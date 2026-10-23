Bombardier Expanding in America, Creating Thousands of Jobs, Combined Within Its Network and Throughout the Supply Chain

- Bombardier is expanding its presence across the country, hiring 800 people for jobs located in its home base of Kansas as well as Texas, Indiana, and Connecticut
- This strategy includes an initial phase of investment estimated at $270M earmarked for infrastructure growth
- Bombardier selects Texas as pillar of ongoing Services expansion with 150 high-skilled new jobs planned for the state; expands in Midwest with Fort Wayne, Indiana, Service Center to open in November(1)
Bombardier today announced that it is continuing to significantly enhance its American footprint. The company plans to hire 800 people across America. Today, Bombardier is actively recruiting for 500 positions across the country and plans to create an additional 300 jobs through footprint expansion projects(1). Texas is planned to be the next pillar of expansion and will account for 150 of the 300 new jobs. Hiring activities will further be spread across the company's U.S. home base in Kansas as well as in Indiana and Connecticut. Job creation in these states will be driven by infrastructure investments, which will total an estimated $270M in the first phase.
"Our American service network is a key pillar of Bombardier's growth strategy. This new wave of expansion and hiring reflects our long-term confidence in this market and our employees in America," said Eric Martel, President & CEO, Bombardier. "Based on our constructive conversations with the U.S. administration, we see a bright path forward for our highly skilled aerospace workers as well as a positive environment for Bombardier to continue pursuing direct investments to grow our American footprint."
Bombardier's Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas represents one component of Bombardier's broader investment in this iconic city. Inaugurated last week, the new North American Learning Center reinforces the company's commitment to developing talent, enhancing capabilities and supporting the long-term growth of its Kansas operations.
Bombardier's newest American service facility at Fort Wayne International Airport in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an approximately 64,500-square-foot facility that will accommodate up to six aircraft and offer scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and AOG support. The company will further launch new footprint expansion projects in Dallas, Texas, and Connecticut.
In 2025, the company's U.S. activities supported 27,200 American jobs(2) throughout its service and manufacturing facilities, as well as within a broad supply chain, where Bombardier spent $2.8 billion. The 27,200 jobs across America, supported by Bombardier activities, carried a 7-to-1 ratio: for every one Bombardier job, activities support seven additional jobs across the economy through supplier purchases and household spending(2). Based on current hiring and expansion plans, the total number of jobs supported is projected to exceed 33,000(1).
Bombardier's American workers are based all around the United States with sites in Kansas, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, Washington D.C. and New Jersey, with Bombardier's overall direct employment presence covering more than 20 states. Bombardier continues to invest in the people, infrastructure and capabilities that support its customers and grow the American aerospace industry.
About Bombardier
At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.
For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.
Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,300 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.
For Information
For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.
Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.
Media Contacts
General media contact webform
Mark Masluch
+1 (514) 855-7167
mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com
(1) Forward-looking statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.'s most recently published financial report for additional details.
(2) Oxford Economics study conducted for Bombardier.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afefc1e-b3ec-492e-bc39-d3befc30c62d