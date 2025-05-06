RIU Conference Presentation

(TheNewswire)
V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:
A gold-focused emerging gold producer with a clear pathway to production growth, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case driven by its mining and development hubs strategy and a district-scale resource opportunity.
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 1,200 square kilometers in the Sandstone Greenstone Belt, 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration. Brightstar also recently announced the results from DFS-level metallurgical testwork programs at Cork Tree Well with returned recoveries over 90 percent, including a high gravity gold content, ranging from 25 percent - 60 percent.
The company has also acquired 100 percent of the shares and options of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals (ASX:AME), which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
Brightstar also completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML). The project is located 70 km from the Sandstone gold project. The acquisition adds a further 9.6 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz gold to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, giving the company a total mineral endowment of 38.3 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 2.0 Moz gold.
The acquisition of the MGEP from Gateway Mining and 100 percent of Alto’s shares creates a third district-scale resource base for the company called the Sandstone Hub. Upon consolidation of the Laverton, Menzies and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar’s mineral resources would reach 3 Moz at 1.5g/t gold.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone hubs.
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Beta and Alpha project areas with the addition of the Second Fortune gold mine and the Jasper Hills projects.
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Brightstar aims to fast-track the development timetable through:
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
(TheNewswire)
V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:
Update on Sale of Nevada Assets to 1472886 BC Ltd.
As first outlined in the Company's news release on September 9, 2024, and updated on October 10, 2024, the Company has made multiple attempts to push this transaction towards completion, with the counterparty being unable to meet terms required to complete a successful closing. As the original timelines of the LOI have expired, the Company holds that the contract with 1472886 BC Ltd. is null and void and has restarted conversations with alternate parties that have expressed interest in the purchase of the Stargo, Elder Creek and North Mill Creek projects.
Update on Financing: Crescita Capital Note Draw
In the month of April 2025, Crescita issued CAD $100,000 of capital to the Company, for use in advancing community efforts for the Lucero project, investor relations activities and general corporate purposes. Similar to the first draw from the new 2025 Crescita Draw Down Facility as announced on February 28, 2025, the convertible note drawn will carry a simple interest rate of 15% per annum until repaid or converted into shares of the Company.
The general use of funds for any financing efforts that the company engages in in the immediate term, including the strategic sale of corporate assets, will be sequentially to pay mineral leases for its projects in Peru and Nevada; complete its OTCQB uplisting; general corporate operating expenses and address key accounts payable.
Update on Chachas community progress, strategic review of Lucero
Representatives of Element79 Gold Corp and its community relations team, GAE Peru, attended a series of meetings in both Chachas, Arequipa and Lima between the April 21 st and May 3rd, yielding the following report on continued progress towards forging long-term surface rights access and therefore access to its past-producing Lucero mine for exploration and mineral exploitation activities. A summary of GAE's report for April 2024 is provided below.
Ongoing Challenges with Informal Mining (REINFO)
The report highlights the presence of 102 active informal miners registered under the REINFO framework are operating in the general Chachas region, with an estimated 350 more operating around Chachas without formal status. Many of these actors are reported to have been extracting ore illegally for around, if not over, a decade. While the federal REINFO was established as a route to Formalization, it has often been used in practice to legitimize illegal mining operations. The main local artisanal mining association, Asociación Lomas Doradas, comprising 65 such miners, has shown limited interest in engaging with Element79 Gold Corp, although a small group within their Tonalita concession may pursue Formalization.
In addition to the above, there is a separate contingent of REINFO miners willing to enter into an exploitation agreement with Element79 Gold Corp. Discussions are ongoing, with a key meeting roughly scheduled during the first half of May 2025. The situation remains complex, as community members and REINFOs have taken measures such as blocking access routes with guarded checkpoints and reportedly seek to establish their own mineral processing plant on communal land.
Strengthening Community Relations
Since September 2024, GAE Peru has actively engaged with residents across six annexes of Chachas through meetings and two large-scale general assemblies. For its consistent presence and attendance at community meetings, Element79 Gold is increasingly recognized in the region, maintaining open lines of communication via its local Social Management Office. Support from the current communal leadership, particularly President Melitón, has been instrumental in fostering constructive dialogue. A critical extraneous assembly to discuss long-term agreements is scheduled for July 2025.
Focus on Value Creation and Negotiation
The Company remains committed to a comprehensive value-generation plan that includes exploration, exploitation, and operation of a mineral processing facility. Local communities have expressed high expectations for future economic benefits, particularly in the form of irrigation and agricultural development support, as outlined by the Chachas Irrigation Commission and local farmers from Chachas and Nahuira.
Path Forward Through Dialogue
During the most recent communal assembly in April and subsequent smaller assembly and group meetings, stakeholders within the Chachas region have continued dialogue with Element79 Gold Corp, bypassing the uncooperative leadership of the Lomas Doradas Association. A formal dialogue session with the communal board (JJDD) and local administrative leaders (JAL) is scheduled for May 15, 2025.
Government Oversight and Legal Pathways
The GREM (Regional Mining Office) of Arequipa has acknowledged the limited timeframe for formalizing current REINFO miners in Chachas. Beginning in June 2025, GAE Peru, on behalf of Element79 Gold Corp, will request GREM's oversight to enforce legal regulations under the new Small-Scale and Artisanal Mining Law (MAPE), enabling coordinated action against ongoing illegal mining.
Commitment to Responsible Development
Element79 Gold reaffirms its commitment to responsible mining and community development, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect as it advances the Lucero Project toward future production.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO and Director stated: "The potential of Lucero remains a key motivation and driving force behind the Company's decision making, and we remain cautiously optimistic that the upcoming June 30 deadline for Formalization between REINFOs and mineral right holders will continue to bring us closer to the goal of forging long term contracts with the local miners and greater Chachas community. While we progress in community relations month by month, we're living the reality that relationship building and trust creation are exercises in communication, persistence, patience and mutual understanding.
In the interim, recent team due diligence trips to review additional assets in Peru and Nevada, along with strategy sessions with advisors and key investors in the Company have opened our eyes to a number of possible alternate growth strategies. We look forward to reporting on these initiatives in the coming months."
For further details on this announcement and the Company's projects, please visit www.element79.gold
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver project, Lucero, located in Chachas, Arequipa, Peru. The Company is committed to advancing responsible mining practices and maintaining strong relationships with local communities to support sustainable development.
The Company also holds several exploration projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, a region renowned for prolific gold production, and these assets are under contract for sale in the first half of 2025. Additionally, Element79 has transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., as part of a Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the timing and completion of the arrangement and the timing and completion of the amalgamation. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Partnership with Leading Colombian Mining Group to Formalize Artisanal Mining Production and Accelerate Exploration
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent with Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF), establishing a 50:50 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within the Company's Tahami Project, located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia.
This collaboration seeks to integrate artisanal mining operations into a formalized structure to create mutually beneficial partnerships while supporting and empowering the host communities. Importantly, this initiative complements Quimbaya's ongoing exploration efforts, including its planned 4,000-meter drilling campaign at Tahami South, by fostering stronger community relations and facilitating access to key areas. Both parties are working diligently to finalize a definitive agreement as soon as possible, subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals.
Joint Venture Highlights
50:50 Production Partnership: Equal profit sharing between Quimbaya and Denarius (via Zancudo Metals Corp.). Denarius will provide technical and financial support so that the artisanal miners can legalize their production within the mining legalization program.
Joint development targeted on the Tahami South and Tahami North areas within the Tahami Project. Exploitation will focus on concessions SHO-08001, SE9-13331, LJQ-08001 and HHII-21 owned by Quimbaya.
Formalization of Existing Activities: The partnership aims to formalize current artisanal mining operations, aligning with successful models in the region.
Support for Exploration: By formalizing artisanal mining activities, the joint venture enhances community engagement, supporting Quimbaya's ongoing drilling and exploration initiatives.
Upcoming Cash Flow Opportunity: Upon finalizing the definitive agreement, efforts will commence to generate cash flow from the existing small-scale mining operations.
Complementary Strategy: This joint venture complements Quimbaya's exploration objectives, ensuring continued focus on making a high-grade discovery at Tahami.
Figure 1. Location map of the Tahami South Project, adjacent to Aris Gold's Segovia mine.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_001full.jpg
Strategic Importance
This agreement allows Quimbaya to tap into a proven model of success already active in the Segovia-Remedios Mining District ("DMSR" by its initials in Spanish), where formalized artisanal mining contributes to Aris Mining's neighboring gold production. By partnering with Denarius - led by Serafino Iacono, a key figure behind the rise of Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining), which was the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia for many decades and with current gold production of over 200,000 ounces per year from three main mines in the high-grade DMSR - Quimbaya gains access to a team with deep experience in turning artisanal mining into structured, profitable operations that benefit both communities and shareholders.
Figure 2. Location Map of the Tahami North Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_002full.jpg
"This is a pivotal step for Quimbaya," said Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold, " as partnering with one of the most experienced exploration and mining teams in Colombia will not only allow Quimbaya to quickly leverage this existing opportunity, but also to deliver on our community objective of helping formalize artisanal miners, while we continue advancing our broader exploration and drilling plans to make a high-grade gold discovery on the Tahami South property."
About the Tahami Project
Located adjacent to Aris Mining's flagship Segovia Operations-one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally-the Tahami Project spans over 17,000 hectares across a district-scale vein system that shows analogies with the DMSR, with historic artisanal activity and substantial exploration upside. The area is supported by existing infrastructure, a favorable mining jurisdiction, and a strong tradition of gold production.
Figure 3. General map of the Tahami Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_003full.jpg
Qualified Person statement - Ricardo Sierra BSc. Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)
Quimbaya's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra (AusIMM), the Vice President Exploration for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
Completion of Corporate Continuance to British Columbia
The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The principal effects of the Continuance are set out in the management information circular for the Meeting dated February 14, 2025 (the "Circular"). Copies of the Circular and charter documents for the Continuance are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Quimbaya Gold Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on discovering gold resources through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia's prolific mining districts. The Company is actively advancing three projects in the Antioquia Province: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio, and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral. Managed by an experienced team with deep local knowledge, Quimbaya is committed to creating value for its shareholders through strategic exploration and development initiatives.
Contact Information
Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO
apboivin@quimbayagold.com
+1-647-576-7135
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@quimbayagold.com
Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the joint venture will be completed on the terms set forth in the letter of intent, the parties will perform their obligations under the joint venture and the results of the joint venture will be as expected. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251048
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) establishing a 5050 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within Quimbaya's Tahami Project which is located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia, adjacent to the high-grade Segovia Operations owned by Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining").
Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "We see this joint venture with Quimbaya as an opportunity to leverage our team's considerable experience in exploration, mining and community relations in Colombia, particularly in the Segovia Gold District where we founded Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining) and built the Segovia Operations into the largest underground gold producer in Colombia and one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally. We are excited about the opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through the implementation of a formalized artisanal mining operation in partnership with Quimbaya and the local community."
This collaboration seeks to integrate artisanal mining operations into a formalized structure to create mutually beneficial partnerships while supporting and empowering the host communities in the Tahami Project. Importantly, this initiative complements Quimbaya's ongoing exploration efforts, including its planned 4,000-meter drilling campaign at Tahami South, by fostering stronger community relations and facilitating access to key areas. Both parties are working diligently to finalize a definitive agreement for the joint venture as soon as possible, subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals. Key aspects of the joint venture include:
About the Tahami Project
Located directly adjacent to and on trend with Aris Mining's flagship Segovia Operations, the Tahami Project spans over 17,000 hectares across a district-scale vein system that shows analogies with the Segovia-Remedios Mining District, with historic artisanal activity and substantial exploration upside. The area is supported by existing infrastructure, a favorable mining jurisdiction and a strong tradition of gold production. Over 150 artisanal miners are actively producing gold on Quimbaya's assets daily and over 25 historical mines have been identified within its assets.
Refer to Attachments 1, 2 and 3 for maps showing the location of the Tahami Project.
About Quimbaya
Quimbaya is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on discovering gold resources through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia's prolific mining districts. Quimbaya is actively advancing three projects in the Antioquia Province: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral. Managed by an experienced team with deep local knowledge, Quimbaya is committed to creating value for its shareholders through strategic exploration and development initiatives.
About Denarius Metals
Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".
In Colombia, Denarius Metals recently commenced mining operations at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.
In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has recently been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.
Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including the finalization of definitive agreement for the joint venture with Quimbaya and receipt of regulatory and corporate approvals. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For Further Information, Contact:
Michael Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com
Attachment 1: General Location Map of the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_001full.jpg
Attachment 2: Location Map of the Tahami South Project, Adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Operations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_002full.jpg
Attachment 3: Location Map of the Tahami North Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_003full.jpg
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251067
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 6, 2024, Riverside's wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Questcorp Mining Inc. ("Questcorp") dated May 5, 2025, for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement gold- polymetallic project (the "Project" or "La Union") located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Transaction").
"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement for the La Union Project, which is a strong asset in Riverside's portfolio. Securing up to C$5,500,000 in exploration funding from Questcorp is an excellent step forward in advancing this larger Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "Riverside is pleased to have the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report completed and we see an active exploration program launching in the coming weeks with Riverside as the Operator of the exploration program. Riverside is expected to become a shareholder of Questcorp with an initial 9.9% equity interest, subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange or confirmation that such approval is not required. The first-year work program of C$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures will launch the first round of exploration at the project."
The La Union Project
The Project is summarized on the Riverside website and is a project that Riverside acquired and further consolidated additional inlier mineral claims. The Project initially identified from Riverside's work in the western Sonora gold belt through work with AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Centerra Gold Inc., and Hochshild Mining Plc, among others as partners and funding relationships for gold exploration. Initial work by members of the Riverside team, drawing on more than two decades of geological compilation and analysis, identified this region as highly prospective. At the Project, historical mining by the Penoles Mining Company focused on chimney and manto replacement bodies within the upper oxide zones. As a result, the underlying sulfide zones present immediate drill targets for further exploration.
Riverside has spent the past five years consolidating this highly prospective land package, which totals over 22 square kilometers. The Project features favorable limestone host rocks, an extensive alteration footprint, and multiple small-scale historical workings, providing more than eight drill-ready target areas. Key immediate targets include the central Union Mine and the nearby Famosa Mine. With drive-up access, private ranch surface rights, and strong geologic similarities to other major CRDs in Arizona and eastern Mexico, La Union is well positioned for near-term exploration success targeting both oxide and deeper sulfide mineralization.
The Option Agreement
In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, Questcorp can acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the Project in consideration for completion of a series of cash payments totaling $100,000 CAD, making staged issuances of common shares of Questcorp totaling 19.9%, and incurring $5,500,000 CAD of exploration expenditures on the Project as outlined immediately below:
|Deadline
|Cash Payment
|Share Issuance
|Exploration Expenditures
|Within two (2) business days of the date of the Option Agreement
|$25,000
|N/A
|N/A
|On the Effective Date(1)
|N/A
|9.9%(2)
|N/A
|On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date
|N/A
|14.9%(2)(3)
|$1,000,000
|On or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,250,000
|On or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,500,000
|On or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,750,000
|Total
|$100,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$5,500,000
|Notes:
During the term of the Option Agreement, Riverside, through the Vendor, will remain the program operator for the Project using its local team based in Hermosillo, Sonora. Following exercise of the option under the Option Agreement, Questcorp will grant Riverside a two-and-one half percent (2.5%) net smelter return royalty on commercial production from the Project.
Figure 1. Geologic map with the tenure of the Union internal concession shown in pink. Manto and chimney type CRD targets are shown as red polygons. Riverside now controls all mineral tenures on this map.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/250896_df59d6431499eba6_002full.jpg
Figure 2. Cross section looking west with proposed drill sites and drillhole traces. Assays from Riverside's sampling of rock dump materials from the two mine areas are labeled in black. Red areas are interpreted as manto and chimney target bodies that are now well defined and drill ready. Assays shown on figures 1 and 2 have been previously released and disclosed as summarized below the geochemical QA/QC.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/250896_df59d6431499eba6_003full.jpg
Qualified Person & QA/QC:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, VP Exploration, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources Inc., who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Rock samples from previous exploration programs discussed above at the Project were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis using 4-acid digestion methods. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standards were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.
About Riverside Resources Inc.:
Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $4M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.
ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.
"John-Mark Staude"
Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO
For additional information contact:
|John-Mark Staude
President, CEO
Riverside Resources Inc.
info@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Fax: (778) 327-6675
Web: www.rivres.com
|Eric Negraeff
Corporate Communications
Riverside Resources Inc.
Eric@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
TF: (877) RIV-RES1
Web: www.rivres.com
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the risk that the Transaction will not be completed as contemplates, or at all, availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250896
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") and Gold Fields have agreed to pause discussions about a proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in Ghana.
The companies proposed the combination of the neighbouring mines in March 2023 and have spent much of the intervening time in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Ghana to obtain the necessary approvals.
Over that time, AngloGold Ashanti has identified changes in its standalone mine plan for Iduapriem which have the potential to unlock significant additional value.
The companies have decided to pause discussions around the joint venture to allow them to focus on improving the current, standalone performance at their respective sites, while also allowing AngloGold Ashanti to consolidate the improvements to its long-term mining plan, which currently shows the highest value of its options.
ABOUT IDUAPRIEM
Iduapriem is located in the western region of Ghana, approximately 70km north of the coastal city of Takoradi and about 10km south-west of Gold Fields' Tarkwa mine.
The open pit mine began gold production in September 1992 and was acquired by AngloGold Ashanti in 2002 when it merged with Ashanti Goldfields.
In 2024 Iduapriem produced 237,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of $1,118/oz.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's financial reports, operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current beliefs and expectations concerning future events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words, phrases and expressions such as "believe", "expect", "aim", "anticipate", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "may", "might", "could", "should", "would", "seek", "plan", "scheduled", "possible", "continue", "potential", "outlook", "target" or other similar words, phrases, and expressions; provided that the absence thereof does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, actions or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results, performance, actions or achievements could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or effective disclosure controls and procedures, the inability to remediate one or more material weaknesses, or the discovery of additional material weaknesses, in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and other business and operational risks and challenges and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on AngloGold Ashanti's future results, performance, actions or achievements. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505067797/en/
Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.