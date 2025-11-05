/C O R R E C T I O N -- Integral Ad Science /

IAS and Snap Announce Expansion of Measurement Partnership to Validate Ad Effectiveness in Sponsored Snaps

Adds Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement for Chat Feed; Now Enabling IAS Coverage Across all Snapchat Ad Formats on any Device

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the expansion of its measurement partnership with SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) to give advertisers greater tools to validate and optimize ad effectiveness to drive value for their campaigns across Snapchat, including Sponsored Snaps. Advertisers can now leverage comprehensive third-party measurement for Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) across Chat Feeds ads to understand and enhance user engagement. Additionally, IAS offers Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across other SNAP ad placements.

Everyday 469 million people use Snapchat to create, share and enjoy visual content. Sponsored Snaps allows advertisers to deliver Snaps directly to their target audience, appearing natively within Snapchat's most frequented space — the Chat Feed.

"Advertisers are always looking for ways to reach Snapchatters with high-quality, measurable campaigns," said Fintan Gillespie, Global Director, Ad Partnerships Group, Snap Inc. "With the addition of Sponsored Snaps, we're giving brands even more flexibility to engage their audience in authentic, transparent environments – while continuing to ensure trusted, third-party measurement through our partnership with IAS."

"IAS is committed to providing advertisers with greater transparency wherever they allocate digital media spend so they can scale campaigns with confidence," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. "The expansion of our partnership with Snapchat to measure across new ad formats underscores the importance of third-party verification, and demonstrates the trust advertisers place with IAS, knowing our solutions offer superior brand protection, uncover rich insights and increase ad value."

IAS' Total Media Quality for Snap provides advertisers with:

  • Comprehensive Measurement: Access Viewability, Invalid Traffic, Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for available placements within the IAS Signal dashboard;
  • Brand Protection: Validate that media is appearing next to content aligned to brand goals; fully customizable reports help advertisers understand the comprehensive brand suitability performance for a given campaign, on supported ad formats;
  • Transparency: Gain insights into how ads are engaging audiences and reaching real users with metrics such as Time-in-View, Invalid Traffic rates, and more;
  • Industry-leading Multimedia Classification: Only IAS uses industry-leading frame-by-frame machine learning technology to classify content — combining image, audio and text signals to capture every second;
  • Global reach: Engage in all Snapchat supported languages across Sponsored Snaps, Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads, Commercials, AR Lenses and AR Filters

IAS and Snap began working together in 2018 to offer Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement for global advertisers. In 2024, IAS announced Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for advertisers across Snapchat campaigns. And in June, IAS announced a first-to-market strategic partnership with Snap and Lumen Research to bring customized attention measurement to Snapchat.

About Snap
Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

