

Lithium Investing

Francisco Basin Scoping Study

Resource Investing

Over 56,000 Metres Of Pegmatites Mapped At Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project- Gascoyne Lithium Projects

Vanadium Investing

TMT: Additional TMT Shareholders Support Proposed Merger with AVL

×