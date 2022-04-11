Life Science NewsInvesting News

The groundbreaking, uniquely robust Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program is on track to train more than 500 individuals from diverse backgrounds by 2027 The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation together with its partners, National Medical Fellowships and the American Association for Cancer Research today announced a new name for the $100 million, five-year initiative launched in 2020 to increase

The groundbreaking, uniquely robust Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program is on track to train more than 500 individuals from diverse backgrounds by 2027

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMSF), together with its partners, National Medical Fellowships (NMF) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), today announced a new name for the $100 million, five-year initiative launched in 2020 to increase diversity in clinical trials: The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program. Also, the program welcomed a donation of $14 million over the next four years from new program supporter, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The program, created as one of a number of commitments to health equity and diversity and inclusion made in 2020 by the BMSF and its donor Bristol Myers Squibb, has been named in honor of Robert A. Winn, M.D., Director, Massey Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University. Winn is the first African-American director of a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center, and the recipient of numerous honors and awards, such as the NCI Center to Reduce Cancer Health Disparities Continuing Umbrella of Research Experiences Program Lifetime Achievement Award. Serving as Chair of the National Advisory Committee of the BMSF Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Program from its inception, Winn's guidance was instrumental in shaping the program.

Enabling people of color and underserved populations to benefit more from clinical research. Throughout his distinguished career, he has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to community-engaged research focused on eliminating health inequities. It is largely due to his leadership, expertise, and passion that the program became a reality."

"I am honored to be such a small part of a big program that will have tremendous impact for years to come," said Winn.

"We congratulate Dr. Winn on this richly deserved honor," said Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc), chief executive officer of the AACR. "The AACR and the cancer research community as a whole have benefited greatly from his leadership on issues of diversity, equity, and community engagement. His innovative efforts are helping to transform cancer research into a more inclusive field of investigation that supports minority scientists and physicians and understands the urgency of addressing the disparities that have impacted underserved communities for far too long. It is fitting to name this exciting, impactful program after him, and we were pleased to celebrate him and our partnership with BMSF and NMF yesterday at the AACR Annual Meeting Opening Ceremony in New Orleans."

Developing world-class community-oriented clinical researchers

The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program includes two awards: the Robert A. Winn Career Development Award for early-stage investigator physicians who are from diverse backgrounds and/or committed to increasing diversity in clinical trials, and the Robert A. Winn Clinical Investigator Pipeline Program Award for medical students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM). The BMSF has committed to support 250 Winn Career Development Awards and 250 Winn Pipeline Awards. In addition, Gilead Sciences has committed to support 10 of each award per year for the next four years.

"This program is already developing the capabilities of a diverse group of clinical researchers who are committed to engaging their communities and ensuring that all impacted people are represented in clinical trials, which is essential for a full understanding of how medicines work," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "Gilead is proud to support this work that builds on our existing efforts to ensure that greater inclusion and diversity are embedded into the design of clinical trials and to put the needs of patients first."

The first cohort of Winn Career Development Award Scholars entered the program in November 2021. These physicians are from 22 states across the U.S. and include 34 women and 18 men who represent a diverse cross section of races and ethnicities, as well as a range of experiences in the therapeutic focus areas of cancer (hematologic and solid tumors), immunologic disorders and cardiovascular diseases. Their two-year participation in the program began with an intensive AACR educational workshop on "best-in-class" clinical trial design, followed by training in the skills and competencies needed to effectively engage with communities to foster trusted relationships aimed at recruiting diverse clinical trial participants. The Winn Career Development Award Scholars are paired in mentoring relationships with established clinical investigators, and also serve as mentors to URM medical students in the Winn Pipeline Award program.

"This program is a game-changer in the fight to advance health equity and to make both the field and practice of clinical research more inclusive. It provides a critical on-ramp for physicians and students underrepresented in medicine to become clinical investigators and lead community-oriented research that benefits all populations," said Michellene Davis, Esq, President & CEO of National Medical Fellowships. "Community-oriented research, led by diverse clinical trialists, is essential to help dismantle systemic and structural racism and to overcome the well-earned historical and present-day mistrust that communities of color have of medical research. The mentorship woven into the program is essential to career advancement and professional resiliency, which are especially important for those underrepresented in medicine."

For more information about The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, visit diversityinclinicaltrials.org .

About the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization, focuses on communities most at risk of suffering the impacts of serious diseases in regions of the world that are hardest hit. It empowers partners to develop and test innovative solutions to advance health equity and improve access to quality healthcare for patients. Grant making focuses on cancer, cardiovascular disease, and immunologic disease, as well as clinical trial diversity in the United States, and prevalent cancers in nine African countries, Brazil and China. The mission of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation is to promote health equity and improve the health outcomes of populations disproportionately affected by serious diseases by strengthening healthcare worker capacity, integrating medical care and community-based supportive services and mobilizing communities in the fight against disease. For more information, visit Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (bms.com) .

About National Medical Fellowships

Seeking to empower and support aspiring physicians and health professionals underrepresented in medicine to contribute to the health of our nation, National Medical Fellowships' mission is to provide scholarships and support for students underrepresented in medicine and the health professions. Founded in 1946, NMF is one of America's first diversity organizations. Today, as the only national organization solely dedicated to providing scholarships to medical and health professions students in all groups underrepresented in healthcare, NMF is reducing healthcare disparities by creating new generations of clinicians and healthcare leaders who are dedicated to realizing health equity. NMF is supported by a national network of more than 32,000 Alumni who serve tens of millions of patients annually. Together we continue to move health equity forward as we build the next generation of diverse healthcare leaders. For more information about NMF, visit nmfonline.org .

About the American Association for Cancer Research

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure all cancers. AACR membership includes more than 50,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 129 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the understanding, prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops—the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting, with more than 74,000 attendees at the 2020 virtual meetings and more than 22,500 attendees for past in-person meetings. In addition, the AACR publishes 10 prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and cancer-related sciences in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org .

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

media@bms.com

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CB-839 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in combination with Calithera’s CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.Preclinical data suggest that CB-839, which is designed to target a pathway to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may also reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is designed to overcome immune suppression. The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.“Influencing the tumor microenvironment remains a key focus of research, and we are excited to explore the potential benefits of Opdivo plus CB-839 in an effort to advance new combination therapies for difficult to treat cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., senior vice president, Head of Oncology Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb.“The combination with Opdivo follows our strategy to combine CB-839 with therapies to improve outcomes for RCC patients,” said Susan Molineaux, CEO of Calithera Biosciences. “We believe that by blocking glutamine consumption in tumors, and redirecting this key nutrient for cell growth and proliferation to T‑cells, CB-839 could enhance the effects of Opdivo. With support from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera is excited to advance this combination into the Phase 2 portion of CX-839-004, our ongoing study in ccRCC patients.”Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world in July 2014, and currently has regulatory approval in 57 countries including the United States, Japan, and in the European Union.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology: Advancing Oncology Research

At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we have a vision for the future of cancer care that is focused on Immuno-Oncology, now considered a major treatment choice alongside surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapies for certain types of cancer.
We have a comprehensive clinical portfolio of investigational and approved Immuno-Oncology agents, many of which were discovered and developed by our scientists. Our ongoing Immuno-Oncology clinical program is looking at broad patient populations, across multiple solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and lines of therapy and histologies, with the intent of powering our trials for overall survival and other important measures like durability of response. We pioneered the research leading to the first regulatory approval for the combination of two Immuno-Oncology agents and continue to study the role of combinations in cancer.
We are also investigating other immune system pathways in the treatment of cancer including CTLA-4, CD-137, KIR, SLAMF7, PD-1, GITR, CSF1R, IDO and LAG-3. These pathways may lead to potential new treatment options – in combination or monotherapy – to help patients fight different types of cancers.
Our collaboration with academia, as well as small and large biotech and pharmaceutical companies, to research the potential of Immuno-Oncology and non-Immuno-Oncology combinations helps achieve our goal of providing new treatment options in clinical practice.
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we are committed to changing survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and the way patients live with cancer.
About Opdivo
Cancer cells may exploit “regulatory” pathways, such as checkpoint pathways, to hide from the immune system and shield the tumor from immune attack. Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor that binds to the checkpoint receptor PD-1 expressed on activated T-cells, and blocks the binding of PD-L1 and PD-L2, preventing the PD-1 pathway’s suppressive signaling on the immune system, including the interference with an anti-tumor immune response.
Opdivo’s broad global development program is based on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s understanding of the biology behind Immuno-Oncology. Our company is at the forefront of researching the potential of Immuno-Oncology to extend survival in hard-to-treat cancers. This scientific expertise serves as the basis for the Opdivo development program, which includes a broad range of Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating overall survival as the primary endpoint across a variety of tumor types. The Opdivo trials have also contributed toward the clinical and scientific understanding of the role of biomarkers and how patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1 expression. To date, the Opdivo clinical development program has enrolled more than 18,000 patients.
U.S. INDICATIONS & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy.
Please refer to the end of the Important Safety Information for a brief description of the patient populations studied in the Checkmate trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system; however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment; however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis, neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY, withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%) patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5 (1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients, with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients. All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment. Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2% (23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407) of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash. Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed, permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6% (92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade 3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to, consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture. Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2 months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO: uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis, demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in <1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients from Checkmate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1) lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure. Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD, steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY- containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk. Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In Checkmate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In Checkmate 066, serious adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase (3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In Checkmate 067, serious adverse reactions (73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation (43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%), colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In Checkmate 017 and 057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and respiratory failure. In Checkmate 025, serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In Checkmate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]), adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays (23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]). In Checkmate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea, respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Adverse Reactions
In Checkmate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In Checkmate 066, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205) were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28% vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In Checkmate 067, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%), vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%), diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In Checkmate 017 and 057, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418) were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased appetite. In Checkmate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs 29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%), constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain (21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In Checkmate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%), diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus (25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%). In Checkmate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue (41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CHECKMATE Trials and Patient Populations
Checkmate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with YERVOY; Checkmate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; Checkmate 017squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Checkmate 057 – non-squamous NSCLC; Checkmate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; Checkmate 205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; Checkmate 141 – squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions, for YERVOY.
Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, YouTube and Facebook.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. Calithera’s lead product candidate, CB-839, is a potent, selective, reversible and orally bioavailable inhibitor of glutaminase. CB-839 takes advantage of the pronounced dependency many cancers have on the nutrient glutamine for growth and survival. It is currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in combination with standard of care agents. CB-1158 is a first-in-class immuno-oncology metabolic checkpoint inhibitor targeting arginase, a critical immunosuppressive enzyme responsible for T-cell suppression by myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). Arginase depletes arginine, a nutrient that is critical for the activation, growth and survival of the body’s cancer-fighting immune cells, known as cytotoxic T-cells. CB-1158 is currently in a Phase I clinical trial. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that Opdivo in combination with CB-839, will receive regulatory approval for the treatment of cancer. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Calithera Biosciences Forward-Looking Statement
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “poised” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of CB-839, the company’s plans to continue development of CB-839 in combination therapy for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the potential for combining Opdivo withCB-839 to drive improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC and other cancers, and the advancement of CB-839 in clinical trials.Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release.Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized.The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera’s stock price.Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera’s business can be found in Calithera’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Bristol-Myers Squibb
Media:
Ken Dominski, 609-252-5251
ken.dominski@bms.com
or
Lisa McCormick Lavery, 609-252-7602
lisa.mccormicklavery@bms.com
or
Investors:
Tim Power, 609-252-7509
timothy.power@bms.com
or
Bill Szablewski, 609-252-5894
william.szablewski@bms.com
or
Calithera Biosciences
Jennifer McNealey, 650-870-1071
ir@Calithera.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Approval for Opdivo for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced the European Commission approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) after
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin. Opdivo is now the first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in the European Union (EU). This approval allows for the expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory cHL in all 28 Member States of the EU.
The approval is based on an integrated analysis of data from the Phase 2
CheckMate -205 and the Phase 1 CheckMate -039 trials, evaluating
patients with relapsed or refractory cHL after ASCT and treatment with
brentuximab vedotin. In the subset of patients in the efficacy
population (n=95), the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR)
as assessed by an independent radiologic review committee was 66% (95%
CI: 56-76; 63/95 patients). The percentage of patients with a complete
response was 6% (95% CI: 2-13; 6/95 patients), and the percentage of
patients with a partial response was 60% (95% CI: 49-70; 57/95
patients). At 12 months, the progression-free survival rate was 57% (95%
CI: 45-68). Opdivo is associated with warnings and precautions
including immune-related: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, nephritis and
renal dysfunction, endocrinopathies, rash, and other adverse reactions;
infusion reactions, and complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (HSCT) in cHL after Opdivo.
Emmanuel
Blin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of this
approval for Opdivo and what it means for adult patients with
relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem
cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin, as it marks the
first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in
the EU. This also is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s second Immuno-Oncology agent
approved for a blood cancer in the EU within just six months.”
“As a practicing hematologist, I have experienced the challenge of
managing classical Hodgkin lymphoma and the need among previously
treated patients,” said Andreas Engert, M.D., lead investigator and
professor of Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, University
Hospital of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. “It is incredibly exciting that
with today’s approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after
autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin
in the EU, we now have an entirely new treatment approach that has shown
impressive response rates and durability of response in this
difficult-to-treat population.”
In the integrated analysis of data from CheckMate -205 and CheckMate
-039, the median time to response was 2.0 months (range 0.7-11.1), and
among responders, the duration of response was maintained over time for
a median of 13.1 months (95% CI: 9.5-NE; range 0.0+, 23.1+). Stable
disease was observed in 23% of patients. In a post-hoc analysis of the
80 patients in CheckMate -205 cohort B, it was found 37 patients had no
response to prior brentuximab vedotin treatment. Among these 37
patients, treatment with Opdivo resulted in an ORR of 59.5%
(22/37), and the median duration of response was 13.14 months.
The safety of Opdivo in cHL was evaluated in 263 adult patients
from CheckMate -205 (n=240) and CheckMate -039 (n=23). Among these
patients (total safety population: n=263), serious adverse events (AEs)
occurred in 21% of patients. The most common serious AEs (reported in at
least 1% of patients) were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. The most common AEs (reported
in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue (32%), upper respiratory tract
infection (28%), pyrexia (24%), diarrhea (23%), and cough (22%).
Twenty-three percent of patients had a dose delay for an AE, and 4.2% of
patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Six out of 40 patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after Opdivo, and these 40
patients had a median follow-up from subsequent allogeneic HSCT of 2.9
months (range: 0-22).
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), also known as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer that
starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the
body’s immune system. In the European Union, about 12,200 new cases and
2,600 deaths occurred in 2012 as a result of HL. The disease is most
often diagnosed in early adulthood (ages 20-40) and late adulthood
(older than 55 years of age). Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most
common type of HL, accounting for 95% of cases.
Bristol-Myers Squibb: At the Forefront of
Immuno-Oncology Science & Innovation
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 20 types of cancers with 11
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of
PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 57 countries, including the
United States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the
company’s Opdivo + Yervoy combination was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
47 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In CheckMate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from CheckMate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients
receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in
42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4
adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving
OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate
aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In CheckMate 066, serious
adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206).
Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving
OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in
≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase
(3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In CheckMate 067, serious adverse reactions
(73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation
(43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4
adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the
OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The
most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY
arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%),
colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In CheckMate 017 and
057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving
OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary
embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and
respiratory failure. In CheckMate 025, serious adverse reactions
occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent
serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney
injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In
CheckMate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]),
adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays
(23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes
other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications
of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of
patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the
subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]).
In CheckMate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients
receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported
in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea,
respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Common Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with
OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In CheckMate 066, the most common adverse
reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205)
were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28%
vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In CheckMate 067, the most common
(≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were
fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%),
vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse
reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%),
diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In CheckMate 017 and 057, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418)
were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased
appetite. In CheckMate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%)
reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were
asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs
29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%),
constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain
(21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In CheckMate 205 and 039,
among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper
respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%),
diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse
reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus
(25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%).
In CheckMate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients
receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than
investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse
reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue
(41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CheckMate Trials and Patient Populations
CheckMate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with
YERVOY; CheckMate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; CheckMate
017 – squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CheckMate 057
non-squamous NSCLC; CheckMate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; CheckMate
205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; CheckMate 141
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please
see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO and YERVOY, including Boxed
WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions for YERVOY.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono
Pharmaceutical Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to
develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at
the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further
expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly
develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents
and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind AbbVie Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022

Attention ABBVie Inc. ("ABBVie") (NYSE: ABBV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 .

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AbbVie, Inc

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?
AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?
A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

LUMAKRAS® CODEBREAK 100 STUDY SHOWS TWO-YEAR OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 32.5% IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Long-Term Clinical Benefit and Prolonged Tumor Response Seen With 40.7% Objective Response Rate

No New Safety Signals Observed

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

-

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022 .

CLASS ACTION: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE:ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 6, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



