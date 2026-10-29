Boralex accelerates expansion in the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Wind2

Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wind2 in the United Kingdom, a platform that has developed approximately 350 MW of well advanced wind projects across Scotland, England and Wales. The transaction also includes the integration of the Wind2 teams based in its two UK offices, significantly strengthening Boralex's UK presence and capabilities.
"First of all, I would like to welcome the Wind2 teams to Boralex, and look forward to working together. This acquisition is fully aligned with our growth strategy in the United Kingdom, a market that offers significant expansion potential for Boralex. In addition to a high-quality project portfolio, we found in Wind2 an organization that shares our culture and our vision for project development, built on close collaboration with host communities to support energy security and the decarbonization of British economy," said Jean-Christophe Dall'Ava, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe.
"Wind2 strengthens our development platform in the United Kingdom with well-advanced and ready-to-build projects, while expanding and diversifying our activities across the country. Our new team members bring strong expertise that complements our own, together with an approach to project development that is closely aligned with Boralex's. Together, we will be better positioned to accelerate our growth and strengthen our presence in the United Kingdom," said Esbjorn Wilmar, Vice President, United Kingdom.
Founded in 2016, Wind2 is a UK-based renewable energy developer specializing in onshore renewable energy projects. Its teams are active across Scotland, Wales and various regions of England, where they primarily develop onshore wind projects as well as solar farms and energy parks.
Geraint Jewson, Chairman and co-founder of Wind2, said "I am hugely proud of what the Wind2 team has achieved in just 10 years. As we hand over the baton to Boralex, I believe this is the right time for Wind2 to take the next step in their development and continue contributing to the UK's transition to renewable energy. The Boralex values align with those of Wind2, and as such, I believe it is the right company to support the future of the Wind2 team."
Sarah Smith, Managing Director commented, "This is a pivotal milestone for Wind2 at it seeks to build out its advanced portfolio. Having been with the company since its inception, I see this transition to Boralex as a testament to the strength of the team we have built over the past 10-years and all the excellent work that has brought us to this point. The team and I are looking forward to the next chapter with Boralex, and the opportunities that it will bring."
The United Kingdom, a key market for Boralex's growth
Boralex's development in the United Kingdom is part of its strategy to further diversify its geographic footprint and strengthen the resilience of its business. Complementing its established markets in North America and France, the UK market contributes to Boralex's growth and diversification objectives. Active in the United Kingdom for nearly 10 years, Boralex reached an important milestone in April 2025 with the commissioning of Limekiln Wind Farm, with an installed capacity of 106 MW. The company is currently building two wind and energy storage assets totaling 73 MW of installed capacity and has a development pipeline of 1.7 GW.
Wind2 was supported by Knight Frank Capital Advisory during the transaction.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, within the meaning of securities legislation. Boralex would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results or the measure it adopts could differ materially from those indicated by or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realisation of a particular forward-looking statement. Unless otherwise specified by the Company, the forward-looking statements do not take into account the possible impact on its activities, transactions, non-recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after the statements are made. There can be no assurance as to the materialisation of the results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, Boralex management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes.
About Boralex
At Boralex, a Brookfield portfolio company, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,822 MW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and Growth path of nearly 8.2 GW in wind, solar and BESS projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader.
For more information, visit boralex.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
For more information
|Media – Boralex (Global)
|Investor Relations
| Camille Laventure
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications
Boralex Inc.
438 883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com
| Stephane Milot
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Boralex Inc.
514 213 1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com
|Media – Boralex (United Kingdom)
| Lesley McNeil
Head of Marketing, Public Affairs & Communications
Boralex Inc.
+44 73 53 11 26 67
lesley.mcneil@boralex.com
Source: Boralex Inc.