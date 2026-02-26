C3 AI to Present at Two Investor Conferences on March 2, 2026

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI CEO Stephen Ehikian will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
- The Citizens Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 9:00 am PT.
- The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 10:00 am PT.
Interested parties will be able to watch replays of the webcasts, which will be accessible on the C3 AI Investor Relations website ( ir.c3.ai ) following the event.
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.
