BWX Technologies Receives BBB Investment Grade Rating from Fitch Ratings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that it has received an inaugural investment grade credit rating of BBB with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch"). Fitch assigned BWXT's revolving credit facility a BBB+ rating and its 4.125% senior notes due in 2028 and 2029, BBB ratings.
"We are pleased to receive a BBB investment grade rating from Fitch, reflecting our critical role in providing nuclear solutions to national security and commercial power customers, strong financial position and disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Mike Fitzgerald, BWXT's chief financial officer. "This achievement reflects the actions we have taken to optimize our balance sheet while maintaining the financial flexibility to invest in our business and support long-term growth."
In assigning the rating, Fitch cited BWXT's strong position in providing critical nuclear reactor components and fuel for the U.S. naval propulsion and other strategic government programs, backed by its specialized licenses, intellectual property and ability to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Fitch also cited multi-year revenue visibility and cash flow stability, supported by BWXT's robust backlog, as well as its conservative financial policy and financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives while maintaining leverage consistent with the investment grade rating.
Forward Looking Statement
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the implications of Fitch Rating's recent announcement of an investment grade credit rating for BWXT and statements relating to BWXT's balance sheet, financial position, cash flows, backlog and leverage. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, BWXT's ability to execute its business strategy and maintain its financial profile, changes in economic conditions, interest-rate or capital-market volatility and operational or competitive developments. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. These risks may also affect Fitch Rating's future views of BWXT's credit profile and could result in changes to BWXT's ratings, outlook or rating sensitivities. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law .
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
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Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com
Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com