(TheNewswire)
November 24, 2026 TheNewswire - SURREY, British Columbia Cameo Resources Inc. (CSE: MEO FSE: Z88) ("Cameo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added a second drilling rig to the first ever drilling campaign announced October 8, 2026 at its 100% owned, 19.58 square kilometer, Katoro Gold Property ("Katoro" or the "Property"), located in the Geita region of the Lake Victoria Goldfields of Tanzania. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that further to the appointment of Mr. Duranya Sebabili as Director and Country Manager of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania, announced September 9, 2026, Mr. Sebabili has been appointed as President and CEO of Cameo Resources Inc.
Mr. Sebabili has worked with Cameo in Tanzania since 2023, serving as the Company's in-country representative and supporting its engagement with government authorities, regulatory bodies and local stakeholders. During that time, he has played an important role in advancing Cameo's interests in Tanzania, including helping secure regulatory approvals for two mineral rights zones. With more than 10 years of experience spanning public administration, government relations, regulatory affairs and stakeholder engagement, Mr. Sebabili brings extensive experience navigating government and regulatory processes and coordinating public-private stakeholders.
In his new role, Mr. Sebabili, who already oversees Cameo's Tanzanian activities, will be setting up a Cameo Resources Inc. Tanzanian satellite office and report directly to the Board of Directors, guiding Cameo through its maiden drilling campaign as well as continually sourcing new opportunities through his extensive personal network.
"Mr. Sebabili has proven to be an invaluable member of our Tanzanian team," said Brian Thurston, Director of Cameo Resources. "His knowledge of the local regulatory environment, relationships with local government and stakeholders, and his ability to get things done on the ground have been instrumental as we have advanced our Katoro operations. We are pleased to have him guide Cameo as we expand drilling operations and grow our Tanzanian presence."
The Company wishes to Thank Mr. Strasler for his interim role leading Cameo for the past eight months. While Mr. Strasler has stepped down from his management roles as President & CEO, he will remain on the board of Directors of the Company.
Highlights of the Katoro Property:
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LocatedwithintheSukumalandGreenstoneBeltSGB")ontheBuckreefMinemineralizedshear zone trend, within the Lake Victoria Goldfields in north-west Tanzania.
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19.58kmroadaccessiblelandpackageapproximately 170 km southwest of Mwanza city, 63 km southwest of Geita Region.
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There are current hard rock mining and milling operations surrounding the Property less than 1 kilometer from property boundaries in most directions.
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TheCompanyhassampledmassivetosemi-massivesulphidematerializationfromtwomining
operations less than 500 meters north of Katoro's northern claim boundary that have returned gold values of 238.74g/t (8.42oz) Au and 169.22g/t (5.97oz) Au.
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Goldbearingquartzveinmaterialfromsurfaceinanalluvialsettingisthecurrentfocusofmining of local miners in the area. The company has yet to determine the limits of this type of mineralizationhoweversamplestakenfromactiveartisanalminingpitsonthePropertyreturned an average grade of 12.26g/t Au
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Regionalgeophysicalandstructuralsettingssupportstrongexplorationpotentialforsignificantgold mineralizationwithintheprojectarea.
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Only ~35% of the Property has been covered by with Induced Polarization yielding a total of 80 targets proposed for drilling
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The prospective mineralized zones are characterized by moderate to high chargeability values of upto250mV/Vandgenerallylow-intermediateresistivityvaluesof~10Ωmto700Ωm.Thezones arepresumedtobeassociatedwithzonesofdisseminatedandsemi-massivesulphideswithgold mineralization within the Precambrian rocks and quartz veins foundwithin shear zones.
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InterpretationofthePropertygeophysicalresultshasresultedinfivedistinctmineralizedzones
identified at varying depths ranging from a few meters below the surface to ~120 m.
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These zones appear to extend west and/or east beyond the boundaries of the project area and/or surveyedblocks, indicating additional potential areas for gold mineralization
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These zones depict three significant trends aligned with the magnetic lineaments interpreted as faults and/or shear zones with the most dominant E-W trend mirroring the Tembo gold deposit of Buckreef Gold Mine.
Additionally, the Company has set 2,150,000 incentive stock options at $0.25 to certain directors' officers and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option incentive plan. These options vest immediately and are for a term of two years.
Cameo Resources Inc. is a dynamic mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral deposits. Cameo's Katoro property covers 19.58 Km2 situated within the prospective Sukumaland greenstone belt within the Lake Victoria goldfield (LVGF). One of the most important mining sites in Africa, Tanzania's LVGF holds several multimillion-ounce gold deposits and has continuing operations by some of the largest gold companies in the world. The concessions have not been explored by modern methods until now. For more information on Cameo Resources, please visit the website at www.cameoresourcesinc.com.
On behalf of the Board of Cameo Resources Inc. Mr. Duranya Sebabili, President & CEO
Phone Number: 1-800-325-1308
Investor Relations;
Email: IR@cameoresourcesInc.com Phone Number: 1-800-325-1308
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements"
(collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Cameo, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks that lease holder will not approve the sale of the Property, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Cameo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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