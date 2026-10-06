BridgeBio to Present New Acoramidis Data, Including Independent Comparative Real-World EHR Data at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that one oral presentation, three rapid-fire oral presentations, and six poster presentations on acoramidis in individuals with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) will be shared at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2026, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona on October 9-12, 2026. The data further strengthen the differentiated clinical profile of acoramidis, reinforcing it as the first-line treatment of choice for individuals with ATTR-CM. Acoramidis is the only selective small molecule, orally administered, near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer.

Acoramidis is approved as Attruby® by the U.S. FDA and is approved as BEYONTTRA® by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, and the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.

Oral Presentation:
Association Between the Burden of Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations and All-Cause Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Quan Bui, M.D., UC San Diego Health, U.S.
Date/time: Saturday, October 10 at 7:45 am MST

Rapid-Fire Oral Presentations:
Real-World Comparative Effectiveness Study of Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Using the Epic COSMOS Data Platform
Presenter: David Lanfear, M.D., M.S., Chief Scientific Officer of Henry Ford Health, U.S.
Date/time: Sunday, October 11 at 11:30 am MST

Early eGFR Dip Following Acoramidis Initiation is Associated with Reduced Risk of Mortality and Recurrent Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations in ATTR-CM
Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University, U.S.
Date/time: Sunday, October 11 at 11:12 am MST

Ratio of Serum Transthyretin to NT-proBNP is a Novel Prognostic Measure for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: James L. Januzzi, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, U.S.
Date/time: Sunday, October 11 at 10:45 am MST

Poster Presentations:
Falls and Fractures Drive Increased Hospitalizations and Costs in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Compared with Controls
Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D., University of Chicago, U.S.
Date/time: Friday, October 9 at 6:15 pm MST

Evaluating the Long-Term Effects of Acoramidis on Cardiac Function, Structure, and Amyloid Burden in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: ASCEND-ATTR
Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University, U.S.
Date/time: Saturday, October 10 at 1:45 pm MST

Real-World Burden of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Disease and Outcomes in Patients on Tafamidis Prior to Initiating Acoramidis
Presenter: Richard Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.
Date/time: Saturday, October 10 at 5:45 pm MST

Acoramidis Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular-Related Mortality and Hospitalization in Women with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Margot Davis, M.D., University of British Columbia, CA
Date/time: Saturday, October 10 at 6:15 pm MST

Acoramidis Preserves Functional Capacity and Quality of Life in p.Val142Ile Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Lily Stern, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, U.S.
Date/time: Sunday, October 11 at 8:15 am MST

Effect of Acoramidis on Heart Failure-Related Health Status Before and After Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization: Insights from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University, U.S.
Date/time: Sunday, October 11 at 8:15 am MST

About Attruby® (acoramidis)

INDICATION
Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Adverse Reactions
Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications
contact@bridgebio.com
(650) 789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Kristen Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations
ir@bridgebio.com


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