- Reports Second Quarter Revenues of $11.9 Billion, an Increase of 2% YoY; or 5% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
- Posts Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.66 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93; Includes Net Impact of ($0.14) per share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD 1 Charges and Licensing Income
- Delivers Robust Revenue Growth of 11% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 16% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
- Expands Oncology Franchise with New Indications for Opdivo and Planned Acquisition of Precision Oncology Company, Turning Point Therapeutics
- Strengthens Cell Therapy Franchise with Broadest Label for Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma after One Prior Therapy
- Adjusts 2022 GAAP EPS Guidance; Reaffirms Non-GAAP EPS Guidance
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the second quarter of 2022, which reflect continued in-line product growth, strong momentum across the new product portfolio and continued pipeline progress.
"I am very pleased with the continued strong demand for our in-line products and new product portfolio, resulting in solid top and bottom-line growth," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "The momentum with our business and strength of our pipeline, gives us significant opportunities to drive continued growth, starting with the anticipated approval for deucravacitinib in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and the expected transition of milvexian, our next generation anti-thrombotic, to phase 3 development. With our financial strength and dedicated workforce, we are well positioned to help more patients and drive long-term value for our shareholders."
1 Acquired IPRD refers to certain in-process research and development ("Acquired IPRD") charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights.
Second Quarter
$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
Change
Total Revenues
$11,887
$11,703
2%
Earnings Per Share – GAAP*
0.66
0.47
40%
Earnings Per Share – Non-GAAP*
1.93
1.63
18%
* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.14) per share in the second quarter of 2022 and ($0.30) per share in the second quarter of 2021.
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.
- Bristol Myers Squibb posted second quarter revenues of $11.9 billion, an increase of 2%, driven by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo ) and new product portfolio ( Abecma , Opdualag and Reblozyl ), partially offset by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, second quarter revenues increased 5%.
- U.S. revenues increased 12% to $8.3 billion in the quarter. International revenues decreased 16% to $3.6 billion in the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, international revenues decreased 8%, primarily due to lower demand of Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo and Eliquis ) and our new product portfolio.
- Gross margin decreased from 79.0% to 77.1% in the quarter primarily due to product mix and an impairment charge resulting from the divestiture of a manufacturing site, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts and related hedging settlements. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin decreased from 79.8% to 78.3% in the quarter primarily driven by product mix, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts and related hedging settlements.
- Marketing, selling and administrative expenses decreased 5% to $1.8 billion in the quarter on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis primarily due to foreign exchange impacts.
- Research and development expenses decreased 6% to $2.3 billion in the quarter primarily due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge in 2021, partially offset by increased investment in our broad and diversified portfolio. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 2% to $2.3 billion in the quarter primarily due to investment in our broad and diversified pipeline.
- Acquired IPRD decreased from $793 million in the same period a year ago to $400 million in the current quarter. Acquired IPRD in the current quarter primarily related to the buyout of a future royalty obligation related to mavacamten ($295 million) and the BridgeBio licensing transaction ($90 million). Acquired IPRD in the same period a year ago was primarily related to a collaboration agreement with Eisai ($650 million).
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 5% to $2.4 billion in the quarter primarily due to a longer than previously expected market exclusivity period for Pomalyst .
- The GAAP effective tax rate changed from 31.7% to 27.0% in the quarter and non-GAAP effective tax rate changed from 17.6% to 17.0% in the quarter due to jurisdictional earnings mix including income taxes attributed to Acquired IPRD charges.
- The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $1.4 billion, or $0.66 per share, in the second quarter, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.47 per share, for the same period a year ago. In addition to the items discussed above, the results include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods.
- The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $4.2 billion, or $1.93 per share, in the second quarter, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $3.7 billion, or $1.63 per share, for the same period a year ago.
- In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in the current period include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results. These R&D charges that were previously specified are now presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.14) per share in the second quarter of 2022 and ($0.30) per share in the second quarter of 2021. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2021 have been updated to reflect this change. A discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures is included under the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
SECOND QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
$ amounts in millions
Product
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
% Change from
% Change from
In-Line Products
$3,235
$2,792
16%
20%
$2,063
$1,910
8%
12%
$908
$854
6%
9%
$876
$814
8%
11%
$544
$541
1%
5%
$525
$510
3%
7%
$77
$86
(10)%
(5)%
Mature and Other Products**
$435
$473
(8)%
(4)%
Total In-Line Products Revenue
$8,663
$7,980
9%
13%
New Product Portfolio
$172
$128
34%
36%
$89
$24
*
*
$66
$28
*
*
$39
$17
*
*
$23
$16
44%
44%
$32
$12
*
*
$58
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio Revenue
$482
$225
*
*
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue
$9,145
$8,205
11%
16%
Recent LOE Products
$2,501
$3,202
(22)%
(21)%
$241
$296
(19)%
(17)%
Total Recent LOE Products Revenue
$2,742
$3,498
(22)%
(20)%
Total Revenue
$11,887
$11,703
2%
5%
* In excess of +100%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
FIRST HALF PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
$ amounts in millions
Product
Six-Months Ended
Six-Months Ended
% Change from
% Change from
In-Line Products
$6,446
$5,678
14%
17%
$3,986
$3,630
10%
14%
$1,734
$1,627
7%
9%
$1,668
$1,572
6%
8%
$1,027
$1,011
2%
5%
$1,040
$966
8%
11%
$152
$171
(11)%
(7)%
Mature and Other Products**
$897
$979
(8)%
(6)%
Total In-Line Products Revenue
$16,950
$15,634
8%
12%
New Product Portfolio
$328
$240
37%
38%
$156
$24
*
*
$102
$46
*
*
$83
$17
*
*
$41
$32
28%
28%
$55
$27
*
*
$64
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio Revenue
$832
$386
*
*
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue
$17,782
$16,020
11%
14%
Recent LOE Products
$5,298
$6,146
(14)%
(12)%
$455
$610
(25)%
(24)%
Total Recent LOE Products Revenue
$5,753
$6,756
(15)%
(14)%
Total Revenue
$23,535
$22,776
3%
6%
* In excess of +100%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
In-Line Products
Revenues for in-line products in the second quarter were $8.7 billion compared to $8.0 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 9%. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:
- Eliquis revenues grew 16% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $2.2 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 27% driven primarily by demand growth and favorable gross to net adjustments. International revenues were $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 3% driven by foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by higher demand.
- Opdivo revenues increased 8% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 12% driven by higher demand across multiple indications including Opdivo plus Yervoy- based combinations for non-small cell lung cancer, Opdivo plus Cabometyx ® combination for kidney cancer, and Opdivo -based therapies for various gastric, bladder and esophageal cancers, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $858 million compared to $834 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of 3% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts of 10%.
New Product Portfolio
- New product portfolio revenues grew to $482 million compared to $225 million in the prior year period, driven by higher demand for Abecma , Opdualag and Reblozyl .
Recent LOE Products
- Revlimid revenues declined by 22% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues decreased 2% to $2.1 billion as compared to the prior year period primarily driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion. International revenues were $371 million compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 64% driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion and to a lesser extent, foreign exchange impacts of 3%.
- Abraxane revenues declined 19% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $176 million compared to $234 million in the prior year period, representing a 25% decline driven by the entry of authorized generics.
PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE
Oncology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Regulatory
Opdualag TM
(nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw)
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Opdualag for the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with tumour cell PD-L1 expression
Regulatory
Opdivo ® (nivolumab)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opdivo (injection for intravenous use) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as well as Opdivo plus Yervoy as first-line treatments for adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma regardless of PD-L1 status. The approvals are based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -648 trial.
Clinical & Research
Five-year follow up results from Part 1 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 trial demonstrated long-term, durable survival outcomes with Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to chemotherapy in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of PD-L1 expression levels. In the primary endpoint population, the combination nearly doubled overall survival rate compared to chemotherapy.
Three-year follow up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -9LA trial demonstrated long-term, durable survival benefits with Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of chemotherapy compared to four cycles of chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic NSCLC, regardless of PD-L1 expression and histology.
Phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial comparing Opdivo plus Yervoy to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1% at final analysis.
Hematology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Regulatory
Breyanzi ®
(lisocabtagene maraleucel)
The FDA approved Breyanzi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after one prior therapy, including diffuse LBCL not otherwise specified, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal LBCL and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy or who are not eligible for transplant. The approval was based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial as well as the Phase 2 PILOT study.
The EMA validated the type II variation application for extension of the indication of Breyanzi for the treatment of adults with LBCL who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The EMA validation is based on results from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial.
Reblozyl ®
(luspatercept-aamt)
The company withdrew a supplemental biologics license application for Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
Clinical & Research
Breyanzi
Data from the primary analysis of the Phase 2 PILOT trial showed substantial durable responses in second-line LBCL among patients who were not deemed candidates for high-dose chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Immunology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Clinical & Research
Orencia ® (abatacept)
Top-line results from the Phase 3 Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV-1) Immune Modulators clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, showed that treatment with Orencia versus placebo displayed a strong, but not statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of time to recovery as measured by day of hospital discharge. Analyses of the secondary endpoints, which included mortality and clinical status, demonstrated Orencia reduced participants' risk of death and improved their clinical status at 28 days after entering the study when compared with placebo.
deucravacitinib
Results from the Phase 2 PAISLEY trial showed statistically significant efficacy at the primary endpoint of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Responder Index-4 responses at Week 32 among patients with moderate to severe SLE who were treated with deucravacitinib versus placebo. Secondary endpoints demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements at Week 48. The safety profile was consistent with
previous trials in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Data demonstrated favorable risk-benefit profile supportive of progressing into Phase 3.
Two-year results from the Phase 3 POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrated durable efficacy and a consistent safety profile in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Zeposia ®
(ozanimod)
Post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension and Phase 3 SUNBEAM trials showed that the majority of patients receiving Zeposia for multiple sclerosis reported improved or preserved cognitive function, with the greatest improvement seen when used early in the disease when thalamic volume remains high.
Results from an analysis from the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension trial showed that individuals receiving Zeposia for multiple sclerosis demonstrated an immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.
Business Development
- In June, the company and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point") (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Turning Point pursuant to a tender offer for $76.00 per share, in an all cash transaction totaling approximately $4.1 billion. The planned acquisition is expected to expand the company's precision oncology and solid tumor portfolio with the addition of repotrectinib and other pipeline assets. Repotrectinib is a potential best-in-class tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The consummation of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Turning Point's common stock and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. In July, the Company announced that the tender offer period was extended to August 15. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.
- In June, the company and Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) announced that they have expanded their strategic alliance to pursue the development of multiple allogeneic off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T programs. ( link )
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)
As a leading biopharma company, we understand our responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. Our evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy builds on a legacy of comprehensive and global sustainability efforts. To learn more about our priorities and goals, please visit our latest ESG report .
- The company announced that its Board of Directors elected Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH to the Board, effective June 14, 2022 and that he will serve as a member of the Science & Technology Committee of the Board of Directors. The size of the Board was increased to eleven in connection with the election of Dr. Bhatt. ( link )
- In July, the company, in collaboration with Disability Solutions , announced the launch of the Disability Diversity in Clinical Trials (DDiCT) initiative that aims to improve clinical trial participation of people with disabilities to ensure all patient groups are reflective of the real-world population and aligned with the epidemiology of the disease studies. ( link )
Financial Guidance
Bristol Myers Squibb is adjusting its 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance as follows:
Total Sales and In-Line Products & New Product Portfolio sales are being adjusted to account for foreign exchange impacts.
Non-GAAP gross margin is being increased to approximately 79% primarily due to foreign exchange impacts.
Adjusting GAAP EPS guidance primarily due to changes in fair market value of equity investments and reaffirming non-GAAP EPS guidance.
Key 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are :
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
April
July
April
July
Total Net Sales
In-line with 2021
$46.0 billion
In-line with 2021
$46.0 billion
Recent LOE Products 1
~$10.0 billion or
double-digit decline
No change
~$10.0 billion or
double-digit decline
No change
Revlimid
$9.0-$9.5 billion
No change
$9.0-$9.5 billion
No change
In-line Products & New Product Portfolio
~$36.5 billion or
Low double-digit increase
~$36.0 billion or
Low double-digit increase
~$36.5 billion or
Low double-digit increase
~$36.0 billion or
Low double-digit increase
Gross Margin %
~78%
No change
~78%
~79%
Operating Expenses 2
Mid single-digit decline
No change
Low single-digit decline
No change
Tax Rate
~22%
~23%
~16.5%
No change
Diluted EPS 3
$2.92-$3.22
$2.71-$3.01
$7.44 - $.7.74
No change
1 Key LOE Products = Revlimid and Abraxane
2 Operating Expenses = MS&A and R&D, excluding acquired IPRD and Amortization of acquired intangibles
3 April guidance includes net impact of ($0.21) from acquired IPRD and licensing income, which comprises ($0.10) in Q1 and an additional ($0.11) in April due to buyout of future royalty obligation; July guidance includes YTD net impact of ($0.24) from acquired IPRD and licensing income
The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified and impact of future Acquired IPRD and charges that may result from the acquisition of Turning Point. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. The 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance is further explained under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Worldwide Revenues
U.S. Revenues (c)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$
3,235
$
2,792
16%
$
2,192
$
1,722
27%
Opdivo
2,063
1,910
8%
1,205
1,076
12%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
908
854
6%
616
567
9%
Orencia
876
814
8%
654
593
10%
Sprycel
544
541
1%
372
325
14%
Yervoy
525
510
3%
326
328
(1) %
Empliciti
77
86
(10) %
47
51
(8) %
Mature and other products (a)
435
473
(8) %
147
130
13%
Total In-Line Products
8,663
7,980
9%
5,559
4,792
16%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
172
128
34%
144
110
31%
Abecma
89
24
**
72
24
**
Zeposia
66
28
**
48
20
**
Breyanzi
39
17
**
33
17
94%
Inrebic
23
16
44%
20
15
33%
Onureg
32
12
**
25
12
**
Opdualag
58
—
N/A
58
—
N/A
Camzyos
3
—
N/A
3
—
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
482
225
**
403
198
**
Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio
9,145
8,205
11%
5,962
4,990
19%
Recent LOE Products (b)
Revlimid
2,501
3,202
(22) %
2,130
2,164
(2) %
Abraxane
241
296
(19) %
176
234
(25) %
Total Recent LOE Products
2,742
3,498
(22) %
2,306
2,398
(4) %
Total
$
11,887
$
11,703
2%
$
8,268
$
7,388
12%
**
In excess of +/- 100%
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c)
Includes Puerto Rico.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Worldwide Revenues
U.S. Revenues (c)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$
6,446
$
5,678
14 %
$
4,339
$
3,645
19 %
Opdivo
3,986
3,630
10 %
2,304
2,020
14 %
Pomalyst/Imnovid
1,734
1,627
7 %
1,173
1,079
9 %
Orencia
1,668
1,572
6 %
1,246
1,129
10 %
Sprycel
1,027
1,011
2 %
677
600
13 %
Yervoy
1,040
966
8 %
637
622
2 %
Empliciti
152
171
(11) %
94
102
(8) %
Mature and other products (a)
897
979
(8) %
280
282
(1) %
Total In-Line Products
16,950
15,634
8 %
10,750
9,479
13 %
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
328
240
37 %
278
208
34 %
Abecma
156
24
**
128
24
**
Zeposia
102
46
**
69
33
**
Breyanzi
83
17
**
74
17
**
Inrebic
41
32
28 %
35
30
17 %
Onureg
55
27
**
44
26
69 %
Opdualag
64
—
N/A
64
—
N/A
Camzyos
3
—
N/A
3
—
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
832
386
**
695
338
**
Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio
17,782
16,020
11 %
11,445
9,817
17 %
Recent LOE Products (b)
Revlimid
5,298
6,146
(14) %
4,168
4,122
1 %
Abraxane
455
610
(25) %
349
459
(24) %
Total Recent LOE Products
5,753
6,756
(15) %
4,517
4,581
(1) %
Total
$
23,535
$
22,776
3 %
$
15,962
$
14,398
11 %
**
In excess of +/- 100%
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) brands and royalty revenue.
(b)
Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c)
Includes Puerto Rico.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net product sales
$
11,485
$
11,405
$
22,793
$
22,203
Alliance and other revenues
402
298
742
573
Total Revenues
11,887
11,703
23,535
22,776
Cost of products sold (a)
2,720
2,452
5,191
5,293
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,787
1,882
3,618
3,548
Research and development (b)
2,321
2,478
4,581
4,697
Acquired IPRD (b)
400
793
733
799
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,417
2,547
4,834
5,060
Other (income)/expense, net
284
(2)
933
(704)
Total Expenses
9,929
10,150
19,890
18,693
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,958
1,553
3,645
4,083
Provision for Income Taxes
529
492
933
993
Net Earnings
1,429
1,061
2,712
3,090
Noncontrolling Interest
8
6
13
14
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS
$
1,421
$
1,055
$
2,699
$
3,076
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
2,133
2,227
2,140
2,232
Diluted
2,149
2,252
2,157
2,258
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.47
$
1.26
$
1.38
Diluted
0.66
0.47
1.25
1.36
Other (income)/expense, net
Interest expense (c)
$
313
$
330
$
639
$
683
Royalties and licensing income
(508)
(405)
(985)
(772)
Equity investment losses/(gains)
308
(148)
952
(749)
Integration expenses
124
152
229
293
Contingent consideration
—
—
1
(510)
(Gain)/Loss on debt redemption
(9)
—
266
281
Provision for restructuring
20
78
43
123
Litigation and other settlements
25
44
(12)
36
Investment income
(27)
(12)
(37)
(21)
Divestiture gains
—
(11)
(211)
(11)
Other
38
(30)
48
(57)
Other (income)/expense, net
$
284
$
(2)
$
933
$
(704)
|(a)
Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
|(b)
Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
|(c)
Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021 (a)
2022
2021
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
$
102
$
88
$
154
$
167
Intangible asset impairment
—
—
—
315
Site exit and other costs
43
1
43
24
Cost of products sold
145
89
197
506
Employee compensation charges
—
1
—
1
Site exit and other costs
4
—
6
(1)
Marketing, selling and administrative
4
1
6
—
IPRD impairments
—
230
40
230
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
21
—
108
—
Employee compensation charges
—
—
—
1
Research and development
21
230
148
231
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,417
2,547
4,834
5,060
Interest expense (b)
(21)
(28)
(48)
(62)
Equity investment losses/(gains)
307
(154)
950
(762)
Integration expenses
124
152
229
293
Contingent consideration
—
—
—
(510)
(Gain)/Loss on debt redemption
(9)
—
266
281
Provision for restructuring
20
78
43
123
Litigation and other settlements
—
—
(40)
—
Divestiture gains
—
(11)
(211)
(11)
Other
42
—
42
—
Other (income)/expense, net
463
37
1,231
(648)
Increase to pretax income
3,050
2,904
6,416
5,149
Income taxes on items above
(321)
(292)
(719)
(595)
Increase to net earnings
$
2,729
$
2,612
$
5,697
$
4,554
(a)
Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).
(b)
Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Specified
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Specified
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit
$
9,167
$
145
$
9,312
$
18,344
$
197
$
18,541
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,787
(4
)
1,783
3,618
(6
)
3,612
Research and development
2,321
(21
)
2,300
4,581
(148
)
4,433
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,417
(2,417
)
—
4,834
(4,834
)
—
Other (income)/expense, net
284
(463
)
(179
)
933
(1,231
)
(298
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,958
3,050
5,008
3,645
6,416
10,061
Provision for Income Taxes
529
321
850
933
719
1,652
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation
$
1,421
$
2,729
$
4,150
$
2,699
$
5,697
$
8,396
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,149
2,149
2,149
2,157
2,157
2,157
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.66
$
1.27
$
1.93
$
1.25
$
2.64
$
3.89
Effective Tax Rate
27.0
%
(10.0
) %
17.0
%
25.6
%
(9.2
) %
16.4
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
Specified
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Specified
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit
$
9,251
$
89
$
9,340
$
17,483
$
506
$
17,989
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,882
(1
)
1,881
3,548
—
3,548
Research and development
2,478
(230
)
2,248
4,697
(231
)
4,466
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,547
(2,547
)
—
5,060
(5,060
)
—
Other (income)/expense, net
(2
)
(37
)
(39
)
(704
)
648
(56
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,553
2,904
4,457
4,083
5,149
9,232
Provision for Income Taxes
492
292
784
993
595
1,588
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation
$
1,055
$
2,612
$
3,667
$
3,076
$
4,554
$
7,630
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,252
2,252
2,252
2,258
2,258
2,258
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.47
$
1.16
$
1.63
$
1.36
$
2.02
$
3.38
Effective Tax Rate
31.7
%
(14.1
) %
17.6
%
24.3
%
(7.1
) %
17.2
%
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
June 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,750
$
13,979
Marketable debt securities – current
2,478
2,987
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities
13,228
16,966
Short-term debt obligations
(4,953)
(4,948)
Long-term debt
(37,107)
(39,605)
Net debt position
$
(28,832)
$
(27,587)
