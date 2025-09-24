BOTA? and Woodside Sign Landmark Long-Term LNG HOA

BOTA? and Woodside Sign Landmark Long-Term LNG HOA

Türkiye's Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. (BOTAŞ) and Woodside have signed an LNG Heads of Agreement under which Woodside will supply BOTAŞ a total of approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years starting from 2030, primarily from the Louisiana LNG project.

The agreement was exchanged between Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAŞ Chairman and General Manager, and Daniel Kalms, Woodside's Chief Operating Officer International, in a ceremony witnessed by Alparslan Bayraktar, the Republic of Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, during his visit to the US for the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking in the ceremony, Minister Bayraktar stated: "We are observing the signing of an agreement between a Turkish company and Woodside for the supply of LNG, primarily from Louisiana LNG in the United States, which establishes a connection across continents. We believe this will be the beginning of a successful relationship between BOTAŞ and Woodside. The companies have already expressed their intention to expand the relationship beyond a proposed LNG sales agreement and build a strategic cooperation in the wider region, and we fully support this vision."

Daniel Kalms welcomed the HOA. "This is a landmark Heads of Agreement between Woodside and BOTAŞ as it is the inaugural long-term LNG supply arrangement between our companies. More importantly, it stands as a testament to BOTAŞ's confidence in the Louisiana LNG project, the US LNG sector and Woodside's reputation for reliability and operational excellence. This agreement also strengthens the Turkish-US relationship and paves the way for building a larger strategic relationship with BOTAŞ that supports energy security and economic growth for Türkiye and the United States. Woodside appreciates the strong support from the Turkish and United States governments to help advance this agreement," he said.

The supply arrangement is subject to the parties entering a binding sales and purchase agreement.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company, operating across three continents. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Our resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects includes Louisiana LNG and Beaumont New Ammonia. Woodside is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Gulf of America, where we are actively expanding production and exploring.

Media contacts
Australia
Christine Abbott
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.abbott@woodside.com

United States
Rob Young
M: +1 281 790 2805
E: robert.young@woodside.com

