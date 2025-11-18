Canacol Energy Seeks Creditor Protection to Pursue Restructuring

Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSX: CNE,OTC:CNNEF) (OTCQX: CNNEF) (BVC: CNEC) ("Canacol" or the "Company"), today announces that the Company and its subsidiaries are seeking an order for creditor protection (the "Initial Order") from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA"). The CCAA is a federal statute in Canada that allows qualifying insolvent companies to restructure their affairs under court supervision, with the aim of maximizing value for stakeholders and preserving business operations. Under the CCAA, the Company continues operating while it works to restructure its affairs. The CCAA is designed to facilitate a stay of proceedings, giving the company the stability and "breathing room" from creditor actions while it develops a plan of arrangement with creditors or otherwise effect its restructuring. The Monitor is appointed by the court to oversee the process, report to the court, and liaise with stakeholders.

The decision to commence CCAA proceedings was made by the Board of Directors of the Company after careful consideration of the Company's financial position and extensive consultation with legal and financial advisors. The Board of Directors has considered all other options and concluded that restructuring under the CCAA with immediate protection from creditors is the best alternative. The Company faces a looming liquidity crisis from upcoming interest and principal payments under its funded debt obligations; an unfavorable arbitration decision in a claim by VP Ingenergia giving rise to a $22 million arbitral against certain of the Company's subsidiaries; reduced natural gas production; and increased trade and other accounts payables.

The Company is seeking an Initial Order that includes, among other things: (i) a stay of proceedings in favor of the Company and its Canadian subsidiaries; and (ii) the appointment of KPMG Inc. as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor").

The Company intends to seek recognition of the Initial Order and its CCAA proceedings in the United States of America pursuant to Chapter 15 of title 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532 and in Colombia pursuant to Title III of Law 1116 of 2006 of the Republic of Colombia or other applicable Colombian law.

The board of directors of the Company will remain in place and management will remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company, under the oversight of the Monitor.

It is anticipated that The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the other exchanges where the Company is listed will place the Company under delisting review and that there can be no assurance as to the outcome of such review or the continued qualification for listing on the TSX or other exchanges.

Additional information regarding the CCAA proceeding can be found on the Monitor's website at https://kpmg.com/ca/canacol.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CNE, the OTCQX in the United States of America under the symbol CNNEF, the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia under the symbol CNEC.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "target", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. 


For more information please contact Investor Relations: South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canacol EnergyCNE:CCTSX:CNEEnergy Investing
CNE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Enters into Major Strategic Agreement with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake; Combined Project Consideration of up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Enters into Major Strategic Agreement with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake; Combined Project Consideration of up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive repurchase agreement (the "Strategic Agreement") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or "DML") whereby Denison will... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Consolidates 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Consolidates 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a definitive and binding purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") to increase and... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced technology data acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated July 7, 2025, amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the "... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has issued a total of 750,000 common shares to the current property owners of mining assets... Keep Reading...
Purepoint Completes First Pass Drilling at Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Completes First Pass Drilling at Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Tabbernor Project, located on the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The program consisted of five... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2025 (the " Meeting "). At that Meeting, amongst other things, shareholders will be asked... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold