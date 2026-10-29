Cadence Joins the Genesis Mission Consortium to Advance AI-Driven Scientific Discovery and Microelectronics Innovation

Cadence will bring AI-enabled electronic design automation, system design and analysis, and digital twin expertise to the DOE's AI-driven science initiative
Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has joined the Genesis Mission™ Consortium, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) public-private partnership using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security and advance energy innovation. Cadence will contribute AI-enabled design and simulation technology and technical expertise to collaborate with DOE National Laboratories to support Genesis Mission priorities in advanced microelectronics, quantum and superconducting systems, data center energy efficiency and AI-driven scientific workflows.
The Genesis Mission Consortium, launched by Executive Order in November 2025 and led by DOE Under Secretary for Science Dr. Darío Gil, aims to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade by connecting the nation's leading supercomputers, AI systems, experimental facilities and unique datasets across the 17 DOE National Laboratories.
"Cadence has long believed that AI-driven design and physics-based simulation will reshape how critical systems are built—from advanced semiconductors to AI factories and next-generation physical AI and scientific applications," said Tom Beckley, senior vice president, Strategic Technology Programs, Cadence. "Joining the Genesis Mission Consortium reflects our commitment to put Cadence's AI-enabled EDA and SDA technologies and our engineering expertise in the service of America's scientific leadership. We are honored to work with DOE National Laboratories, consortium partners and the research community to help accelerate discoveries that strengthen U.S. competitiveness, energy security and innovation."
Building on Existing Cadence–National Laboratory Collaborations
Cadence's Genesis Mission engagement builds on longstanding collaborations with DOE and DOE/NNSA National Laboratories, including Sandia National Laboratories, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, NASA Ames Research Center, Argonne National Laboratory and Brookhaven National Laboratory. Cadence® AI-enabled technologies support modeling, simulation, verification and large-scale engineering analysis aligned with DOE science, energy and national security priorities.
"The Genesis Mission represents an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate scientific discovery through SI, high-performance computing and advanced design tools," said Dr. Jeffrey S. Vetter, corporate fellow and section head, Advanced Computing Systems Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory. "Our collaboration with Cadence will help to deliver advanced engineering capabilities into research workflows, supporting the national laboratories' mission to deliver breakthroughs that matter for the nation."
The Genesis Mission Consortium brings together DOE, National Laboratories, other federal agencies, industry and academia to address national science and technology challenges in advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, materials science, nuclear energy, quantum information science and semiconductors.
Cadence's participation advances its strategy of combining agentic AI, physics-based simulation, digital twin technology and high-performance computing (HPC) to accelerate innovation across semiconductor design, physical AI systems and AI factories. Cadence aims to extend these capabilities to the DOE research community and plans to support Genesis Mission priorities through:
- Subject-matter expertise – Participation in scoping and piloting AI model development and validation, data standards and HPC
- Targeted access to Cadence capabilities – Providing AI-enabled electronic design automation (EDA), system design and analysis (SDA), multiphysics simulation, digital twin, advanced packaging and 3D-IC workflows for pilots and demonstrations
- Workflow integration – Supporting the integration of Cadence workflows with DOE laboratory HPC environments, including reproducible packaging and "AI performance" benchmarking
- Workforce development – Collaborating with National Laboratories and academic partners on training and curriculum for AI-enabled engineering
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities.
GENESIS MISSION is a trademark of the U.S. Department of Energy. Cadence's use of the mark identifies its participation in the Genesis Mission Consortium and does not imply U.S. Department of Energy endorsement of Cadence or its products, goods, or services.
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Steve Gartner
sgartner@cadence.com