Business Insider Names Guardant Health One of America's Most Innovative Businesses

- Earning the highest five-star recognition alongside only 12 other companies in the biotechnology category
- Recognition underscores Guardant's leadership in precision oncology including patient growth and years of sustained R&D investment
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it has been named to Business Insider's America's Most Innovative Businesses 2027 list, earning the highest rating available with a five-star recognition awarded to only other 12 biotechnology research companies in the category.
The inaugural Business Insider list recognizes companies for their innovative performance over the preceding five years, positioning Guardant among a select group of biotechnology leaders distinguished for translating sustained investment and research output into real-world impact. The methodology focused on three main criteria including: strong R&D investment comparable to revenue, peer-to-peer perception based on a survey of industry professionals and patent growth and volume.
At the core of Guardant's innovation is an unparalleled infrastructure that includes continuously evolving products and services, unmatched clinical performance, and world-class lab operations. Additionally, InfinityAI, Guardant's AI-enabled multiomic technology platform for developing and powering its next generation of cancer tests, drives real-world evidence for biopharmaceutical research and regulatory decision-making.
"We are humbled by this honor that not only reflects our continued leadership in comprehensive molecular profiling through liquid biopsy but acknowledges the rapid growth in this market and where Guardant Health is headed," said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. "The power and clinical utility of our oncology portfolio, including the recently launched Guardant360® Liquid CDx that integrates genomic and epigenomic insights to help clinicians make better-informed treatment selection decisions, increases exponentially through the integration of our smart platform and unlocks new opportunities to transform cancer care."
"Today's recognition reflects our commitment to making cancer detection easier, more accessible and more actionable," said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. "For more than a decade, Guardant has pioneered blood-based testing, a foundation that has grown to support over 1 million patient tests and counting. Over the past five years, we've scaled that expertise to bring Shield to market: establishing the most clinically-validated screening test proven to double screening completion in the real-world. We're committed to building this momentum to ensure the latest innovations continue to reach more patients and become further integrated into routine care."
The Business Insider recognition follows significant milestones for Guardant over the last 5 years, most notably:
- Delivering 1 million patient tests and serving as the only cancer liquid biopsy company with offerings spanning the cancer continuum.
- Building one of the world's largest blood-based data engines powered by AI to further improve the company's technology platform that generates unmatched clinical insights through continuous learning from every patient sample to enhance perspective detection and expand comprehensive application.
- A series of first-in-class approvals including Shield™, the leading FDA-approved blood test for primary colorectal cancer screening, and Guardant360 Liquid CDx, the largest FDA-approved liquid biopsy panel that assesses a 100X wider genomic footprint than the previously approved Guardant360 CDx.
- The launch and continued commercial adoption of Shield, with a majority of screening-eligible Americans now covered, marking one of the most successful diagnostic launches in history outside of the COVID-19 pandemic
- 29 companion diagnostic approvals for Guardant360 CDx that matches patients with the best treatment regimen including the first and only FDA-approved diagnostic for ESR1 in breast cancer proven to reduce disease progression and death by 56%.
- Expansion of Guardant Reveal into late-stage therapy response monitoring, making it one of the fastest growing MRD tests and only clinically-validated tissue-free test on the market.
- Launching Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) in Asia to further expand Guardant's global presence and commercial access globally alongside the company's laboratory footprint across Europe and Asia.
To learn more about Business Insider's America's Most Innovative Businesses list, click here .
About Shield
Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.
About Guardant360® Liquid CDx
The largest FDA-approved liquid biopsy, Guardant360 Liquid CDx is the only FDA-approved liquid biopsy test integrating genomic and epigenomic data for comprehensive insights. Guardant360 Liquid CDx is approved as a companion diagnostic for multiple therapies in non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer. It is also the only FDA-approved companion diagnostic for targeted therapy in advanced breast cancer patients with ESR1 mutations. The test is broadly covered by Medicare and commercial insurers, representing over 300 million lives.
About Guardant360 Liquid
Guardant360 Liquid is a blood-based test that analyzes tumor DNA fragments circulating in the blood (cfDNA) to identify genetic mutations in advanced solid tumors, helping oncologists find targeted therapies. It offers an alternative to tissue biopsies, providing comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to guide personalized treatment for a wide range of solid cancers including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. Guardant360 Liquid is guideline-complete across all advanced solid tumors and has been clinically validated in more than 1,500 publications and research abstracts.
About Guardant360® CDx
Guardant360 CDx is the first FDA-approved liquid biopsy for comprehensive genomic profiling. It detects multiple genomic alterations across all solid tumors and is approved as a companion diagnostic for therapies in non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer.
About Guardant Reveal
Guardant Reveal is a tissue-free liquid biopsy test that detects minimal residual disease (MRD) and monitors recurrence in early-stage colorectal, breast, and lung cancers, helping oncologists guide treatment decisions. In addition to MRD detection, Reveal can be used for late-stage therapy response monitoring for patients with solid tumors. Guardant Reveal therapy response monitoring can be initiated at any time during a patient's treatment journey, offering clinicians flexibility and actionable insights.
The first clinical-validation study of pan-cancer chemotherapy monitoring published in The Journal of Liquid Biopsy showed that Guardant Reveal predicts long-term patient benefit up to 18 months earlier than standard clinical measures.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .
About The Dempsey Center
The Dempsey Center was founded by actor Patrick Dempsey in 2008 after his mother's experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, the Dempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and Westbrook, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine, and has adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of comprehensive supportive cancer care that address the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter.org .
Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
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Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
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Media Contact:
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