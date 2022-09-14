Battery MetalsInvesting News

TTL is now ready to process high-grade mineralized material and tailings from nearby mines into silver dore bars.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant, that has zero discharge, is fully operational and ready for processing the high-grade mineralized material from the Cobalt Camp into silver dore bars as it was originally designed to do.

"We have rebuilt the TTL facility, including upgrades to the secondary crushing circuit and installation of a new gravity plant. TTL is now ready to begin the processing of high-grade mineralized material and tailings from mining properties in the area, including tailings from the Company's past-producing Beaver Mine and Castle Mine. This is another important step in building our capability as a fully integrated mining operation right through to the production of silver dore bars," stated CEO Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

The 20,000-square-foot TTL facility is located in the Town of Cobalt, Ontario, in the centre of the historic Cobalt Mining Camp where 600 million ounces of silver and 30 million pounds of cobalt were produced during the 1900s. The facility was originally established in its current location by the Ontario government in 1941 as a public service facility offering laboratory services, high-grade ore processing and a bullion furnace to nearby mining operations. It was used by companies such as Agnico Eagle and Teck in their early days of silver mining operations in the area to pour in excess of two million ounces silver annually in silver dore bars. Using TTL's bullion furnace, Canada Silver Cobalt poured three silver dore bars from Castle Mine waste material as a proof-of-concept test in 2019.

Canada Silver Cobalt completed the purchase of the TTL facility from a private operator in 2020. Since then, it has conducted a number of test runs and completed the commissioning of the secondary crushing circuit. As a result, TTL has a complete crushing and screening high-grade processing plant with a 20-tonne-per-hour capacity for high-grade mineralized feed from mining operations in the area (see news release September 8, 2021).

In addition, the Company recently installed a new gravity plant at TTL that is closed loop with a water recycle step (see news release January 18, 2022). The two-stage gravity plant, which is designed to operate at 24 tonnes per day, is now fully commissioned and includes a spiral concentrator feeding the concentrate to a conventional gravity table. A supplementary Falcon high-grade gravity concentrator is currently being installed.

The Company intends to use TTL for processing high-grade mineralized material from its Castle and Beaver mines as well as from the Castle East high-grade silver deposit when it has access to the high-grade veins there through the building of a ramp which is currently in the planning stage.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed an almost 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property and an airborne VTEM geophysical survey is being conducted at its Lowney-Lac Edouard property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is is exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

