Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF,FRA:8BX1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of copper, gold, silver, and critical minerals across North America. Its flagship Thorn Project in British Columbia is a large, district-scale property hosting multiple high-priority porphyry and epithermal targets.
Beyond Thorn, Brixton Metals is advancing non-core assets through strategic partnerships and option agreements with industry leaders including Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE;TSX:IE) and Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO). These partner-funded programs preserve capital while retaining upside exposure, strengthening the balance sheet and allowing Brixton to focus on high-impact exploration opportunities with reduced risk.
The Thorn Project is Brixton Metals’ flagship asset, spanning approximately 2,945 square kilometres in northwestern British Columbia along the same mineralized trend as the province’s famed Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most prolific regions for porphyry and epithermal deposits. The district-scale property hosts widespread porphyry-style alteration with copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum mineralization, offering substantial exploration upside. The project is readily accessible via a 45-minute flight from Whitehorse, Yukon.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Project: Thorn Project in BC, Canada – a fully owned, district scale copper-gold porphyry project on a 2,945 sq km claim block, on trend with BC’s prolific Golden Triangle.
- Pipeline Projects: Includes Langis Project (Ontario, Canada), Hog Heaven (Montana, USA), Atlin Goldfields (BC, Canada), providing diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver
- Partnerships: Strategic option agreements with tier-one companies such as Ivanhoe Electric and Eldorado Gold provide technical validation and fund exploration on non-core projects.
- Shareholder Base: Strategic investors include, but are not limited to BHP (approx. 14.8 percent) and Crescat Capital
- Management Expertise: Led by co-founder Gary Thompson, the management team has an average tenure of nearly 15 years, showing significant stability.
- 2026 Outlook: With a recently closed $12.2 million financing, the company is fully funded for a 2026 program that includes a winter drill campaign at the Langis Silver Project (Ontario) to capitalize on record-high silver prices.
Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86
Gold marked a new price milestone on Monday (January 12), continuing its record-breaking run into 2026. The spot price rose as high as US$4,630.01 per ounce, hitting that point at 8:14 a.m. PST. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte... Keep Reading...
3h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
09 January
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Gold Reserve Jumps with 132 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released December jobs figures on Friday (January 9). The data shows that... Keep Reading...
09 January
Editor's Picks: Experts Call for US$5,000 Gold, US$100+ Silver in 2026
The gold price started off the new year on a strong note, approaching the US$4,500 per ounce level midway through the week and breaking through it on Friday (January 9). As is often the case, silver put on a bumpier performance, trading within about a US$10 range. It recorded lows under US$73... Keep Reading...
09 January
RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by... Keep Reading...
08 January
Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold Still Far from "Ultimate High," US$5,000 is Next
Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, sees the gold price hitting US$5,000 per ounce in Q1 on the back of a complex geopolitical landscape. "In terms of the geopolitical configuration of the world, we are witnessing history right now," she said. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
