Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide a link to the news conference regarding a second landmark agreement for development of access roads to the Ring of Fire critical mineral resources. This represents the second major agreement for First Nation involvement in future activities within their traditional lands and provides substantial Community support as the access roads and project developments proceed. This positive development is welcome as it represents a long term commitment to the Ring of Fire region where Bold holds significant interests within the discovery area. These events may be viewed at:

November 27, 2025 Ontario and First Nation Sign Landmark Agreement

October 29, 2025 Landmark Agreement to Unlock the Ring of Fire

Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite joint venture exploration effort.

Bold holds a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite deposit which hosts an NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also holds a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage.

Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects, the Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's critical and battery metals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. of Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects, please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan 
President and COO
"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

 

Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Bold Ventures
