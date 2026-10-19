Broadcom to Advance NTT DOCOMO's Private Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) to continuously advance the private cloud that will underpin the company's digital services over the next decade. The agreement will enable DOCOMO to continue delivering reliable digital services to its customers amid a rapidly changing business environment, marked by the expanding use of AI and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
Since 2019, VMware, now Broadcom, has worked closely with DOCOMO to build and operate its private cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) at its core. Building on this collaboration, the two companies will now align their long-term technology roadmaps to strengthen DOCOMO's service infrastructure.
This is Broadcom Japan's first (1) 10-year comprehensive agreement covering licenses, technical assistance and maintenance support for VMware products (2), including VCF.
Through this agreement, Broadcom will combine DOCOMO's operational expertise in large-scale infrastructure with its technology and engineering resources to further improve the continuity, security and delivery speed of DOCOMO's service infrastructure.
With VCF at the core, Broadcom will drive technical collaboration and operational excellence across three focus areas:
Continuous Service Availability
Leveraging VCF, DOCOMO will strengthen its ability to rapidly upgrade and maintain systems without service interruptions. Unified management of servers, storage, and networking will enable flexible capacity expansion to support future service growth. In addition, autonomous placement and scaling of system resources based on usage will maintain stable service quality even during traffic spikes. VCF Forte Support, which offers Broadcom's highest-level service-level objectives (SLOs), will help sustain continuous system operations.
Proactive Security and Resilience
To counter increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and emerging AI-driven threats, DOCOMO will further strengthen rapid and continuous security measures by leveraging VCF capabilities that enable timely patching, together with predictive anomaly detection. Continuous visibility across the entire system through VCF, combined with AIOps initiatives, will enable early detection of and rapid response to anomalies. Close engagement with dedicated Support Account Managers (SAM) and Technical Account Managers (TAM) will also enable DOCOMO to quickly incorporate the latest technologies and security measures.
Accelerated Service Delivery
By leveraging VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS), the native VCF Kubernetes runtime, DOCOMO will run virtual machines and containers on a common platform and use development and operations automation to streamline everything from environment provisioning to service delivery. Automating development, testing and release processes will enable new services and features to be rolled out in shorter cycles, allowing DOCOMO to respond quickly to evolving customer needs and market conditions.
Building on this long-term agreement, Broadcom will embark on the evolution of DOCOMO's service infrastructure into a next-generation platform that will bring together virtual machines, containers and AI.
Leveraging a VCF-based private cloud platform, the two companies will jointly drive the automation and advancement of AI-driven operations that are expected to contribute to further improvements in service quality and delivery speed.
Broadcom will continue to collaborate with DOCOMO to ensure that its service infrastructure evolves through the flexible adoption of new technologies, in anticipation of future shifts in technology and the business environment, such as the expanding use of AI, new AI-driven threats, 6G and IOWN.
Executive Comments
Hiroshi Ishimaru, General Manager, Service Design Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
"At DOCOMO, we are enhancing our service infrastructure to ensure the stability and security that allow customers to use our digital services with peace of mind, while enabling it to respond flexibly and quickly to changes in technology and the market."
"VMware products have long been used across a range of our systems, and through this long-term comprehensive agreement, we will further strengthen our technical collaboration with Broadcom. Going forward, while maintaining the reliable delivery of our existing services, we aim to build a service infrastructure that delivers new value to customers more quickly and reliably, with an eye toward future technological advances such as the expanding use of AI."
Paul Turner, Chief Product Officer, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom
"We are honored to continue to partner with DOCOMO, a company that supports Japan's social infrastructure and digital lifestyles, on a long-term initiative for the next decade."
"Over the past seven years, we have built a strong technical collaboration, and this agreement takes that relationship further, reflecting our shared commitment to continuously enhancing DOCOMO's service infrastructure over the long term. With VMware Cloud Foundation at the core, Broadcom will provide a private cloud platform that runs virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads on a common foundation. Our engineering teams will work closely with DOCOMO's so the company can continue to deliver secure, reliable digital services quickly."
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.Broadcom.com.
Notes and Company Information
|(1)
|As a 10-year comprehensive agreement in Japan covering licenses, technical assistance and maintenance support for VMware products, as of October 20, 2026.
|(2)
|VMware products and related technical assistance and support covered by the agreement include: VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Avi Load Balancer, VMware vDefend, VMware Tanzu Platform, Support Account Manager (SAM), Technical Account Manager (TAM) and VCF Forte Support.
Media Contacts:
Roger Fortier
VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom
+1.408.348.1569
roger.fortier@Broadcom.com
Eloy Ontiveros
Broadcom Global Communications
+1.650.427.6145
eloy.ontiveros@Broadcom.com