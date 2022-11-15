BiotechInvesting News

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new audio interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss the positive initial efficacy data of the Company's phase IIIaa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab in advanced breast cancer.

In a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37 th annual meeting earlier this week, BriaCell reported disease control, tumor shrinkage and potential survival benefit among 70% of the 12 patients enrolled in its 2021-2022 group of advanced breast cancer patients. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams defines the gravity of advanced breast cancer and the value of this positive data for patients who have failed other therapies.

"We're treating patients with very advanced breast cancer," Dr. Williams says. "These are patients who have failed at least two prior therapies, but most of them have failed on the average of six to seven prior attempts of therapy for their metastatic breast cancer. These are very difficult-to-treat patients. Their life expectancy is very short; many of them would otherwise be going on hospice."

BriaCell is now in discussions with the FDA to advance to its pivotal study and move forward with the registration study along the path to FDA approval. "That, of course, is our ultimate goal," says Dr. Williams. "We want to make this promising therapy available to as many patients as possible."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/november-interview-briacell-therapeutics-corp-bctx-2/ .

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://BriaCell.com/ .

BriaCell Reports Positive Breast Cancer Efficacy Data with Bria-IMT Immunotherapy Treatment at SITC Annual Meeting

BriaCell Reports Positive Breast Cancer Efficacy Data with Bria-IMT Immunotherapy Treatment at SITC Annual Meeting

  • Bria-IMT™ regimen in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab produced evidence of disease control, tumor shrinkage, and potential survival benefit amongst BriaCell's recent 12 patient cohort in advanced breast cancer.
  • The regimen remains well tolerated as recently reported in Phase I evaluation.
  • 70% of patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival (PFS) benefits compared with their last therapy.
  • Prior to enrollment, the 12 patients in the cohort had already been unsuccessfully heavily pre-treated with at least 2 prior therapy regimens, further underscoring BriaCell's positive patient outcomes.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce positive initial efficacy data in its 2021-2022 cohort of 12 advanced breast cancer patients. Disease control, tumor shrinkage, and potential survival benefit were observed amongst 12 patients in the Phase IIIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab.

"We are very pleased to report that our combination therapy with Incyte's retifanlimab produced clear evidence of tumor shrinkage and showed potential survival benefit in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We interpret these results to offer a potential opportunity for treatment in otherwise terminal patients. It's very important to emphasize that these responses and clinical benefit occurred in women with advanced-stage breast cancer who have exhausted other treatment options."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Portion of Clinical Study in Advanced Breast Cancer; Randomized Phase II Efficacy Evaluation Progressing

BriaCell Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Portion of Clinical Study in Advanced Breast Cancer; Randomized Phase II Efficacy Evaluation Progressing

  • BriaCell has successfully completed its Phase I safety and tolerability evaluation of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab in advanced breast cancer.
  • The combination treatment showed a favorable safety profile in 12 patients.
  • Phase II efficacy portion of the study, under FDA's fast track designation, now underway with survival data and clinical benefit being compiled.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I part of the clinical trial of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with Incyte's PD-1 inhibitor, retifanlimab, in advanced breast cancer. The efficacy and survival data of the treated patients is being evaluated in the Phase II part of the study which was recently awarded the FDA's fast track designation. Under an FDA approved protocol, another arm has recently been added to the Phase II study to evaluate the effects of dosing schedules for patients in the study.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Announces New Clinical Trial Site to Bring Novel Cancer Treatments to Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

BriaCell Announces New Clinical Trial Site to Bring Novel Cancer Treatments to Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that it has added Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida as a clinical site in the Phase III study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's PD-1 inhibitor, retifanlimab, in advanced breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to be working with the clinical experts at Mayo Clinic and other top cancer centers across the United States. We believe that with our immunotherapy's novel mechanism of action, continuous innovations and improvements, and a Fast Track path to approval, we have great potential to improve patients' lives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell to Present New Clinical Data at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® December 6th and 7th

BriaCell to Present New Clinical Data at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® December 6th and 7th

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be featured in three posters during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® taking place December 6-10, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

"Our mission is to find solutions for advanced breast cancer patients who do not respond to current treatments. We are thrilled for the opportunity to share our clinical findings with clinicians who treat similar, difficult-to-treat patients," stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Partners with Caris Life Sciences® to Expand Patient Outreach and Molecular Profiling

BriaCell Partners with Caris Life Sciences® to Expand Patient Outreach and Molecular Profiling

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris), a leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare.

"Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris' extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We expect Caris' unique platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 29th

European Q&A Session on November 30th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

dynaCERT Secures Further Advances in the Global Mining Industry

dynaCERT Secures Further Advances in the Global Mining Industry

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its dealer H2 Tek LP ("H2 Tek") has provided the following update of sales of dynaCERT's proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology to the global mining industry:

  1. Nexa Resources, a large zinc miner, with 6 mines and 3 smelters in Brazil and Peru have purchased four (4) HG1s for Highway Transport Haul Trucks in Brazil and six (6) HG2 Units on three (3) trucks in Peru with double HG2s per vehicle for trials, which successfully demonstrated the benefits of the HydraGEN technology to the satisfaction of Nexa Resources.
  2. Vale S.A., a large global producer of the critical mineral, Nickel, has purchased from H2 Tek four (4) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units for a single large diesel power generator to be installed at the remote iron ore mine site in Voisey's Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador to be used on a 4.5-megawatt generator.
  3. CODELCO - Corporación Nacional del Cobre, of Chile, the world's largest copper producer, and H2 Tek have completed a successful pilot of two (2) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units on large Komatsu 930 haul trucks at the Codelco's Division Ministro Hales (DMH) mine in Calama, Chile.
  4. Arauco also known as Celulosa Arauco y Constitución , Chile, is the world's first forestry company to certify it's Carbon Neutrality. Arauco, a forestry, pulp and paper company, with operations in South America and North America, has purchased from H2Tek four (4) HG1 HydraGEN™ Units which are installed on four (4) lumber trucks.
  5. Antamina, one of the 10 largest mines in the world, and the largest Peruvian producer of copper concentrate, has purchased from H2 Tek three (3) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units to be installed in large CAEX mining haul trucks.
  6. Sigma Alimentos S.A., a Mexican multinational food processing and distribution company has purchased from H2 Tek six (6) HG2R Units to be installed on transport trucks.

Over the past two years, dynaCERT has received input from its dealers and customers and the larger HydraGEN™ Technology Units, the HG4C and HG6C, have been significantly modified and improved. The HG4C and HG6C Units are designed to meet the growing need and demand for improved fuel efficiency along with a significant reduction in GHG's of resources companies, and achieve future carbon credits such as in mining, forestry and oil & gas.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR)(OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to confirm the filing of its financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"We are extremely pleased to have met our short-term objectives of generating immediate revenue while continuing to build toward longer-term growth and expansion, with AFCP remaining on track to deploy approximately $50 million in capital over next two to three years," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "We're in the advanced stages of securing growth capital that will enable the Company to move our sales pipeline, acquisitions and fuel cell technology forward."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

JustKitchen Expands B2B and D2C Offerings Through New Arrangements

JustKitchen Expands B2B and D2C Offerings Through New Arrangements

TSXV: JK    OTCQB: JKHCF    FRA: 68Z

Workers and Consumers Now Have More Access to JustKitchen's Meals and Brands as the Company Broadens Both its Corporate Client Base and Convenience-Based Operations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") and management's discussion & analysis for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q3 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Innovations Canada Trade Show in Toronto

Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Innovations Canada Trade Show in Toronto

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the Company presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Grocery Innovations Canada trade show on October 25 and October 26, 2022, at the Toronto Congress Centre

Grocery Innovations Canada, is one of Canada's premier grocery trade show events, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from not only Eastern Canada, but in fact from all across the country. Naturally Splendid featured the PlanteinTM line of plant-based products to retailers and distributors from across the country.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

