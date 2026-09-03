BWXT Selected to Develop Conceptual Design for NNSA Lithium Processing Facility

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today a contract award from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) to deliver a conceptual design for the first module of a new Lithium Processing Facility to be constructed at the Y-12 National Security Complex.
Lithium reprocessing is an ongoing function currently conducted in aging facilities. NNSA's national security mission requires modernization in order to continue direct reuse, purification, component production and salvage efforts.
"This project represents an important investment in modernizing the nation's nuclear security infrastructure and ensuring NNSA has the capabilities needed to support its mission well into the future," said Heatherly Dukes, president of BWXT's Technical Services Group. "Our decades of experience managing and operating complex, high-consequence sites give us unique insight into designing and constructing facilities that are ready to operate."
BWXT is teamed with Edgewater Technical Associates, Evans General Contractors, Process Engineering Associates and Merrick & Co. on this project.
Acceptance of BWXT's proposal followed a competitive process selecting two companies to advance a multi-phase approach for Lithium Processing Facility construction. In phase one (a four-month, $4 million contract), NNSA will evaluate both companies' conceptual designs for the facility's Machining and Inspection Module. At the second phase of design completion, NNSA then intends to down-select to one company and initiate the third phase of contract negotiations for construction of the module with one single qualified developer team. Additional modules of the Lithium Processing Facility would be designed and built under separate contracts.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, timing, impact and value of the contract to deliver a conceptual design for the first module of a new Lithium Processing Facility to be constructed at the Y-12 National Security Complex, and the award or exercise of any contract options or orders. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the contract and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
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