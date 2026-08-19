Cadence to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
Richard Gu, vice president of investor relations, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Gu will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

WHEN:
The talk will be webcast live at 12:25 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 180 days.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at investor.cadence.com .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities.

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

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