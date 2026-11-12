Calix Honors 7 Partners Turning Technology Investments Into Stronger Subscriber Relationships and Service Provider Growth

From enabling service activation in less than a minute to driving 160 percent business growth in two years, the 2026 Calix Partner Innovations Awards recognize partners simplifying operations, accelerating deployments, and driving growth for service providers
At its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced the seven winners of its 15th annual Partner Innovations Awards . The awards recognize partners helping service providers turn technology investments into measurable business results through automation, specialized expertise, and operational innovation.
The Calix partner ecosystem gives service providers the support needed to adopt and maximize the AI-native Calix One ™ platform and SmartLife ™ managed services. These seven award winners demonstrate how the right combination of technology, operational innovation, and execution helps providers accelerate service delivery, reduce costs, strengthen subscriber relationships, and compete and win across residential, business, community, and multifamily markets.
The 2026 Calix Partner Innovations Award winners demonstrate measurable impact:
- Channel Partner Award—Nexicom Systems grows Calix business 160 percent in two years. For over 14 years, Nexicom Systems has partnered with Calix to support more than 16 mutual customers across Canada, including rural providers and community-owned networks. Their longstanding customer relationships and investment in Calix expertise have made Nexicom the leading channel partner in Canada, and a top five partner globally since 2024.
- Customer Choice Award—CDG helps providers turn automation into measurable gains, including 52 percent fewer outage-related calls. Through their work with Communications Data Group (CDG), service providers are achieving exceptional results: Clearwave Fiber used automated notifications that contributed to a 20-point Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) increase; Firefly Fiber Broadband added 12,000 accounts in 14 months without increasing staff, supported by automated provisioning and Calix integrations; and Home Telecom reduced provisioning labor 27 percent and customer service calls 15 percent using automation, while generating tens of thousands in additional monthly recurring revenue.
- Ecosystem Partner Award—Paymentus enables service activation in less than a minute while reducing cost to serve by up to 90 percent. Paymentus co-developed the reusable paywall solution with Calix, combining payment processing and self-service activation for SmartMDU ™ and SmartTown ®. Providers can offer flexible service packages and payment options without manual activation work or technician dispatches.
- Excellence in Partner Innovation Award—gaiia accelerates operational integration up to 75 percent faster than the industry standard. gaiia enabled providers to adopt Calix-integrated operations in three to six months, up to 75 percent faster than the industry benchmark. Their low-code Workflow Builder connects Calix capabilities with billing and operational systems, allowing providers to automate provisioning, device management, and subscriber lifecycle changes without custom coding.
- Excellence in Partner Training Award—JSI resolves 91 percent of Calix-related support calls on first contact. With more than 150 Calix certifications held by over 50 employees, JSI equips their teams to deliver faster, more effective technical engineering and design services. Every contact center technical support employee is Calix certified, giving their team deep familiarity with Calix solutions and technologies. JSI also helped develop the Calix certified partner program for service support.
- Partner Market Impact Award—Nex-Tech Creative grows affordability program enrollment 44 percent in three months. Using subscriber and demographic insights, Nex-Tech Creative identified households at risk of switching providers and introduced targeted outreach with a $30 monthly discount. The team also prioritized the replacement of aging routers, completing 119 no-cost upgrades within weeks. Nex-Tech applies the same data-driven approach to their work with other providers.
- Rising Partner Star of the Year Award—CSSA extends Calix One capabilities and dedicated sales support to providers with 500 or fewer subscribers. The Communications Supply Service Association (CSSA), a member-driven buying cooperative, draws on more than 50 years of service to rural and community providers—pairing a member-driven buying association with Calix One capabilities. The new partnership with Calix gives providers a focused resource for technology decisions, personalized support, and growth.
John Durocher, chief operating officer at Calix, said: "The best technology is only the starting point. These seven partners prove what happens when automation, specialized expertise, and operational discipline come together on the Calix One platform to help service providers achieve faster activation, lower cost to serve, and happier subscribers. Whether a provider serves 500 or 500,000 subscribers, our partner ecosystem helps them turn every investment into measurable results. Congratulations to this year's winners."
See all Partner Innovations Award winners and finalists from ConneXions 2026 and learn how Calix partners are helping service providers improve operations, better serve their subscribers, and grow their businesses.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
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