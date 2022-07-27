Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Reports Second Quarter Revenues of $11.9 Billion, an Increase of 2% YoY; or 5% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Posts Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.66 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93; Includes Net Impact of ($0.14) per share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD 1 Charges and Licensing Income
  • Delivers Robust Revenue Growth of 11% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 16% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Expands Oncology Franchise with New Indications for Opdivo and Planned Acquisition of Precision Oncology Company, Turning Point Therapeutics
  • Strengthens Cell Therapy Franchise with Broadest Label for Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma after One Prior Therapy
  • Adjusts 2022 GAAP EPS Guidance; Reaffirms Non-GAAP EPS Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the second quarter of 2022, which reflect continued in-line product growth, strong momentum across the new product portfolio and continued pipeline progress.

"I am very pleased with the continued strong demand for our in-line products and new product portfolio, resulting in solid top and bottom-line growth," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "The momentum with our business and strength of our pipeline, gives us significant opportunities to drive continued growth, starting with the anticipated approval for deucravacitinib in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and the expected transition of milvexian, our next generation anti-thrombotic, to phase 3 development. With our financial strength and dedicated workforce, we are well positioned to help more patients and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

1 Acquired IPRD refers to certain in-process research and development ("Acquired IPRD") charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights.

Second Quarter

$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

Change

Total Revenues

$11,887

$11,703

2%

Earnings Per Share – GAAP*

0.66

0.47

40%

Earnings Per Share – Non-GAAP*

1.93

1.63

18%

* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.14) per share in the second quarter of 2022 and ($0.30) per share in the second quarter of 2021.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb posted second quarter revenues of $11.9 billion, an increase of 2%, driven by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo ) and new product portfolio ( Abecma , Opdualag and Reblozyl ), partially offset by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, second quarter revenues increased 5%.
  • U.S. revenues increased 12% to $8.3 billion in the quarter. International revenues decreased 16% to $3.6 billion in the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, international revenues decreased 8%, primarily due to lower demand of Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo and Eliquis ) and our new product portfolio.
  • Gross margin decreased from 79.0% to 77.1% in the quarter primarily due to product mix and an impairment charge resulting from the divestiture of a manufacturing site, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts and related hedging settlements. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin decreased from 79.8% to 78.3% in the quarter primarily driven by product mix, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts and related hedging settlements.
  • Marketing, selling and administrative expenses decreased 5% to $1.8 billion in the quarter on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis primarily due to foreign exchange impacts.
  • Research and development expenses decreased 6% to $2.3 billion in the quarter primarily due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge in 2021, partially offset by increased investment in our broad and diversified portfolio. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 2% to $2.3 billion in the quarter primarily due to investment in our broad and diversified pipeline.
  • Acquired IPRD decreased from $793 million in the same period a year ago to $400 million in the current quarter. Acquired IPRD in the current quarter primarily related to the buyout of a future royalty obligation related to mavacamten ($295 million) and the BridgeBio licensing transaction ($90 million). Acquired IPRD in the same period a year ago was primarily related to a collaboration agreement with Eisai ($650 million).
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 5% to $2.4 billion in the quarter primarily due to a longer than previously expected market exclusivity period for Pomalyst .
  • The GAAP effective tax rate changed from 31.7% to 27.0% in the quarter and non-GAAP effective tax rate changed from 17.6% to 17.0% in the quarter due to jurisdictional earnings mix including income taxes attributed to Acquired IPRD charges.
  • The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $1.4 billion, or $0.66 per share, in the second quarter, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.47 per share, for the same period a year ago. In addition to the items discussed above, the results include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods.
  • The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $4.2 billion, or $1.93 per share, in the second quarter, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $3.7 billion, or $1.63 per share, for the same period a year ago.
  • In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in the current period include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results. These R&D charges that were previously specified are now presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.14) per share in the second quarter of 2022 and ($0.30) per share in the second quarter of 2021. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2021 have been updated to reflect this change. A discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures is included under the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

SECOND QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions

Product

Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022

Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021

% Change from
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021

% Change from
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
(Excl. F/X Impact)

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$3,235

$2,792

16%

20%

Opdivo

$2,063

$1,910

8%

12%

Pomalyst /Imnovid

$908

$854

6%

9%

Orencia

$876

$814

8%

11%

Sprycel

$544

$541

1%

5%

Yervoy

$525

$510

3%

7%

Empliciti

$77

$86

(10)%

(5)%

Mature and Other Products**

$435

$473

(8)%

(4)%

Total In-Line Products Revenue

$8,663

$7,980

9%

13%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

$172

$128

34%

36%

Abecma

$89

$24

*

*

Zeposia

$66

$28

*

*

Breyanzi

$39

$17

*

*

Inrebic

$23

$16

44%

44%

Onureg

$32

$12

*

*

Opdualag

$58

N/A

N/A

N/A

Camzyos

$3

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio Revenue

$482

$225

*

*

Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue

$9,145

$8,205

11%

16%

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid

$2,501

$3,202

(22)%

(21)%

Abraxane

$241

$296

(19)%

(17)%

Total Recent LOE Products Revenue

$2,742

$3,498

(22)%

(20)%

Total Revenue

$11,887

$11,703

2%

5%

* In excess of +100%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.

FIRST HALF PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions

Product

Six-Months Ended
June 30, 2022

Six-Months Ended
June 30, 2021

% Change from
Six-Months Ended
June 30, 2021

% Change from
Six-Months Ended
June 30, 2021
(Excl. F/X Impact)

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$6,446

$5,678

14%

17%

Opdivo

$3,986

$3,630

10%

14%

Pomalyst /Imnovid

$1,734

$1,627

7%

9%

Orencia

$1,668

$1,572

6%

8%

Sprycel

$1,027

$1,011

2%

5%

Yervoy

$1,040

$966

8%

11%

Empliciti

$152

$171

(11)%

(7)%

Mature and Other Products**

$897

$979

(8)%

(6)%

Total In-Line Products Revenue

$16,950

$15,634

8%

12%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

$328

$240

37%

38%

Abecma

$156

$24

*

*

Zeposia

$102

$46

*

*

Breyanzi

$83

$17

*

*

Inrebic

$41

$32

28%

28%

Onureg

$55

$27

*

*

Opdualag

$64

N/A

N/A

N/A

Camzyos

$3

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio Revenue

$832

$386

*

*

Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue

$17,782

$16,020

11%

14%

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid

$5,298

$6,146

(14)%

(12)%

Abraxane

$455

$610

(25)%

(24)%

Total Recent LOE Products Revenue

$5,753

$6,756

(15)%

(14)%

Total Revenue

$23,535

$22,776

3%

6%

* In excess of +100%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

In-Line Products

Revenues for in-line products in the second quarter were $8.7 billion compared to $8.0 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 9%. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:

  • Eliquis revenues grew 16% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $2.2 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 27% driven primarily by demand growth and favorable gross to net adjustments. International revenues were $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 3% driven by foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by higher demand.
  • Opdivo revenues increased 8% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 12% driven by higher demand across multiple indications including Opdivo plus Yervoy- based combinations for non-small cell lung cancer, Opdivo plus Cabometyx ® combination for kidney cancer, and Opdivo -based therapies for various gastric, bladder and esophageal cancers, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $858 million compared to $834 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of 3% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts of 10%.

New Product Portfolio

  • New product portfolio revenues grew to $482 million compared to $225 million in the prior year period, driven by higher demand for Abecma , Opdualag and Reblozyl .

Recent LOE Products

  • Revlimid revenues declined by 22% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues decreased 2% to $2.1 billion as compared to the prior year period primarily driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion. International revenues were $371 million compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 64% driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion and to a lesser extent, foreign exchange impacts of 3%.
  • Abraxane revenues declined 19% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $176 million compared to $234 million in the prior year period, representing a 25% decline driven by the entry of authorized generics.

PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE

Oncology

Category

Asset

Milestone

Regulatory

Opdualag TM

(nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw)

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Opdualag for the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with tumour cell PD-L1 expression

Regulatory

Opdivo ® (nivolumab)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opdivo (injection for intravenous use) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as well as Opdivo plus Yervoy as first-line treatments for adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma regardless of PD-L1 status. The approvals are based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -648 trial.

Clinical & Research

Five-year follow up results from Part 1 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 trial demonstrated long-term, durable survival outcomes with Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to chemotherapy in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of PD-L1 expression levels. In the primary endpoint population, the combination nearly doubled overall survival rate compared to chemotherapy.

Three-year follow up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -9LA trial demonstrated long-term, durable survival benefits with Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of chemotherapy compared to four cycles of chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic NSCLC, regardless of PD-L1 expression and histology.

Phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial comparing Opdivo plus Yervoy to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1% at final analysis.

Hematology

Category

Asset

Milestone

Regulatory

Breyanzi ®

(lisocabtagene maraleucel)

The FDA approved Breyanzi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after one prior therapy, including diffuse LBCL not otherwise specified, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal LBCL and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy or who are not eligible for transplant. The approval was based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial as well as the Phase 2 PILOT study.

The EMA validated the type II variation application for extension of the indication of Breyanzi for the treatment of adults with LBCL who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The EMA validation is based on results from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial.

Reblozyl ®

(luspatercept-aamt)

The company withdrew a supplemental biologics license application for Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

Clinical & Research

Breyanzi

Data from the primary analysis of the Phase 2 PILOT trial showed substantial durable responses in second-line LBCL among patients who were not deemed candidates for high-dose chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Immunology

Category

Asset

Milestone

Clinical & Research

Orencia ® (abatacept)

Top-line results from the Phase 3 Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV-1) Immune Modulators clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, showed that treatment with Orencia versus placebo displayed a strong, but not statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of time to recovery as measured by day of hospital discharge. Analyses of the secondary endpoints, which included mortality and clinical status, demonstrated Orencia reduced participants' risk of death and improved their clinical status at 28 days after entering the study when compared with placebo.

deucravacitinib

Results from the Phase 2 PAISLEY trial showed statistically significant efficacy at the primary endpoint of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Responder Index-4 responses at Week 32 among patients with moderate to severe SLE who were treated with deucravacitinib versus placebo. Secondary endpoints demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements at Week 48. The safety profile was consistent with

previous trials in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Data demonstrated favorable risk-benefit profile supportive of progressing into Phase 3.

Two-year results from the Phase 3 POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrated durable efficacy and a consistent safety profile in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Zeposia ®

(ozanimod)

Post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension and Phase 3 SUNBEAM trials showed that the majority of patients receiving Zeposia for multiple sclerosis reported improved or preserved cognitive function, with the greatest improvement seen when used early in the disease when thalamic volume remains high.

Results from an analysis from the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension trial showed that individuals receiving Zeposia for multiple sclerosis demonstrated an immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.

Business Development

  • In June, the company and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point") (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Turning Point pursuant to a tender offer for $76.00 per share, in an all cash transaction totaling approximately $4.1 billion. The planned acquisition is expected to expand the company's precision oncology and solid tumor portfolio with the addition of repotrectinib and other pipeline assets. Repotrectinib is a potential best-in-class tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The consummation of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Turning Point's common stock and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. In July, the Company announced that the tender offer period was extended to August 15. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.
  • In June, the company and Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) announced that they have expanded their strategic alliance to pursue the development of multiple allogeneic off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T programs. ( link )

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

As a leading biopharma company, we understand our responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. Our evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy builds on a legacy of comprehensive and global sustainability efforts. To learn more about our priorities and goals, please visit our latest ESG report .

  • The company announced that its Board of Directors elected Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH to the Board, effective June 14, 2022 and that he will serve as a member of the Science & Technology Committee of the Board of Directors. The size of the Board was increased to eleven in connection with the election of Dr. Bhatt. ( link )
  • In July, the company, in collaboration with Disability Solutions , announced the launch of the Disability Diversity in Clinical Trials (DDiCT) initiative that aims to improve clinical trial participation of people with disabilities to ensure all patient groups are reflective of the real-world population and aligned with the epidemiology of the disease studies. ( link )

Financial Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb is adjusting its 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance as follows:

Total Sales and In-Line Products & New Product Portfolio sales are being adjusted to account for foreign exchange impacts.

Non-GAAP gross margin is being increased to approximately 79% primarily due to foreign exchange impacts.

Adjusting GAAP EPS guidance primarily due to changes in fair market value of equity investments and reaffirming non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Key 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are :

U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

April
(Prior)

July
(Revised)

April
(Prior)

July
(Revised)

Total Net Sales

In-line with 2021

$46.0 billion

In-line with 2021

$46.0 billion

Recent LOE Products 1

~$10.0 billion or

double-digit decline

No change

~$10.0 billion or

double-digit decline

No change

Revlimid

$9.0-$9.5 billion

No change

$9.0-$9.5 billion

No change

In-line Products & New Product Portfolio

~$36.5 billion or

Low double-digit increase

~$36.0 billion or

Low double-digit increase

~$36.5 billion or

Low double-digit increase

~$36.0 billion or

Low double-digit increase

Gross Margin %

~78%

No change

~78%

~79%

Operating Expenses 2

Mid single-digit decline

No change

Low single-digit decline

No change

Tax Rate

~22%

~23%

~16.5%

No change

Diluted EPS 3

$2.92-$3.22

$2.71-$3.01

$7.44 - $.7.74

No change

1 Key LOE Products = Revlimid and Abraxane
2 Operating Expenses = MS&A and R&D, excluding acquired IPRD and Amortization of acquired intangibles
3 April guidance includes net impact of ($0.21) from acquired IPRD and licensing income, which comprises ($0.10) in Q1 and an additional ($0.11) in April due to buyout of future royalty obligation; July guidance includes YTD net impact of ($0.24) from acquired IPRD and licensing income

The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified and impact of future Acquired IPRD and charges that may result from the acquisition of Turning Point. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. The 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance is further explained under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Worldwide Revenues

U.S. Revenues (c)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$

3,235

$

2,792

16%

$

2,192

$

1,722

27%

Opdivo

2,063

1,910

8%

1,205

1,076

12%

Pomalyst/Imnovid

908

854

6%

616

567

9%

Orencia

876

814

8%

654

593

10%

Sprycel

544

541

1%

372

325

14%

Yervoy

525

510

3%

326

328

(1) %

Empliciti

77

86

(10) %

47

51

(8) %

Mature and other products (a)

435

473

(8) %

147

130

13%

Total In-Line Products

8,663

7,980

9%

5,559

4,792

16%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

172

128

34%

144

110

31%

Abecma

89

24

**

72

24

**

Zeposia

66

28

**

48

20

**

Breyanzi

39

17

**

33

17

94%

Inrebic

23

16

44%

20

15

33%

Onureg

32

12

**

25

12

**

Opdualag

58

N/A

58

N/A

Camzyos

3

N/A

3

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

482

225

**

403

198

**

Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio

9,145

8,205

11%

5,962

4,990

19%

Recent LOE Products (b)

Revlimid

2,501

3,202

(22) %

2,130

2,164

(2) %

Abraxane

241

296

(19) %

176

234

(25) %

Total Recent LOE Products

2,742

3,498

(22) %

2,306

2,398

(4) %

Total

$

11,887

$

11,703

2%

$

8,268

$

7,388

12%

**

In excess of +/- 100%

(a)

Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.

(b)

Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.

(c)

Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Worldwide Revenues

U.S. Revenues (c)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$

6,446

$

5,678

14 %

$

4,339

$

3,645

19 %

Opdivo

3,986

3,630

10 %

2,304

2,020

14 %

Pomalyst/Imnovid

1,734

1,627

7 %

1,173

1,079

9 %

Orencia

1,668

1,572

6 %

1,246

1,129

10 %

Sprycel

1,027

1,011

2 %

677

600

13 %

Yervoy

1,040

966

8 %

637

622

2 %

Empliciti

152

171

(11) %

94

102

(8) %

Mature and other products (a)

897

979

(8) %

280

282

(1) %

Total In-Line Products

16,950

15,634

8 %

10,750

9,479

13 %

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

328

240

37 %

278

208

34 %

Abecma

156

24

**

128

24

**

Zeposia

102

46

**

69

33

**

Breyanzi

83

17

**

74

17

**

Inrebic

41

32

28 %

35

30

17 %

Onureg

55

27

**

44

26

69 %

Opdualag

64

N/A

64

N/A

Camzyos

3

N/A

3

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

832

386

**

695

338

**

Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio

17,782

16,020

11 %

11,445

9,817

17 %

Recent LOE Products (b)

Revlimid

5,298

6,146

(14) %

4,168

4,122

1 %

Abraxane

455

610

(25) %

349

459

(24) %

Total Recent LOE Products

5,753

6,756

(15) %

4,517

4,581

(1) %

Total

$

23,535

$

22,776

3 %

$

15,962

$

14,398

11 %

**

In excess of +/- 100%

(a)

Includes over-the-counter (OTC) brands and royalty revenue.

(b)

Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.

(c)

Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net product sales

$

11,485

$

11,405

$

22,793

$

22,203

Alliance and other revenues

402

298

742

573

Total Revenues

11,887

11,703

23,535

22,776

Cost of products sold (a)

2,720

2,452

5,191

5,293

Marketing, selling and administrative

1,787

1,882

3,618

3,548

Research and development (b)

2,321

2,478

4,581

4,697

Acquired IPRD (b)

400

793

733

799

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,417

2,547

4,834

5,060

Other (income)/expense, net

284

(2)

933

(704)

Total Expenses

9,929

10,150

19,890

18,693

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,958

1,553

3,645

4,083

Provision for Income Taxes

529

492

933

993

Net Earnings

1,429

1,061

2,712

3,090

Noncontrolling Interest

8

6

13

14

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS

$

1,421

$

1,055

$

2,699

$

3,076

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

2,133

2,227

2,140

2,232

Diluted

2,149

2,252

2,157

2,258

Earnings per Common Share:

Basic

$

0.67

$

0.47

$

1.26

$

1.38

Diluted

0.66

0.47

1.25

1.36

Other (income)/expense, net

Interest expense (c)

$

313

$

330

$

639

$

683

Royalties and licensing income

(508)

(405)

(985)

(772)

Equity investment losses/(gains)

308

(148)

952

(749)

Integration expenses

124

152

229

293

Contingent consideration

1

(510)

(Gain)/Loss on debt redemption

(9)

266

281

Provision for restructuring

20

78

43

123

Litigation and other settlements

25

44

(12)

36

Investment income

(27)

(12)

(37)

(21)

Divestiture gains

(11)

(211)

(11)

Other

38

(30)

48

(57)

Other (income)/expense, net

$

284

$

(2)

$

933

$

(704)

(a)

Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(b)

Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.

(c)

Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 (a)

2022

2021

Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments

$

102

$

88

$

154

$

167

Intangible asset impairment

315

Site exit and other costs

43

1

43

24

Cost of products sold

145

89

197

506

Employee compensation charges

1

1

Site exit and other costs

4

6

(1)

Marketing, selling and administrative

4

1

6

IPRD impairments

230

40

230

Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments

21

108

Employee compensation charges

1

Research and development

21

230

148

231

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,417

2,547

4,834

5,060

Interest expense (b)

(21)

(28)

(48)

(62)

Equity investment losses/(gains)

307

(154)

950

(762)

Integration expenses

124

152

229

293

Contingent consideration

(510)

(Gain)/Loss on debt redemption

(9)

266

281

Provision for restructuring

20

78

43

123

Litigation and other settlements

(40)

Divestiture gains

(11)

(211)

(11)

Other

42

42

Other (income)/expense, net

463

37

1,231

(648)

Increase to pretax income

3,050

2,904

6,416

5,149

Income taxes on items above

(321)

(292)

(719)

(595)

Increase to net earnings

$

2,729

$

2,612

$

5,697

$

4,554

(a)

Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).

(b)

Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

Gross Profit

$

9,167

$

145

$

9,312

$

18,344

$

197

$

18,541

Marketing, selling and administrative

1,787

(4

)

1,783

3,618

(6

)

3,612

Research and development

2,321

(21

)

2,300

4,581

(148

)

4,433

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,417

(2,417

)

4,834

(4,834

)

Other (income)/expense, net

284

(463

)

(179

)

933

(1,231

)

(298

)

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,958

3,050

5,008

3,645

6,416

10,061

Provision for Income Taxes

529

321

850

933

719

1,652

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation

$

1,421

$

2,729

$

4,150

$

2,699

$

5,697

$

8,396

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,149

2,149

2,149

2,157

2,157

2,157

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.66

$

1.27

$

1.93

$

1.25

$

2.64

$

3.89

Effective Tax Rate

27.0

%

(10.0

) %

17.0

%

25.6

%

(9.2

) %

16.4

%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

Gross Profit

$

9,251

$

89

$

9,340

$

17,483

$

506

$

17,989

Marketing, selling and administrative

1,882

(1

)

1,881

3,548

3,548

Research and development

2,478

(230

)

2,248

4,697

(231

)

4,466

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,547

(2,547

)

5,060

(5,060

)

Other (income)/expense, net

(2

)

(37

)

(39

)

(704

)

648

(56

)

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,553

2,904

4,457

4,083

5,149

9,232

Provision for Income Taxes

492

292

784

993

595

1,588

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation

$

1,055

$

2,612

$

3,667

$

3,076

$

4,554

$

7,630

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,252

2,252

2,252

2,258

2,258

2,258

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.47

$

1.16

$

1.63

$

1.36

$

2.02

$

3.38

Effective Tax Rate

31.7

%

(14.1

) %

17.6

%

24.3

%

(7.1

) %

17.2

%

(a)

Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
NET DEBT CALCULATION
AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,750

$

13,979

Marketable debt securities – current

2,478

2,987

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities

13,228

16,966

Short-term debt obligations

(4,953)

(4,948)

Long-term debt

(37,107)

(39,605)

Net debt position

$

(28,832)

$

(27,587)

Media: media@bms.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@bms.com

