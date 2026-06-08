Cadence Announces Collaboration with Intel Foundry to Accelerate Intel 14A Process Optimization for HPC and Mobile Designs

Expanded cooperation spans DTCO, IP readiness and design enablement to advance next-generation customer innovation

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced an expanded collaboration with Intel Foundry to advance Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) targeting Intel's next-generation process technologies, beginning with Intel 14A. The new multi-year agreement combines Cadence's agentic AI-driven EDA and Design IP solutions with Intel's process innovation and advanced design expertise.

The DTCO collaboration focuses on optimizing tools, flows, and methodologies to deliver industry-leading performance, power, and area (PPA). Cadence and Intel will work closely to optimize Intel 14A to deliver production-ready PDKs. The collaboration will also leverage Cadence's agentic AI flows and core products to accelerate time-to-market and reduce design risk.

"Advancing our relationship with Intel into a much deeper partnership is a major milestone for both companies," said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence. "This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to empower customers to unlock new levels of performance, power, and efficiency, advance the state of the art and accelerate the realization of next-generation products."

"Our expanded collaboration with Cadence reflects Intel Foundry's continued focus on delivering on its technology roadmap and ecosystem on behalf of our customers," said Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry. "By combining Intel's process and packaging with Cadence's AI-driven design tools, we are enabling deeper co-optimization, strengthening our ability to deliver on customers' needs, and showcasing the ability of both companies to drive innovation at scale."

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Category: Featured

For more information, please contact:
Cadence Newsroom
408-944-7039
newsroom@cadence.com

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