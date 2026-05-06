Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference 2026

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The company will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 8:40 a.m. PT/11:40 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the session by visiting http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

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