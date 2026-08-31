BWX Technologies to Hold Investor Day on September 29, 2026

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The event will be held live in New York City and feature presentations by BWXT's President and Chief Executive Officer Rex D. Geveden, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike T. Fitzgerald and other leaders from across the company, followed by a live question and answer session.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. Registration for the event can be completed on the 2026 Investor Day Registration Site . Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event, and a replay of the webcast will be made available following the event. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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