Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in the TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The company will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the session by visiting http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

