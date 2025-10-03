BriaCell to Present Bria-OTS+ Preclinical Data at SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

BriaCell to Present Bria-OTS+ Preclinical Data at SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting preclinical Bria-OTS+ data at a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, held November 7-9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD. The details are listed below.

Title: Redefining Cancer Vaccines: Bria-OTS+ Integrates Trained Innate Immunity and Adaptive Memory to Overcome Immune Resistance
Abstract Number: 353
Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting a poster at the SITC 2025 Annual Meeting, and the contents of such poster, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

