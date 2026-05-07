Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 7, 2026.

Shareholders elected board members Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Against

% Votes Against

Catherine Gignac

72,913,617

98.13%

1,385,967

1.87%

Tammy Cook-Searson

73,976,654

99.57%

322,919

0.43%

Tim Gitzel

74,100,179

99.77%

174,337

0.23%

Marie Inkster

73,781,111

99.33%

494,252

0.67%

Kathryn Jackson

73,302,463

98.69%

972,353

1.31%

Don Kayne

73,311,694

98.81%

882,589

1.19%

Peter Kukielski

74,137,072

99.78%

162,508

0.22%

Dominique Minière

73,460,367

99.35%

480,348

0.65%

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins

73,814,853

99.38%

460,340

0.62%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corporation and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.

Investor inquiries
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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