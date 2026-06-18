Calix Named to Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2026 on Strength of Human-Centric Agentic Innovation

Following the successful launch of secure, agentic workflows on the AI-native Calix One platform for its 1,200 customers in May 2026, Newsweek—along with Fortune, Glassdoor, and Comparably—recognizes Calix for a culture of innovation that enables customers to transform their operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win in any market
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced it has received 4.5 out of 5 stars in Newsweek's annual "Greatest Workplaces in Tech" list , which ranks companies based on leadership, fair compensation, and work-life balance—with particular consideration made of teams who incorporate responsible use of AI to support rather than supplant their employees. Calix also ranked last year on the Newsweek list, earning 4 out of 5 stars.
This recognition adds to the growing list of culture and leadership honors Calix has earned from Fortune , Glassdoor , and Comparably , reflecting the company's commitment to transformational innovation under the leadership of CEO Michael Weening, a 2024 and 2025 Comparably Top CEO , and Chief Product Officer Shane Eleniak, a recipient of the Global CPO Top 20 Award .
The Calix culture has turned 15 years and more than $2 billion in investment into the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, which supports its customers by running more than 4.3 billion workflows and operations annually and ingesting more than a petabyte of data daily. Calix One enables service providers of all sizes to improve subscriber experience, reduce call center churn, and grow revenue—while lowering operating costs. The latest advancements for the platform , launched in May, allow providers to orchestrate agentic workflows that result in breakthrough gains in subscriber loyalty, operational efficiency, and revenue.
Within the company, Calix is operationalizing secure agentic AI by embedding it into everyday work. With approximately 98 percent employee adoption of Microsoft Copilot, more than 400 employee-built enterprise agents, and over 20,000 monthly interactions, AI is supporting real workflows across the business—accelerating execution, surfacing insights, reducing manual analysis, and driving an estimated $37 million in annual productivity gains.
John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix, said: "Our focus is on empowering our people with AI, not replacing them. When every employee applies safe, secure, and empowering AI to their daily work, it becomes a force multiplier for how we execute and serve our customers. That is how we turn human potential into real business outcomes."
The Newsweek honor is the latest in a number of 2026 culture-based awards for Calix:
- Best Companies to Work For ® (Fortune, No. 85/100)
- Best Workplaces in Technology (Fortune, No. 21/100)
- Best Companies to Work For ® in the Bay Area (Fortune, No. 18/100)
- Best Workplaces for Parents (Fortune, No. 67/100)
- Best Companies in Tech & AI (Glassdoor, No. 22/25)
- Best Places to Work (Glassdoor, No. 88/100)
- Best Company Outlook (Comparably, No. 1/100)
- Best Companies for Diversity (Comparably, No. 9/100)
- Best Leadership Teams (Comparably, No. 10/50)
- Best Companies for Women (Comparably, No. 14/100)
- Best Companies for Career Growth (Comparably, No. 20/50)
- Best HR Teams (Comparably, No. 4/25)
- Best Engineering Teams (Comparably, No. 7/25)
- Best Sales Teams (Comparably, No. 8/25)
- Top Rated Sales Orgs at Public Companies (Reppy Award)
- Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Team (Great Place To Work Canada)
- Best Marketing Teams (Comparably, No. 3/25)
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "We started investing in agentic AI in November 2023—building on more than 26 years of trusted customer partnerships and our deep understanding of their workflows—to enable every customer to make the most of the AI opportunity and empower their teams, subscribers, and the communities they serve. Supported by our platform and partnership with Google Cloud, customers like ALLO , CentraNet , RTC , and Tombigbee have launched agentic workflows that are safe and secure and that empower team members—with early success in optimizing onboarding and troubleshooting. The Newsweek honor and awards from Fortune and Comparably are a testament to our teams' trusted partnerships with customers. They signal a bright future ahead as we continue our AI journey safely, securely, and with human empowerment front and center, together."
Learn more about Calix One and the company's award-winning culture .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in 2026. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
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Press Inquiries:
Zach Burger
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zach.burger@calix.com
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