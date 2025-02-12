Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) advises that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd has applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth). By the Decision, the Joint Authority refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 to vary and suspend the conditions of the PEP-11 Permit, pursuant to section 264(2) of the Act, and to extend the term of the PEP 11 Permit, pursuant to section 265 of the Act.

The Originating Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and has lodged the appeal as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to present the Quarterly Activities for the period.


Capital

On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a Placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on 29 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024. A total of 576,795,230 of these options were issued on 6 November 2024 at an issue price of $0.001 each.

The cash consideration for the Placement was $566,132 (before costs but after director loan offsets). The intended use of the funds will be for working capital including costs of the offer. On 7 November 2024 the Company issued 28,966,387 free attaching options to an August 2024 share placement with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 29 October 2025, together with 16,666,667 broker options associated with the same August share placement on the same terms.

On 25 November 2024 the Company issued 1,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise the same number of options at $0.012 each.

On 9 December 2024 the Company issued 5,000,000 unlisted options to a director as part of remuneration (subsequent to shareholder approval) with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 October 2025.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.3% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.30% and Advent has an interest of 3.86% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 21 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$63,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications ("Applications") relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company provided Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views by the due date of15 November 2024.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding.

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021. The PEP11 permit will continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025. The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the decisions referred to in the notice under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 and is obtaining legal advice on such a review process.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

Cortical has been chosen for a grant as one of three innovative biomedical companies using the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to become internationally competitive as part of a new accelerator.

Cortical has been selected for the Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator (BASA) grant run by leading innovation centres, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and MTPConnect.

Cortical will harness data and AI to revolutionise their products range from perioperative management of anaesthetic agents. ARM Hub is Australia's leading AI, robotics, and design-formanufacture industry hub. MTPConnect is Australia's life sciences innovation accelerator championing growth of the medical products sector.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YBC7116



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TD2JM9



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 15 August 2024 the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 ("Attaching Options"). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Pty Ltd ("62 Capital") acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options ("Broker Options") pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.

The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:

- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.

On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2% Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.2% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 51 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$153,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W26295Z0



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee company Cortical Dynamics Limited has been chosen for a grant as one of three innovative biomedical companies using the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to become internationally competitive as part of a new accelerator starting this month.

Cortical Dynamics has been selected for the Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator (BASA) grant run by leading innovation centres, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and MTPConnect.

Cortical Dynamics will harness data and AI to revolutionise their products range from perioperative management of anaesthetic agents.

ARM Hub CEO and Founder Professor Cori Stewart and MTPConnect CEO Stuart Dignam have jointly congratulated the companies on their success. Professor Stewart said BASA will help unlock valuable intelligence within their businesses. "AI and automation are estimated to increase Australia's productivity by 50% to 150%," Professor Stewart said. "We are already seeing lifechanging evidence of the value of AI in biomedicine with accelerated drug discovery, precision medicine, and enhanced diagnostics."

ARM Hub is Australia's leading AI, robotics, and design-for-manufacture industry hub. MTPConnect is Australia's life sciences innovation accelerator championing growth of the medical products sector.

BASA was established to address a lack of expertise in AI and big data management in particular, addressing critical skills shortages within Australia's life sciences sector.

At the conclusion of the accelerator, companies will have a tailored plan of how to scale their innovative AI applications and leverage data infrastructure to overcome AI adoption hurdle.

About Cortical Dynamics Limited

Cortical Dynamics is a neurotechnology medical device company that has added AI to intellectual property originally developed at Swinburne University. Cortical's core product is the Brain Anaesthesia Response (BARM(TM)) System.

Utilising EEG interpretation, BARM(TM) is a non-invasive medical device with global approvals used in the operating theatre to help anaesthesiologists better administer analgesic and anaesthetic drugs to deliver improved patient outcomes perioperatively.

BARM(TM) addresses a global market exceeding 200 million operations per year where a general anaesthetic is administered and has particular application in cases involving total intravenous administration of drugs.

The device operates in real-time and has been designed with feedback from global key opinion leaders and practitioners.

CEO Ashley Zimpel said they were applying AI to the device and related App Cordyan(TM) to further develop a diagnostic tool that predicts individual patient outcomes based on the anaesthetic and analgesic drugs they are given in surgery.

The BARM(TM) technology will better aid the total intravenous administration (TIVA) of drugs used during general anaesthetic-based surgery and help significantly reduce the carbon footprint effect of inhaled gas in surgery and result in more accurate predictive outcomes being generated for interpretation and use by clinicians.

Ashley Zimpel stated that "enhancing our core technology with machine and deep learning applications will undoubtably result in better patient outcomes; reduce possible negative post operative complications and positively impact on hospital costs and environmental outcomes".



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

