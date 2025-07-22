Brixton Metals Drills 1.5m of 9.5 g/t Gold, 13.8% Copper, 771.5 g/t Silver, 7.6% Lead, 609 g/t Tellurium, 7.1% Zinc, and >1% Antimony

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce its first batch of drill results of the 2025 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified. Brixton is operating with one diamond drill and is gearing up to add a second drill before the end of July.

 

  Highlights  

 
  • Shallow drilling was targeting northeast trending gold bearing feeder structures related to the Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system:

    • Hole THN25-318 cut 1.5m of 9.5 g/t gold, 13.8% copper, 771.5 g/t silver, 7.6% lead, 609.50 g/t tellurium, 7.1% zinc from 165.5m depth
    • Including 0.75m of 10.25 g/t gold, 13.50% copper, 825 g/t silver, >1% antimony, 419 g/t tellurium, 15.15% lead, 14.00% zinc
    • Including 0.75m of 8.80 g/t gold, 14.15 % copper, 718 g/t silver, 1.38% antimony, 800 g/t tellurium
    • Directly above and excluding the high-grade zone is a 19.5m interval that returned 0.43 g/t gold, 37.97 g/t silver, 0.55% copper from 146m depth (146-165.5m)
Figure 1. HQ sized cut core photograph of hole THN25-318 at 165.5m depth of massive galena- sulphosalts-sphalerite-stibnite-pyrite-chalcopyrite.

 

 Figure 1_22July2025 at 165.5m

 

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, " We are excited to have captured a gold rich polymetallic interval in hole 318. Our strategy this year at the Camp Creek Target was to drill for near surface gold mineralization along these northeast trending feeder structures, which has seen limited drilling since the deep porphyry discovery in Camp Creek. We believe that these feeder structures are related to the Camp Creek porphyry. While the drill has been moved to the Trapper Gold Target, more shallow drilling at the Camp Creek Target area is warranted ."

 

Figure 2. Plan Map of Drill Collars and Cross-section for THN25-315-319, Northside Target Area.

 

 Figure 2_22July2025

 

Table 1. Select Intervals in Holes THN25-317-318-319.

 
                                                                                                                                     
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver    Copper    Lead    Zinc    Antimony    Tellurium  
   (m)    (m)    (m)    g/t    g/t    %    %    %    %    g/t  
THN25-317 69.50 71.00 1.50 1.38 0.94 - - - - -
THN25-318 146.00 165.50 19.50 0.43 30.28 0.43 - - - -
THN25-318 165.50 167.00 1.50 9.53 771.50 13.83 7.64 7.15 * 609.50
including 165.50 166.25 0.75 10.25 825.00 13.50 15.15 14.00 * 419.00
including 166.25 167.00 0.75 8.80 718.00 14.15 0.12 0.29 1.38 800.00
THN25-319 78.50 90.50 12.00 0.34 8.08 - - - - -
THN25-319 96.50 99.50 3.00 1.04 10.42 - 0.24 - - -
THN25-319 174.50 191.00 16.50 0.43 27.73 0.24   - - -
           
Note: * Assays triggered overlimit of greater than 10,000 ppm (1%), waiting on final results.
           
 

HQ size core samples were cut in half and sampled predominantly at 1.5m intervals with the exception of the high-grade that was sampled at 0.75m intervals for all reported holes in this release. Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

 

Table 2. Select Assay intervals in Holes THN25-315-316.

 
                                                                
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver    Copper    Lead  
   (m)    (m)    (m)    g/t    g/t    %    %  
THN25-315 92.50 120.00 24.50 0.38 4.44 - -
THN25-315 102.00 103.50 1.50 1.64 9.84 0.19 -
THN25-316 97.50 106.50 9.00 1.13 16.33 - -
including 99.00 100.50 1.50 2.27 7.15 - -
including 102.00 103.50 1.50 1.78 57.60 0.20 0.10
        
 

  Discussion  

 

Holes THN25-315 and THN25-316 were drilled at an azimuth of 325 degrees and dip of -50 and -77 degrees, respectively, and the collar was located 123m to the southeast from hole THN24-307 (Figure 2). Hole THN24-307 intercepted a gold dominant zone of high-sulphidation mineralization ( see news release, December 9, 2024 ).

 

Holes THN25-317, THN25-318 and THN25-319 were drilled at an azimuth of 295 degrees on the same pad with dips: -45, -65, -75, respectively, and the collar was located 202m northeast from hole THN25-315.

 

Quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration was pervasive in all of these reported holes within the diorite porphyry Z unit. Disseminated pyrite of 1-3% was identified in the groundmass and locally increases up to 6% with common veinlets of pyrite-sulphosalts up to 20cm and in the case of hole THN25-318 massive sulphide up to 1.5m wide. Localized zones of chlorite and potassic alteration was observed.

 

This newly identified northeast structural trend, the "Northside vein", which is parallel to the Talisker zone (Figure 2), appears to have a minimum strike of 780m based on six collars-drill sites. Further drilling is required to define the limits of this new trend and to expand on the exceptional high-grade mineralization identified in hole THN25-318.

 

Figure 3. HQ Core Photograph of THN25-318 from 159.15 to 167.00m.

 

 Figure 3_22July2025_159.15-167m

 

Figure 4. HQ Sized Core Photograph of Pyrite-Sulphosalt Veins in THN25-319 at 175.8m depth.

 

 Figure 4_22July2025

 

Figure 5. HQ Core Photograph of THN25-319 from 170.45-180.15m of Pyrite-Sulphosalt Veins.

 

 Figure 5_22July2025

 

Table 3. Collar Information for Holes THN25-315-319.

 
                                                 
Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m)
THN25-315 627791 6492140 751 325.00 -49.25 163.00
THN25-316 627791 6492140 751 325.00 -76.37 297.00
THN25-317 628054 6492307 820 295.00 -44.80 151.00
THN25-318 628054 6492307 820 295.00 -64.49 215.00
THN25-319 628054 6492307 820 295.00 -73.94 221.00
       
 

  Quality Assurance & Quality Control  

 

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.75m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

 

  Qualified Person (QP)  

 

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

 

  About Brixton Metals Corporation  

 

 Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at   www.brixtonmetals.com   .

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

 

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.  

 

Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Overview

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly-owned projects toward mine development. The company was listed in December of 2010 and now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mine-friendly jurisdictions across North America, including the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana. The company is currently seeking JV partners for one of its projects.

Brixton Metals, as of Q1 2020, now has over $5.5 million in cash to further advance its properties. The company is backed by a number of industry investors, including Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, US Global, Gold 2000, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Keep reading...Show less

