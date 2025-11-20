C3 AI Deepens Native Integrations Across Microsoft Copilot, Fabric, and Azure AI Foundry

Enterprises running on Microsoft can now harness C3 AI's production-proven intelligence layer for reasoning and automation at scale
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the availability of expanded integrations across Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure AI Foundry, enabling customers to unify reasoning, data, and model operations in a single enterprise AI system running on the Microsoft Cloud. These enhancements build on years of collaboration between C3 AI and Microsoft and make it easier for customers to deploy, manage, and scale AI directly within the Microsoft Cloud.
"C3 AI and Microsoft share a commitment to making Enterprise AI practical, trusted, and scalable," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "Our software has operated across the Microsoft stack for years, and we continue to deepen that alignment so customers can deploy and manage AI more natively on Microsoft Copilot, Fabric, and Azure AI Foundry. Together, we're enabling enterprises to apply AI to their most critical operations and achieve measurable impact."
C3 AI provides enterprise users with access to powerful, domain-specific applications that are now exposed in a single conversational interface in Microsoft Copilot. From Copilot, users can now ask questions, invoke C3 AI apps and domain agents, and trigger agentic workflows that span the enterprise. A manager might ask, "What weather events could affect shipments in the Gulf?" or "Generate an RFP for the Houston project," and Copilot, powered by C3 AI's pre-built vertical AI applications and agents, executes the request end-to-end while leveraging Azure services.
C3 AI also leverages data in Microsoft Fabric and OneLake to power enterprise ontologies built on C3 AI. For organizations using Azure Databases and Fabric as their enterprise data lake, C3 AI operates as the intelligence layer on top with domain applications that reason directly on trusted data workflows without data movement or replication.
Through Azure AI Foundry, the C3 Agentic AI Platform and its applications' agents can deploy, fine-tune, and serve foundation models. This unified approach allows customers to use the best of Microsoft's model catalog alongside C3 AI's proven enterprise applications, simplifying development and production on the Azure stack.
The integration between C3 AI and Microsoft Cloud helps enterprises deploy trusted, production-scale AI across their business.
C3 AI applications are available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . To learn more or see these capabilities in action, visit the C3 AI booth (#4620) at Microsoft Ignite or visit c3.ai/Microsoft .
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.
