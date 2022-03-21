GamingInvesting News

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that ...

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

(PRNewsfoto/C2X)

C2X held its IEO on Friday, March 18, 2022 , and recently announced a $25 million initial private round raise, featuring investors from both the traditional and decentralized finance space. Each participant has established themselves as avid supporters of digital assets by leading ventures in their respective industries, such as gaming, crypto, defi, blockchain and entertainment.

Paul Kim , Director of MetaMagnet Ltd., commented on today's news, "C2X listing on leading crypto exchanges like FTX and Huobi is a monumental achievement for the organization. Our platform is at the forefront of web3 gaming, and through partnering with global exchanges we are opening up our ecosystem to a greater audience in the digital asset landscape, thus providing access to our platform to a significantly larger audience. With the recent private round, public listing and the launch of the C2X Station digital wallet, we are taking another large step to create a premium web3 gaming experience for developers and users around the world."

The Platform also launched C2X Station, a digital asset wallet where users can securely hold the C2X token, which will serve as the hub of the Platform. C2X Station is a digital wallet equipped with 'digital asset management' and 'swap capabilities' that allows users to manage their C2X token holdings, reinforce the operations of the NFT marketplace, and easily swap tokens in between the multitude of blockchain games built on C2X. The wallet will also play a key role in the C2X ecosystem as new features, such as 'Voting', 'NFT Management' and 'InGame Converter', are added to the Platform's industry-leading capabilities. C2X Station is available to download through Google Play and Google Chrome Extension, and will also be available via Apple App Store.

About C2X
C2X was developed with the purpose of establishing a standard for the blockchain game industry that will continuously advance in the future. Developed by Com2uS Group with Terraform Labs and Hashed as advisors, C2X platform is built on the Terra blockchain and provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and Wallet. The platform's highly scalable design allows users to easily manage all digital assets that are linked to the platform, and its governance token publicizes all service decisions and operations of the games built on the ecosystem. It is an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where all users and creators are privileged on the basis of a high standard of stability, fairness and transparency, and thus intended to present a sound direction for current blockchain gaming platforms.

To learn more about C2X, visit: https://c2x.world/

About MetaMagnet Ltd.
MetaMagnet Ltd. operates C2X, an open blockchain gaming platform that provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplace, and wallet. MetaMagnet is focused on expanding the C2X platform and its ecosystem around the globe and on leading the revolution of web3 gaming experience for both creators and users.

Media Contact
Peter Padovano
M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of C2X)
646.859.5953
c2xpr@mgroupsc.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

LootMogul expands its strategic partners and ambassadors group

LootMogul forms strategic partnership with:

  • Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.
  • Deborah Sawaf , The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with  real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles , Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.
LootMogul Logo

LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC which will have more than 25,000 participants takes place from March 21-25 both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

KlayCity raises $3.75M in Seed Round Funding Led by Krust and Animoca Brands

KlayCity raised $3.75 million in their seed round funding led by Krust and Animoca Brands with participation from Naver Z FriendsGames A&T Capital OKX Blockdream Ventures Genesis Block Ventures Kyros Ventures ROK Capital StableNode PlayDapp HG Ventures Eric Zoo from Exnetwork Capital Kwon Do and others. KlayCity is building the future of the mirrored virtual world and expanding its presence to the global market and bringing its LandFi metaverse to crypto enthusiasts over the world.

KlayCity is a LandFi metaverse based in the year 2080 on a replicated earth. Built on the Klaytn Network, players could utilize NFTs, $LAY tokens and $ORB tokens and participate in various activities including scavenging, exploring, and leveling. The company also has a grand plan to develop IP business in various fields based on KlayCity's original story.

Land NFTs are made by dividing the earth into Districts based on real-life population centers. Land NFT owners could stake their NFT to generate $LAY tokens every 30 days based on the tier of the Land NFTs, and will be able to mint a new Land NFT by burning a certain amount of $LAYs and $ORBs.

KlayCity has successfully finished its Land NFT presale on Feb 10 at the price of 500 KLAY for each NFTs. While being actively traded in OpenSea, District #684 hit the highest price of 120,000 KLAY on 11 Mar. It was 240 times of the initial minting price - 500 KLAY, which reflects the deep interest from the investors and industry to the project.

" With this capital from our strategic investors and partners, KlayCity will continue to build the virtual world with Land NFTs to allow users to come across a whole different experience in crypto space ." said Jake Choi , CEO of Klaycity.

KlayCity offers a brand-new experience into the LandFi metaverse across the globe. Their new features will be revealed soon within the first half of 2022.

About KlayCity

KlayCity is a P2E virtual world where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. Built on Klaytn, KlayCity is focused on LandFi and NFT into a single ecosystem.

Homepage: https://www.klaycity.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/klaycity

Docs: https://sns-sns.gitbook.io/klaycity/

Contact: lara@klaycity.com (Lara Kim, PR Manager)

Kiba Inu's Sponsorship with Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, two time NBA champion, has partnered with Kiba Inu. Kiba Inu is now partnering with acclaimed athletes to showcase project visibility.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/117220_281e96fee4a169f5_001.jpg

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

- Establishing themselves as both an innovative new physical and digital space, Blockchain Center is a hub where everyday people can gather to speak with experts about all things blockchain. GamesPad the world's first gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, and BullPerks a decentralized VC and launchpad, have announced the collaboration with Blockchain Center in an attempt to further connect with the crypto gaming industry and expand on the emerging network.

BullPerks and GamesPad aim to continue to build a community that has a strong foundational understanding of blockchain and how it exists in the gaming and crypto industries. Companies share Blockchain Center's mission of bringing forth a deeper knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency to the forefront of the mainstream narrative.

NFT blockchain games generated $3.32 billion in Q3 of 2021 , with predictions that this number will continue to soar over the next few years. As blockchain-based gaming continues its stronghold within the crypto and gaming industries, companies like Blockchain Center, BullPerks and GamesPad can further solidify their influence, including Blockchain Centers' establishment of a physical NYC location. A site where it can continue to act as a global hub for experts from all over the world to join together, promoting accessibility by allowing people to discover this exciting new form of finance and technology.

About Blockchain Center
Blockchain Center is an organization with both physical and virtual hubs across the globe where everyday people can meet with Blockchain experts and discuss all things cryptocurrency. With locations in Miami and New York City , Blockchain Center aims to be the global hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Its mission is to foster the growth of a sustainable decentralized ecosystem and provide a network of resources to facilitate success.

About GamesPad
GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry and features a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About BullPerks
BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. BullPerks team of advisors performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users. Built on the BNB blockchain, BullPerks brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Telegram Official Announcements
Medium
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

