/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lucid Group/

In the news release, Lucid Introduces Air UX 3.0, Offering Lucid Air Owners a Faster, More Intuitive Digital Experience, issued 29-Sep-2026 by Lucid Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a change has been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:
Lucid Introduces Air UX 3.0, Offering Lucid Air Owners a Faster, More Intuitive Digital Experience
- Major software update introduces redesigned controls, smarter EV routing, improved multitasking, and a wider view of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
- Available as an over-the-air software update for model year 2025 and newer Lucid Air vehicles, with an infotainment processor upgrade available for eligible model year 2022, 2023 and some 2024 vehicles
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced Air UX 3.0, a major software update that brings a faster, more intuitive digital experience to Lucid Air. Inspired by the interface introduced in Lucid Gravity, the update improves navigation, media, profiles, and vehicle controls while making commonly used features easier to access.
Air UX 3.0 is available1 as part of Software Version 2.11.0. Customers who install Software Version 2.11.0 will automatically receive the new Air UX 3.0 experience.
Air UX 3.0 will be delivered via over-the-air update to all eligible Lucid Air vehicles beginning September 29, 2026. For model year 2022, 2023, and some 2024 Lucid Air vehicles, Air UX 3.0 is available with a hardware upgrade. The infotainment processor upgrade is priced at $950 in the United States, including installation and excluding applicable taxes. Pricing in other markets will be available soon. Owners can contact Lucid Customer Care for eligibility and availability information.
"The Air UX 3.0 update reflects our commitment to the continuous improvement of the customer experience," said Marc Solsona Palomar, VP of Software at Lucid. "Lucid Air owners will enjoy more reliable and intuitive experiences as the Air update brings the latest advances to their vehicles."
Faster, More Intuitive Controls
Air UX 3.0 introduces a redesigned Home experience on the Right Cockpit Panel, with swipeable cards that put frequently used features front and center. Owners can control media, access vehicle controls, make calls, route to saved home or work destinations, or find nearby charging stops more easily. When certain features are active, temporary cards appear on the Home screen, while a swipe opens the full app on the Pilot Panel.
The update also introduces new Quick Controls, allowing drivers to swipe down from the top of the Pilot Panel to access frequently used settings and controls. Drivers can also move more smoothly among navigation, media, vehicle controls, and apps across the Cockpit and Pilot Panel displays.
The update also provides faster profile switching, more control for the Primary profile over linked keys, and an easier way to reset the Guest profile. A PIN-protected process for exiting Guest profile and six-digit PIN authentication provides additional security.
Smarter Navigation and EV Routing
Air UX 3.0 introduces an updated dual-screen navigation experience, including Favorites and Auto Dark Mode. Drivers can also tailor EV routing based on preferred charging networks, charging adapter compatibility, and minimum range upon arrival.
Expanded Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Air UX 3.0 improves the performance and reliability of Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 and expands both experiences across the full right side of the Cockpit Display, providing more space for the phone experience, giving drivers an expanded area to make phone calls, listen to their favorite music apps, get directions, send messages, and more. Both wireless and USB connections are supported.
Additional details about Air UX 3.0 are available on the Lucid Blog: https://lucidmotors.com/stories/lucid-air-ux-3-0
Footnotes
1 Feature availability and functionality may vary by vehicle configuration, model year, market, and connected services.
2 Apple CarPlay requires a compatible iPhone and active data plan. Apple, iPhone, and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license
3 Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC. Compatible Android™ phone and compatible active data plan required.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the availability, functionality, and timing of Air UX 3.0 and the related infotainment processor upgrade, and Lucid's strategy. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Media Contact
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Trademarks
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Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly indicated that the "redesigned Home Experience" was on the Left Cockpit Panel, rather than the Right.
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SOURCE Lucid Group