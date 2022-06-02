Resource News Investing News

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report surface reconnaissance results from mapping and sampling at the Arthurs Seat Project in Jamaica (Figure 1). Arthurs Seat is one of four Jamaican projects owned 100% by the Company and is located adjacent to the Company's Bellas Gate property where the Company has commenced a 5,000 metre drill program.

Exploration to date at Arthurs Seat has defined a 6.75 km2 prospective area of copper mineralized veins and breccias interpreted to represent the upper part of an underlying porphyry system. Magnetics, mapping and detailed prospecting are continuing.

Exploration Highlights:

  • Assays up to 13.8% copper and 492g/t silver; 11 rock samples >4% Copper
  • 55 copper mineralized samples collected over 4.5km by 1.5km
  • Multiple zones of primary and secondary copper mineralization highlights significant potential for a high-grade, intermediate high-sulphidation epithermal copper deposit

Kevin Tomlinson, President and CEO of C3 Metals commented;

"Additional to our drill program in progress at Jasperoide in Peru, we have commenced drilling the highly compelling Epidote Ridge copper-gold porphyry target within the Bellas Gate SEPL, Jamaica. Separately, our small exploration team in Jamaica is also prospecting and sampling a number of tenements that have not been explored for over 40 years. The discovery of widespread copper mineralization including some exceptional high-grade samples at Arthurs Seat is a testament to the prospectivity of our Jamaica tenement package. As the drill program at Bellas Gate progresses, we will continue surface exploration at Arthurs Seat and other high potential prospects. We look forward to providing further updates as results are received."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_ac29ad7aa45eb844_001.jpg

Figure 1: Showing location of Arthurs Seat SEPL, located atop the Crawl River Fault.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_ac29ad7aa45eb844_001full.jpg

Exploration Background and Update

The Arthurs Seat Special Exclusive Prospecting License ("SEPL") is situated directly over the regionally significant Crawl River Fault Zone and associated splays, a major structure controlling copper-gold mineralization in Jamaica. Mining was undertaken by the Spanish in the 16th Century and the British in the 19th Century. No modern-day exploration has been carried out within the Arthurs Seat SEPL since a reconnaissance program was conducted by Noranda Inc. in the mid 1960's. A stream/heavy mineral sampling program funded by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) was completed in the 1980's.

Arthurs Seat is contiguous to our highly prospective Bellas Gate SEPL, where at least 12 porphyry prospects have been confirmed along Porphyry Alley and where the Company has commenced a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program to test a number of compelling copper-gold targets (see press release dated May 27, 2022).

The Company recently completed geological mapping and prospecting over a 10 km2 area in the eastern part of Arthurs Seat. A total of 103 rock samples were collected from mineralized intermediate sulfidation style epithermal quartz veins and breccias that cross-cut andesitic volcanic-volcaniclastic rocks and Cretaceous aged limestones of the Arthurs Seat Formation. Copper mineralization comprises primary bornite, tennantite-tetrahedrite and associated secondary copper species including native copper (Figure 2). Of the 103 samples collected, 55 assayed greater than 0.15% copper with numerous samples of both outcrop and float reporting high grades up to 13.8% copper and 492g/t silver (Figure 3, Table 1).

Table 1: Copper and silver assays for select samples collected at Arthurs Seat

SampleEastingNorthingElvTypeAg
(g/t)		Cu
(%)
7671342647662006617328Float49213.80
7671362647192006613337Float36911.80
7671372637732005524268Float124.38
7671382618472005264247Float31.61
7672392639672004589340Outcrop71.79
7672412642882005213313Outcrop91.87
7672422642872005200313Outcrop122.69
7672432643182005185324Outcrop121.91
7672442644062005378271Outcrop81.95
7672552650042006444309Outcrop182.63
7672572654792006632345Outcrop52.05
7672992642902005213313Outcrop204.06
7673832627132004571213Float75.75
7674242644032005408263Float174.76
7674262655652006520384Float264.06
7674282642242005337259Float255.41
7674302642662005244296Float334.08
7674352625292004578220Float965.08
7674422619562005365244Float486.60

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_fig2a.jpg

Figure 2: TOP LEFT - Breccia sample (767134) containing primary copper minerals bornite and tennantite-tetrahedrite. TOP RIGHT - Porphyritic andesite (767137) cut by copper bearing tennantite-tetrahedrite veins. BOTTOM LEFT - Quartz vein with secondary copper minerals including native copper. BOTTOM RIGHT - Porphyritic rock containing secondary copper (azurite - malachite) veins.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_fig2.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_ac29ad7aa45eb844_006.jpg

Figure 3: Eastern area of Arthurs Seat SEPL showing locations of outcrop and float samples.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/126207_ac29ad7aa45eb844_006full.jpg

Geological mapping and prospecting will continue at Arthurs Seat and ridge/spur soil sampling has been initiated over the eastern SEPL area. The team is assessing the rock sample results in conjunction with new mapping to formulate plans for ground geophysics and drill testing.

Additional updates are planned as information and assays are received.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
+1 416 841 5122
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 63 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126207

Overview

Copper is now referred to as “the new oil” and the “metal of the future” because its durability, recyclability and superior conductivity make it a valuable resource as the world transitions towards sustainability. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to a more sustainable future and copper is a major component in the production and use of green mobility. In the US alone, 7 million EVs will be required by 2025. As the world travels the road to sustainable energy, the demand for copper increases.

Copper prices surged in late 2020, which reached US$6,800 per MT, the best rate since June 2018. The trend has continued into 2021, with prices rising 11 percent in Q1, in line with commodities surging across the board.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM,OTCQB: CUAUF) is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. This project is located just 50km from notable copper-gold deposits like Las Bambas (1.2 BT at 0.61 percent Cu), Constancia (534 MT at 0.31 percent Cu) and Haquira (569 MT at 0.56 Cu). Additionally, past exploration results have revealed that high-grade mineralization exists at the surface, containing 14g/t gold and 18.5 percent copper in rock chips.

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has already provided good news for the company. According to a May 2021 press release, “Results from seven holes on the first drill section intersected broad zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within a larger low-moderate grade envelope. The drill program will now proceed to its planned 10,000m looking to expand the near-surface copper-gold footprint.”

Another advantage of the Jasperoide project is the fact that the initial infrastructure is already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production. In addition to Jasperoide, the company has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

C3 Metals also operates in Jamaica, a country that is recognized as a diverse mining region that boasts unique mineralogy. Historically, Jamaica was best known as a producer of bauxite, but more recently, has seen the discovery of gold and copper porphyry occurrences. C3 Metals’ early entry into Jamaica means it should benefit from first-mover advantage and be best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

One of the company’s two BC copper – gold projects is under JV to Tocvan Ventures (TOC:CSE) who has the ability to earn 80% by spending on exploration and issuing shares. The other project in BC – Mackenzie – is currently available for option or sale.

C3 Metals’ management team has a proven track record of returning value to shareholders. Management brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management, providing the needed industry expertise to oversee complex mining projects.

Company Highlights

  • C3 Metals is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s flagship project is the acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru.
  • Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.
  • The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.
  • CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.
  • C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.
  • C3 acquired 100 percent of Hochschild Mining PLC’s interest in the Company’s flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project1, Peru held by Compañia Minera Ares S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild (the “Acquisition”).

Key Projects

Jasperoide Project

C3’s flagship project is the 57 square kilometer Jasperoide project located in Southern Peru.

Considerable upside potential at Jasperoide lies in the interpreted “STACKED” skarn system with well-developed mineralogic zonation which shows garnet, diopside skarn and magnetite skarn. There is a drill-defined near-surface oxide copper zone, deeper porphyry-style mineralization and intermediate sulphidation vein overprinting. Given the large volume of skarn mineralization seen at Jasperoide, the potential for a very large copper-gold deposit similar in scale to neighboring mines is very high.

Access is by primary and secondary roads from the regional capital of Cusco. The average elevation at the Jasperoide site is 4,300m, located on a gently rolling plateau. Previous exploration has identified copper and gold mineralization in a magnetite skarn with a classic hydrothermal alteration signature of an underlying copper porphyry system.

Mineral Exploration Licenses in Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. controls 100 percent of five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

Excellent potential at BGP (Bella’s Gate Project) exists for economically viable copper-gold deposits, with porphyry, epithermal, skarn, oxide and copper gold (IOCG) type targets.

The company has identified seven porphyry systems at the Bellas Gate Project where recent drilling has discovered a new zone with the initial drill hole intersecting 339m of 0.34 percent CuEq, including 10m of 1.79 percent CuEq.

New mineral exploration and development is welcome and encouraged by the Jamaican Government. The country has a long history of mining, beginning with the Spanish in the 16th Century, continuing with the British in the 19th Century, and today the modern bauxite industry is still thriving.

Mineral extraction in Jamaica is a very large contributor to the country’s GDP. British-based law, Canadian banking institutions, good infrastructure, and ready access to deep water shipping ports all contribute to a beneficial mining environment.

Management Team

Kevin Tomlinson – President & CEO

Kevin Tomlinson is a Canadian/Australian Structural Geologist and Investment Banker with over 35 years of experience in the exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally, and particularly in the North American, Australasian and European capital markets. Kevin’s diverse career commenced with 15 years in technical and senior exploration management roles predominantly at Plutonic Resources followed by several years as the Managing Director and CEO of ASX listed junior Austminex, and as Head of Research for Hartleys stockbroking in Australia.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been an effective Resources Investment Banker, M&A advisor and Company Director for some of the most successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin Plc, Orbis Gold, Medusa Mining, Cardinal Resources and Bellevue Gold.

John McNeice, CA, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

John McNeice is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered in Ontario, Canada. Mr. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies. Presently Mr. McNeice is also CFO of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: AUU) and Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-V: NGC) where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management.

From September 2005 to May 2007, Mr. McNeice was Chief Financial Officer of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE), a uranium exploration and development company. He was a key member of the management team completing the initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During Mr. McNeice’s tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several secondary financings which funded the development and eventual production of uranium at the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming, USA.

Stephen Hughes – VP Exploration

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years of technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems has led to the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve’s experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups and 14 years as Exploration Manager – Indonesia for Oxiana Limited and VP – Exploration for Tigers Realm/Asiamet Resources where his roles have focused on managing the acquisition, exploration and development of Company making Cu-Au opportunities.

Recent successes include the acquisition and development of the Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposit, as well as the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which are currently being advanced through resource delineation and/or feasibility studies.

Alec Rowlands – VP Investor Relations

Mr. Rowlands has over 25 years of experience in mining finance. He is the former managing director of First Marathon Securities (London) and former Head of Sales for Gordon Capital (NYC). Since 1999, Mr. Rowlands has held several senior finance positions, including with Yorkton Securities, Westwind Partners, Jennings Capital and PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd.

Mr. Rowlands has been an active investor and founding shareholder in several mining ventures, notably Auryx Gold, which was acquired by B2Gold for its Otjikoto project in Namibia in 2011. He is currently Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Cardinal Resources Inc. (TSX: CDV).

Jeffrey Ackert, BSc. – VP Business Development

Mr. Ackert began his career as a regional geologist with St. Joe Minerals, Bond Gold Canada and LAC Minerals in the 1980s. In 1990 he became a mine geologist at LAC Minerals’ Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corp after 1994) where he specialized in production and exploration. In 1996 he was appointed VP Exploration for Orezone Resources Inc. focusing on West Africa and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005.

During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane, Sega and Bondigui in Burkina Faso. Since 2007, Mr. Ackert has been the sole principal of JSA International Geoconsulting and since early 2008 a Director of Advance Gold Corp.

Chris Irwin, B.A., LL.B – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Irwin is a principal of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Corporate and Securities Law. Between 2004 and 2006, he was associated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. From 1998 to 2004, he was associated initially with Boyle & Company and subsequently with Power Budd LLP. Presently Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies. Mr. Irwin was Corporate Secretary for Kinbauri Gold Corp. from 2004-2009.

Mr. Irwin received his Bachelor of Arts from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1990 and his Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 1994. He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

 C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold porphyry project in Jamaica will commence this weekend.

Drilling is designed to test multiple porphyry copper targets identified within the regionally significant Crawl River Fault zone. Drilling will also target epithermal gold prospects on the property (Figure 1). Twelve porphyry systems and multiple epithermal occurrences have been identified in the project area to date.

Program Highlights

  • The Epidote Ridge prospect area is located within the Bellas Gate SEPL and specifically within Porphyry Alley, a cluster of porphyries along the Crawl River Fault Zone (Figure 2)
  • Epidote Ridge is the first drill target, an interpreted preserved porphyry centre linked to porphyry copper-gold prospects known as Connors, Geo Hill and Camel Hill
  • Strong copper-gold mineralization intersected at Connors, Geo Hill and Camel prospects is interpreted to converge beneath Epidote Ridge
  • Shallow historic drilling at Connors and Camel Hill intersected good copper and gold grades as highlighted below (full details included in press release of March 24, 2022)

Connors results:

  • 114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m)[1]
  • 84.0m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au in CON-14-005 (from 14.0m) 1

Camel Hill results:

  • 137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1
  • 85.0m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-05 (from 3.40m) 1
  • Post Eidote Ridge drilling, the rig will test other high potential porphyry prospects, including Coffee, Lucky Valley, Geo Hill and White Rock Ridge, followed by epithermal copper-gold-silver targets at Charing Cross and Stamford Hill

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "On March 24th, 2022 we announced our 2022 exploration drilling program in Jamaica. We are excited to commence drilling on a number of untested copper-gold porphyry systems and historic mine workings with impressive copper mineralization but limited multi-discipline exploration. This initial program will test multiple high potential prospects starting at Epidote Ridge, one of our most compelling targets. On completion of the first hole, the drill rig will move to test additional porphyry and epithermal targets along Porphyry Alley and the parallel spatially associated Epithermal Copper-Gold Corridor."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal_560.jpg

Figure 1: Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and the Crawl River Fault Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal.jpg

Details of the Drilling Program

Over the past year, the Company compiled all historical exploration data on its Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and refined the geological and mineralization models for Bellas Gate (Figure 2). The review identified significant porphyry copper-gold potential beneath Epidote Ridge, where down dip extensions of the Connors and Camel porphyry copper-gold deposits are interpreted to converge.

Epidote Ridge is characterized by intense epidote alteration over a nine square kilometre area and is associated with highly anomalous copper in soil geochemistry and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability features at depth (Figure 3). The geochemical and geophysical signatures at Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors are similar to Epidote Ridge, making it the most compelling and highest priority porphyry drill target in Bellas Gate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full_560.jpg

Figure 2. Porphyry Alley on the Bellas Gate Project showing Epidote Ridge, Connors and Camel Hill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full_560.jpg

Figure 3: Coincident magnetic (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom) anomalies beneath Epidote Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full.jpg

For additional information, contact: Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO
+1 416 841 5122 or ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's deep core drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru has intersected a hydrothermal alteration system beneath the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling intersected a multi-phase hydrothermal alteration system that is coincident with a large Hybrid CSAMT anomaly and indicative of a classic porphyry model.

Jasperoide Phase 2 Drill Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals Mobilizes Drill to Jamaica Testing Copper-Gold Porphyry Systems

C3 Metals Mobilizes Drill to Jamaica Testing Copper-Gold Porphyry Systems

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that concurrently with drilling at its flagship Jasperoide project in Peru, the Company has secured a rig to undertake a 5,000 metre core drilling program in Jamaica to test several compelling high priority copper-gold porphyry targets. The rig is currently on route to Kingston, Jamaica and drilling is expected to commence in late April.

C3 Metals holds a 100% interest in three licenses which cover an overlooked and under explored porphyry/epithermal copper-gold belt in Jamaica. The area was the focus of historical mining by the Spanish and British and modern exploration activity included work by BHP and Oz Minerals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date.

High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment zone defined at eastern Montaña de Cobre Zone. Results include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals Buys Back Remaining Royalty on Two Jamaican Properties

C3 Metals Buys Back Remaining Royalty on Two Jamaican Properties

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release of August 16, 2021, the Company has purchased back the remaining 0.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Main Ridge and Hungry Gully properties located in Jamaica. Consideration for the NSR purchase is US$25,000 payable to Rodinia Resources Pty Ltd.

Kevin Tomlinson, C3 Metals' CEO, stated, "As we move forward with our near-term drill program in Jamaica, we are pleased to have removed the remaining royalties from our Main Ridge and Hungry Gully copper-gold properties."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OPAWICA Reports AGM Results

OPAWICA Reports AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 1, 2022, (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to report the passing of all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Vancouver, B.C.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VVC Welcomes Leon Vijay Shivamber, Corporate Transformation Specialist, to Board of Directors

VVC Welcomes Leon Vijay Shivamber, Corporate Transformation Specialist, to Board of Directors

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces that Leon Shivamber has joined the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Shivamber complements our talented and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are proud to have him join us in our mission of building a strong and agile company – one that is positioned to capitalize on the demand for critical raw materials as we rapidly grow and evolve," said Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board. "Leon has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence through his various business roles and community volunteer efforts and brings added insights and new perspectives to the Board."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defines Three Structural Corridors

Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defines Three Structural Corridors

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

