Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", or the "Company")(AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held at 11:00 am on 23 November 2023 at the Claremont Hotel, Loch Promenade, Douglas, Isle of Man, and also via the Investor Meet Company online platform

The Notice of the AGM will also be available on the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com and is being posted to shareholders.

Investor Meet Company

In order to allow shareholders to follow the proceedings of the AGM without attending in person, the Company will provide access online via the Investor Meet Company platform.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for the board to consider. Shareholder questions can be pre submitted via the Investor Meet Company Platform up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting and can be submitted at any time during the AGM itself.

Please note: shareholders will not be able to vote online and are requested to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible.

Shareholders that wish to attend the online AGM should register for the event in advance by using the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/bradda-head-lithium-limited/register-investor

For further information, please contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman

Denham Eke, Finance Director

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

James Biddle/Roland Cornish

+44 20 7628 3396
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)+44 20 7886 2500
John Prior / Hugh Rich
Shard Capital (Joint Broker)+44 207 186 9927
Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
Red Cloud (North American Broker)+1 416 803 3562
Joe Fars
Tavistock (PR)+ 44 20 7920 3150
Nick Elwes / Adam Baynesbraddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Limited

Bradda Head Lithium Limited is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

The Mineral Resource statement for the Basin Project was authored by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS who works for SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, an independent mining consultancy. Mr. Pittuck has over 25 years' experience undertaking and reviewing Mineral Resource estimates and has worked on lithium clay estimates for over 5 years. Mr. Pittuck consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this press release and context in which they appear. Reference is made to the report entitled "Independent technical report on the Basin and Wikieup Lithium clay projects, Arizona, USA" dated 18 October 2022 with an effective date of 10 June 2022 was prepared by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, and Kirsty Reynolds MSci, PhD, FGS and reviewed by Nick Fox MSc, ACA, MIMMM. The Report is available for review on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage) and the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR plus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

43,989,569

11.26%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

43,989,569

11.26%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

6.67%

6.67%

Li Equities Investments LP

4.59%

4.59%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

01/09/2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that the Company's principal Canadian regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has withdrawn the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on 29 June 2023, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Annual Financials") and interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023 ("Interim Financials

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2023, and is prepared as of August 31, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") Unaudited Interim Results for the three months ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 May 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines.

Critical Elements Lithium increases its confidence in Rose Project Growth as New Discoveries Expand Known Pegmatite Swarm

Critical Elements Lithium increases its confidence in Rose Project Growth as New Discoveries Expand Known Pegmatite Swarm

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully discovered several new spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops

As outlined in the news release dated September 5, 2023, Critical Elements has recommenced ground exploration focused on defining drill targets for a significant fall and winter drill program. Multiple rigs will be deployed to drill-test new targets. The Rose project is situated within the Rose and Rose South claim blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38 % of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec. It is important to note that the Rose project mineral resource estimate is based largely on drilling that concluded in 2016 as management focused on delivering technical studies and advancing permitting at that time.

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur"), (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the completion of the 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada USA.

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and gold fire-assay. Results will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the western area of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

ALX resumed surface exploration in the northeastern area of Hydra at the Python East and Python West sub-projects in the third week of August 2023. A total of 37 samples were collected from outcrop and boulders during the Python East and Python West work programs, all of which are currently in shipment. Following the conclusion of the prospecting program in the eastern Hydra area, ALX's geological team mobilized back to the western Hydra area and began surface exploration at the Cobra and Viper projects on September 5, 2023. Exploration in the western area of Hydra was halted on June 4, 2023 by order of the Government of Quebec due to the high forest fire risk, a restriction which has now been lifted due to increased rainfall in the region.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

