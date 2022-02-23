BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed leading immunologist, Alexander Kharazi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kharazi co-invented Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead clinical candidate, in collaboration with Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell’s Founder and ...

BCT:CA