Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Siren Gold

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Langdons Prospect.

Highlights

  • Siren’s maiden fieldwork at the Langdons prospect has recorded bonanza gold and antimony grades at surface of up to 506g/t Au and 9.3% Sb.
  • Langdons is a more recent tenement application and contains a number of high-grade Au-Sb reefs, that were mined historically with a recovered grade of 60g/t Au.
  • Early reported historical mining grades at Langdon were up to 2,610g/t Au and 1,120g/t Ag.
  • A trench across the Liberty reef 300m along strike from the historic Langdons’ antimony mine returned 1.75m @ 4.5g/t Au.
  • Anomalous gold, stibnite and arsenic soil geochemistry extends over an additional 400m of strike length with several mapped quartz reefs.
  • The high grade system extends to the edge of the overlying cover and it is expected that the mineralisation will continue under the cover.

Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:

“These bonanza results confirm high grade gold and antimony mineralisation at Langdons and importantly, complement the existing high-grade gold and antimony Resource at Auld Creek.

This fieldwork confirms Langdons has the potential to be a second high grade gold and antimony project at Reefton and demonstrates the significant potential of antimony and gold mineralisation throughout the entire Reefton field”.

Background

The Langdons prospecting permit (PP 60893) is located in the Paporoa goldfield, approximately 50km SW of Reefton (Figure 1). The Greenland Group rocks that host the mineralisation in the Reefton goldfield also outcrop in a NE trending belt, 25kms to the west. This belt of Greenland Group rocks hosts the historical Langdons and Croesus gold and antimony mines (Figure 2).

The reefs in the Paporoa goldfield strike WNW-ESE and dip shallowly to moderately to the north and south. This differs from the Reefton Goldfield where the reefs strike N-S. In both instances the reefs are parallel to the fold axis, indicating that the Paparoa block has been rotated ~90o.

The Langdons PP area contains a relatively small exposure (5kms long by 1km wide block) of the Greenland Group, which is unconformably overlain by late cretaceous Paporoa Coal Measures that host a number of open cut coal mines approximately 65kms to the north (Figure 3).

The unconformity surface is exposed at the head of the west branch of Langdons Creek and dips to the SW at 20-30o sub-parallel to the regional dip of the coal measures and topography. Greenland Group rocks are exposed to the NW of the unconformity and indicate that the sediments may only be a thin veneer overlying the Greenland Group.

The main targets within the PP are a number of outcropping reefs at Langdons (Figure 4), but other mineralised Greenland Group rocks could be hidden under the cover to the west.

The prospecting permit was granted for two years on 25 May 2023 and the Department of Conservation (DoC) granted access on 1 November 2023.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:snggold investinggold stockssiren goldGold Investing
SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Reports Higher Q4 Gold Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2023 production results. On the back of higher Q4 production, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.05 million ounces was consistent with our forecast as guided in our third quarter release. 1 Preliminary copper production of 420 million pounds for 2023 was within the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce 2023 Q4/full-year results and 2024 guidance on February 14, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2024 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2023, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it filed its updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate") for the Ana Paula Project (the "Ana Paula Project") located in Guerrero, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, Qualified Persons with Teal CPG Inc.

The technical report titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of November 27, 2023 and supports the disclosure made by Heliostar in its November 27, 2023 press release titled "Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico". There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in Company's November 27, 2023 press release. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was eventful for gold, which approached record highs in H1 and broke them in the second half of the year.

The first half of the year saw gold make serious gains on the back of March's regional banking crisis in the US, which threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs, reaching US$2,051.11 per ounce on May 4 as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downward through to October as central banks around the world worked to bring inflation down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and it reached an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less
tasmania on map

Tasmania’s Geology a Golden Investment Opportunity

Since its mid-19th century gold rush, Australia has maintained its position as one of the world's top gold producers.

Most of Australia’s mining and exploration activities have been focused on Western Australia and Victoria. But there's another region nearby with just as much potential — perhaps more. Situated 240 kilometres off Australia's southern coast, Tasmania remains largely unexplored.

Given that Tasmania's northeastern section is believed to be a geologic extension of the rich Victorian goldfields, early movers in the area could be sitting on a literal gold mine.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 year-end financial results after market close on January 24, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 25, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Uranium Investing

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

Resource Investing

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

cleantech investing

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

×