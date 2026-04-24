BTV Spotlights: Alkane Resources, Mineros S.A., Osisko Development, Contango Silver & Gold, Lion Copper and Gold, North American Iron, & Elemental Royalty

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Saturday, April 25 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies:

Alkane Resources (TSX: ALK) (ASX: ALK) - Scale isn't just a goal—it's now the strategy. Following its merger, Alkane has emerged as a multi-mine gold producer with a twist: exposure to antimony, a metal gaining strategic importance due to its use in military technology and clean energy infrastructure. With strong cash on hand and expanding production, Alkane is building a more relevant, globally visible mining company.

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (OTCQX: MNSAF) - After 50+ years of steady gold production, Mineros isn't standing still. With processing capacity expanding, new development projects gaining momentum, and a growing international pipeline, the company is shifting from legacy producer to a modern growth story. Mineros is now aiming to turn operational stability into long-term expansion.

Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) - BTV follows mining legend and CEO, Sean Roosen and shares one of B.C.'s closely watched development-stage gold stories. Osisko is gearing up to build Canada's next major gold mine, with pre-construction activities already underway. With a defined mineral resource, ongoing underground development, and active infill and exploration drilling, Osisko is well positioned for growth with its fully permitted Cariboo Gold Project targeting annual gold production of up to 220,000 ounces.

Contango Silver and Gold (NYSE American: CTGO) - Built around high-grade assets and strong cash flow, Contango Silver and Gold is rising as a North American precious metal company with scale. With exposure to roughly 65 million ounces of silver and 2 million ounces of gold, the company combines production, development, and exploration upside across stable jurisdictions—positioning for long-term growth in both metals.

Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) - With over 3 billion pounds of copper resources, Lion Copper & Gold is advancing a large-scale U.S. development asset supported by a strategic partnership with a Rio Tinto subsidiary. By funding feasibility and permitting simultaneously, the company is working to accelerate timelines while aligning with rising demand for domestically sourced copper.

North American Iron is developing a U.S.-based pig iron production strategy aimed at reducing reliance on imports. Leveraging domestic iron ore resources, the company is targeting meaningful annual output as it advances through permitting, aligning with broader efforts to strengthen North America's industrial supply chain.

Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSXV: ELE) (NASDAQ: ELE) - In mining, owning the asset isn't the only way to win. Elemental is building a global royalty platform that generates revenue without operating a single mine, stacking exposure across 200 assets in over 20 countries. BTV shares how this scalable, lower-risk model is turning gold exposure into a long-term compounding investment story.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) - A past-producing asset is moving back into focus. Lahontan Gold is advancing the Santa Fe Project in Nevada with a strategy centered on restarting production while continuing to grow its resource base. With infrastructure in place, a defined resource, and ongoing development work, the company is positioned to transition from exploration toward near-term production in one of the U.S.'s most established mining jurisdictions.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) - Growth is taking shape through expansion and operational momentum. Avino Silver & Gold is targeting a return to three producing assets, building on its existing operations in Mexico. With production ramp-up underway, a strong resource base, and a focus on increasing output, the company is expanding into a larger silver producer while maintaining exposure to both silver and gold.

Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) - A historic gold district is being re-examined through a new lens. Carolina Rush is targeting a potential porphyry copper-gold system at the past-producing Brewer Mine in South Carolina. With modern exploration underway and a shift toward deeper, large-scale targets, the company is working to unlock a new phase of discovery in a region with established mining history and infrastructure.

About BTV – Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV – Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

Airing on FOX Business News national!

  • Saturday, April 25 @ 5:00pm ET

Biz Television Network:

  • Sun, April 26 @ 1:00pm ET
  • Mon, April 27 @ 8:30am ET
  • Tues, April 28 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets–focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions—building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294071

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