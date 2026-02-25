BTV Showcases Contango Ore, Critical Elements Lithium, Dryden Gold, FireFox Gold, Kirkland Lake, Klondike Gold, and Selkirk Copper

This week, BTV - Business Television we feature growth-focused mining companies advancing major projects across North America and Europe. From emerging producers and strategic combinations to high-grade exploration and critical mineral development, this episode highlights the next wave of opportunity in the resource sector, including:

Contango Ore (NYSE American: CTGO): is merging with Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) to form Contango Silver & Gold, a new mid-tier producer targeting 200,000 ounces of gold and up to 6 million ounces of silver annually. Backed by more than 3 million ounces of gold, 100 million ounces of silver, and over US$100 million in cash, the company is positioned to advance a multi-district growth strategy across Alaska and British Columbia.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CRE,OTC:CRECF) (OTCQX: CRECF): Backed by conditional government funding and conditional institutional debt support, Critical Elements is advancing one of North America's most advanced construction-ready lithium assets. As EV-driven lithium demand continues to surge globally, the company is positioned to move toward production once project financing is completed, with key permits secured and engineering well advanced.

Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF): BTV explores Dryden's push to unlock a high-grade gold district in northwest Ontario, where drilling has expanded known structures from three to over twelve. With road access and a fully funded 32,000-metre program underway, momentum is building across its 700 km² land package.

FireFox Gold (TSXV: FFOX) (OTCQB: FFOXF): is chasing multiple high-grade discoveries in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, where strong results and experienced explorers are working to unlock Europe's next major gold district.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) is testing fresh targets in the storied Abitibi camp with a 25,000-metre drill program and a historic 442,000-ounce asset open at depth. Regular assays are expected to guide the next phase of growth.

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV: KG) (OTCQB: KDKGF): Uncovering the bedrock source of the legendary Klondike Gold Fields, the company is revealing kilometre-scale mineralization and new high-grade veins through ongoing drilling. With exploration advancing across its 727 km² district, an expanded resource update is targeted for 2027.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (OTCQB: SKRKF): A copper comeback story in the making, advancing toward a Yukon restart with infrastructure in place, an updated 2025 resource, and a 50,000-metre drill program fueling momentum. A preliminary economic assessment is targeted this year, with production envisioned by mid-2028.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

