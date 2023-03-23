BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Oak Street Health , Seagen Inc. , Provention Bio Inc. , Kimball International, Inc.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

Under the terms of the deal, Oak Street Health will be acquired by CVS Health® ("CVS") (NYSE - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oak-street-health-nyse-osh/ .

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq - SGEN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE - PFE). Pfizer will pay $229.00 in cash for each share of Seagen common stock in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $43 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Seagen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/seagen-inc-nasdaq-sgen/ .

Provention Bio Inc. (Nasdaq - PRVB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Provention will be acquired by Sanofi (Nasdaq - SNY). Sanofi will pay $25.00 in cash for each share of Provention common stock in a deal valued at approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Provention Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sanofi is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/provention-bio-inc-nasdaq-prvb/ .

Kimball International, Inc. (Nasdaq – KBAL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kimball will be acquired by HNI Corporation (NYSE - HNI). Kimball shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball common stock they own. As a result of the transaction, Kimball shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Kimball Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Kimball shareholders in the combined company and whether HNI is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kimball-international-inc-nasdaq-kbal/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

LYRICA (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.

As quoted in the press release:

Oxis Acquires Pharma Company, Appoints New CEO

Oxis International (OTCQB:OXIS) appoints new CEO and Chief Medical Officer as it completes acquisition of  Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals, which will add new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products.
Oxis has agreed to pay 33 percent of its outstanding shares to GTP to complete the transaction, which is expected to close on or before 90 days as per the agreement.
Dr. Clarence-Smith will become Chief Executive Officer of Oxis as part of the acquisition and will be appointed to the Oxis Board of Directors. Also joining the company’s executive management team as part of the merger will be a Chief Medical Officer (name to be disclosed upon closing), who was formerly Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Oncology Clinical R&D of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).
Anthony J. Cataldo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxis since July 2014, will become Executive Chairman of the company. Steven Weldon will continue as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to founding GTP, Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC (AGN) in 2016.
Under the deal, Allergan agreed to pay $125 million upfront along with potential Regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase.

ICU Medical Completes the Acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, and devices that, when combined with the company’s existing businesses, makes ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer at ICU Medical.The Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition complements ICU Medical’s existing business to create a company with a complete IV therapy product portfolio from solutions to pumps to non-dedicated infusion sets. In addition, the acquisition gives ICU Medical a significantly enhanced global footprint and platform for continued competitiveness and long-term growth. With an integrated product offering, the company now holds industry-leading positions in key segments and has access to the full US infusion marketplace with a compelling product portfolio.The company plans to announce full FY 2017 guidance on its Q4 Earnings call in late February.Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ”will,” ”expect,” ”believe,” ”could,” ”would,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”build,” ”expand” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company’s expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2016 guidance and our acquisition of the Hospira infusion systems business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company’s products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of continued growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company’s arrangements with its largest customers and the Company’s ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and integration of the Hospira infusion systems business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ICU Medical Investor Contacts:
Scott Lamb, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-2183
slamb@icumed.com
John Mills, ICR, Inc
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Tom McCall, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368
tmccall@icumed.com

Transgene Announces Collaboration with Merck and Pfizer to Evaluate the Combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with the science and technology company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) under which Transgene will sponsor a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of the therapeutic vaccine candidate TG4001 in combination with avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of human papilloma virus- (HPV-) positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), after failure of standard therapy.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “We are
pleased to enter this collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
and Pfizer to evaluate our therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in association
with avelumab. In previous clinical trials, TG4001 has demonstrated
promising activity in terms of HPV viral clearance and was well
tolerated. TG4001 is one of the few drugs targeting HPV-associated
cancers that can be combined with an immune checkpoint blocker such as
avelumab. The preclinical and clinical data that have been generated
with both TG4001 and avelumab individually suggest this combination
could potentially demonstrate a synergistic effect, delivering a step up
in therapy for HPV-positive HNSCC patients.”
The combination of TG4001 and avelumab aims to target two distinct steps
in the immune response to target cancer cells. This is an exclusive
agreement between the parties to study the combination of these two
classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., Head of the Early Phase Program at
Institut Curie, and a world expert in ENT cancers, will be the Principal
Investigator of the Phase 1/2 study. This trial is expected to begin in
France, with the first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. It
will seek to recruit patients with recurrent and/or metastatic
virus-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that have
progressed after definitive local treatment or chemotherapy, and cannot
be treated with surgical resection and/or re-irradiation.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau said: “HPV-induced head and neck cancers
are currently treated with the same regimen as non-HPV-positive HNSCC
tumors. However, their different etiology clearly suggests that
differentiated treatment approaches are needed for HPV-positive
patients. Immunotherapy, and in particular the therapeutic vaccine
TG4001 together with the PD-L1 blocker avelumab, by targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response, could deliver improved efficacy
for patients who have not responded to or have progressed after a first
line of treatment.”
TG4001 is an active immunotherapeutic designed by Transgene to express
the coding sequences of the E6 & E7 tumor-associated antigens of HPV-16
and the cytokine, IL-2. This therapeutic vaccine, which is based on a
non-propagative, attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), has already been
administered to more than 300 patients with high grade cervical
intra-epithelial neoplasia (CIN 2/3). It has demonstrated good safety, a
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 a particularly
appropriate candidate for combinations with other therapies, such as
avelumab.
Avelumab is an investigational, fully human antibody specific for a
protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or programmed death ligand-1.
As a checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action that may potentially enable the immune system to find and
attack cancer cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent
tumor cells from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells
such as T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also
thought to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find
and attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In 2014, the science and technology company
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer signed a strategic alliance
to co-develop and co-commercialize avelumab.
Alise Reicin, M.D., Head of Global Clinical Development in the biopharma
business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which in the US and Canada
operates as EMD Serono, commented: “We believe combination regimens
show significant promise in the development of novel and efficacious
immuno-oncology treatments. Through this study, we hope to discover the
potential of avelumab as a combination therapy with TG4001 for patients
fighting this recurring cancer.”
Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development,
and Translational Oncology at Pfizer, said: “Through this
collaboration, we hope to better understand how therapeutic vaccines may
help support the clinical development program for avelumab as our end
goal is to find the best treatment options for patients.”
About HPV-mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a heterogeneous group
of cancers that can affect the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. HPV-16
infection is recognized to participate in the development of a
substantial proportion of head and neck cancers and is associated with a
subset of HNSCC, especially those arising from the oropharynx (more than
80%), which are the most frequent, and the larynx (~70%).
The incidence of HPV-16-related head and neck cancer has significantly
increased in recent years. Although there are more than 100 subtypes of
HPV, HPV-16 accounts for 90% of all HPV-related head and neck cancers.
Global spending on head and neck cancer indications amounted to
$1 billion in 2010.
Current treatments include surgical resection with radiotherapy or
chemoradiotherapy. However, better options are needed for advanced and
metastatic HPV+ HNSCC. It is thought that immunotherapy combined with
immune checkpoint inhibitors could provide a promising potential
treatment option that would address this strong medical need.
About TG4001
TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a
non-propagative, highly attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), which is
engineered to express HPV-16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2).
It is one of the few therapies targeting HPV+ sub population. TG4001 is
designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune
system specifically to HPV-16-infected cells that have started to
undergo precancerous transformation (cells presenting the HPV-16 E6 and
E7 antigens) and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of
the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been
administered to more than 300 patients, demonstrating good safety,
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent
candidate for combinations with other therapies in solid tumors.
About Avelumab
Avelumab (also known as MSB0010718C) is an investigational, fully human
antibody specific for a protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or
programmed death ligand-1. Avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action which may enable the immune system to find and attack cancer
cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent tumor cells
from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells such as
T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also thought
to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find and
attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and
co-commercialize avelumab.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and
developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector
technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or
cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are:
TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec for liver cancer. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has
additional operations in Lyon, as well as a JV in China with Tasly
Group. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
future development of TG4001. Although the Company believes its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The
occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative
outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation,
results and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its
products depends on but is not limited to the following factors:
positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical
results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain
financing and/or partnerships for product development and
commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory
authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could
cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”)
section of the Document de Référence, which is available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

Amplifying the Power of Women in Chemistry

Merck & Co., Inc

Merck & Co., Inc., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

For Dr. Rebecca Ruck, having more women in science is personal. She remembers times early in her career when she was the only woman in the room. That's why she co-founded the Merck Research Award, given annually by the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society, to recognize and mentor talented women scientists in their third and fourth year of graduate school with a research focus in one or more chemistry-related disciplines.

Promise of BetterLife's Non-hallucinogenic LSD For Treating Mood Disorders Highlighted in Medical Xpress Article

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that, in its March 17, 2023 issue, Medical Xpress has published an article titled "Study hints at the promise of non-hallucinogenic LSD for treating mood disorders," which is based on BetterLife's lead candidate BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD).

The Medical Xpress article describes and adds further comments to the positive data and extensive pharmacological characterization of BETR-001 performed by BetterLife in collaboration with several leading scientists in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The full data were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Report .

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of May 2 Conference Call with Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer's results, as reflected in the company's First Quarter 2023 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

Phase 3 Study Shows XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Significantly Improves Metastasis-Free Survival in Men with Non-Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Pfizer and Astellas announce positive topline results from Phase 3 EMBARK trial

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 EMBARK trial evaluating XTANDI ® (enzalutamide) in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC; also known as non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or nmCSPC) with high-risk biochemical recurrence (BCR). Patients enrolled in the trial were randomized to one of three study arms: XTANDI plus leuprolide, placebo plus leuprolide, or XTANDI monotherapy. The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in metastasis-free survival (MFS) for patients treated with XTANDI plus leuprolide versus placebo plus leuprolide.

Merck Provides Update from Open-Label Arm of Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 Trial Evaluating MK-7684A, a Coformulation of Vibostolimab and Pembrolizumab, in Previously Treated Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Blinded arms of the study will continue to further evaluate MK-7684A with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today provided an update on the open-label arm of the non-registrational Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 trial. KeyVibe-002 is evaluating MK-7684A, a coformulation of vibostolimab, an anti-TIGIT therapy, and pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA ® ), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, with or without docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy. KeyVibe-002, a partially blinded study, was designed with two primary objectives: 1) to evaluate the efficacy of MK-7684A alone compared with docetaxel, a standard of care; and 2) in a blinded assessment, evaluate the efficacy of adding MK-7684A to docetaxel compared with docetaxel alone.

FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Favorable Benefit-Risk Profile for Pfizer's PAXLOVID

  • The target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for a decision by the FDA is May 2023

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) voted 16 to 1 that available data support the safety and effectiveness of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult patients who are at high risk for progression to severe illness. The AMDAC's vote, while not binding, will be considered by the FDA when making its decision regarding the potential approval of PAXLOVID.

"We believe it is critical for adults who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 to have access to safe and effective treatment options, like PAXLOVID, to help prevent avoidable hospitalizations and deaths," said James Rusnak, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Internal Medicine, Anti-infectives and Hospital, Pfizer. "We are encouraged by the AMDAC's positive vote today. The outcome is well supported by the strong safety and efficacy data seen both in our clinical trials and in a growing base of real-world evidence, showing that PAXLOVID helps to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adult patients regardless of vaccination status."

