Bridge Logistics Properties Acquires Its Largest Texas Acquisition Since Platform Launch with 768k SF Twinwood Distribution Center

Fully Stabilized Class A Acquisition Reinforces BLP's Investment Strategy to Acquire Highly Functional Real Estate in Consumption-Centric Markets
Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) acquired Twinwood Distribution Center III (Twinwood III), a 767,520-square-foot Class A distribution facility at 2193 Discovery Hills Parkway, in Brookshire, Texas, in the West Houston submarket.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622614878/en/
Twinwood Distribution Center III, Photo Courtesy of Bridge Logistics Properties
Built in 2024, the asset is well positioned to capitalize on Houston's nation-leading economic and population growth. The property, located just south of Interstate 10, offers exceptional regional connectivity to the Port of Houston and Interstate 35, making it ideal for inbound freight from both overseas and inter-border trade partners. The asset's strategic location also allows it to service more than 22 million consumers in the Texas Triangle (an urban megaregion including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin) within a four-hour drive.
The facility offers modern, institutional-grade specifications, including:
- 40-foot clear height
- 179 dock-high doors
- Truck court depths up to 185-feet
- Approximately 2,600 square feet of office space
- 8-inch slab thickness
- 3,000 amps of power
Twinwood III is fully leased through spring 2028, providing durable cash flow and a clear path to growing the property's net operating income (NOI) as Houston's logistics fundamentals remain robust.
"The addition of Twinwood III to our portfolio reflects our continued conviction in acquiring premier bulk distribution facilities in top-tier logistics markets supported by durable long-term fundamentals," said Connor Tamlyn, Managing Director of BLP. "Twinwood III is strategically positioned to serve Houston's expanding role in the supply chain and delivers best-in-class features sought after by modern distribution users,"
"Houston is an important target market for BLP with its world-class port and highway infrastructure, strong economic and population trajectory and growing significance as a hub for advanced manufacturing and the data center supply chain. The strategic acquisition of this high-quality asset to our Houston portfolio demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deepening our presence in the market."
Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Lance Young, and Brooke Petzold of Jones Lang LaSalle facilitated the acquisition.
About BLP
BLP is a vertically-integrated logistics real estate investment manager led by tenured, multi-disciplinary real estate professionals with experience navigating several economic environments over the past three decades. Its founding members and leadership team employ a disciplined investment strategy that is both cycle-tested and innovative. Founded in 2021, BLP is comprised of industrial real estate veterans with prior tenure at Brookfield, Prologis, IDI Logistics, Duke Realty, Hines and KTR Partners.
BLP is highly collaborative with its institutional capital partners. Leveraging its deep local relationships and its global operating experience, BLP uncovers and executes on investment opportunities in targeted coastal and gateway markets in the U.S. BLP executes its acquisition and development strategy in a vertically integrated regional structure across five offices located in New Jersey, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles. Its steadfast focus on innovation and sustainable development promotes solutions that are both profitable and socially responsible. For more information, visit BridgeBLP.com .
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, property, or investment. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, tax, legal, or accounting advice. The opinions, estimates, forecasts, and statements of financial market trends are subject to change without notice due to changes in the market or economic conditions. We believe the information provided here is reliable, but do not warrant its accuracy or completeness.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622614878/en/
Direct Media Requests to
Allison Klingsick
903.316.4070
aklingsick@sunwestpr.com
Bridge Logistics Properties Contact :
Laura Wolf
Marketing Director for BLP
(214) 984-1570
laura.wolf@bridgeblp.com
Bridge Investment Group Contact:
Charlotte Morse
Head of Investor Relations and Marketing
(877) 866-4540
charlotte.morse@bridgeig.com