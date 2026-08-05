Bravada Commences Drill Program at Wind Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) ("Bravada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an approximately 2,300 m drill program at its wholly owned Wind Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Wind Mountain" or the "Project").
Wind Mountain Drill Program
The drill program is comprised of two targets: historic waste dumps and extensions of the current resources, with many of the possible extensions beneath the dumps. The program includes 31 holes ranging from 7 to 30 m in depth to test historic waste dumps, with the objective of fully converting these dumps into resources. It also includes 16 holes, most of which will be extensions of the dump test holes, ranging from 60 to 210 m in depth to target resource expansion at the Wind and Breeze pits. Drilling will be completed using a single reverse-circulation drill rig utilizing a casing advance technique for the dump portions of the holes and is expected to be finished by the end of the third quarter.
Staking of Additional Claims
The Company has recently completed the staking of 60 new claims west of the deposit. The additional claims expand Wind Mountain's land position by nearly 50%, increasing the Project from 124 claims to 184 claims and bringing the total area to approximately 1,490 hectares (3,600 acres). The new claims strengthen the Project's exploration potential and cover areas being considered for heap-leach infrastructure in the upcoming updated PEA.
Updated PEA
The updated PEA remains on schedule, and results are expected to be announced in the third quarter.
Qualified Person
Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513), Vice President of Exploration and a Director of Bravada Gold Corporation, is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.
About Bravada Gold
Bravada Gold Corporation is advancing the past-producing Wind Mountain gold-silver project in Nevada. The project is the Company's primary development focus and is being evaluated for a potential return to production.
A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Wind Mountain indicated compelling project economics, supporting the Company's continued work to advance the project through the next stages of development.
In addition to Wind Mountain, Bravada maintains significant exploration upside across its Nevada-based property portfolio, including the potential for new discoveries.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Paul West-Sells
President, CEO, & Director
Bravada Gold Corporation
For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email info@bravadagold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements in this news release include conducting a drill program and PEA for the Wind Mountain project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.
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