Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Visit Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

At PDAC 2026, Bold (Booth 2610) will showcase new assays, discuss its role in Canada's next wave of discoveries and host the "From Burchell to the Ring of Fire" giveaway for a chance to win a $500 Great Canadian Experience. 

Bold's CEO David Graham, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan, and VP Exploration Coleman Robertson will be meeting with investors at booth #2610 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention in Toronto from March 1st to 4th, 2026. 

Coleman Robertson will be presenting at the PDAC Spotlight with a talk titled "From Burchell to the Ring of Fire," at 11:10 a.m. on Monday March 2nd in the Northern Lights Learning Hub, Level 300, Hall A of the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. During PDAC Bruce MacLachlan will also be interviewed by the Northern Miner on March 1st, and by CEO.CA on Monday March 2nd. (see Bold News Release dated February 28, 2026).

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) is a Canadian mineral explorer with decades of discovery-focused experience in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Building on successes linked to Noront and major finds in Quebec and Ontario, Bold is advancing gold, base-metal and critical-minerals projects, including its road-accessible Burchell Gold-Copper Project and its strategic foothold in the re-emerging Ring of Fire - a key focus of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy. Led by veteran discoverers David Graham, Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, Bold is expanding its northwestern Ontario portfolio with high-grade results at Burchell's 111 Zone and long-term optionality in the Ring of Fire.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Bold Ventures Inc.
Bruce MacLachlan
705 266-0847
bruce@boldventuresinc.com
boldventuresinc.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

bold venturesBOL:CCtsxv:bolbase metals investing
BOL:CC
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures

Bold Ventures

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 10, 2026, February 12, 2026, February 18, 2026 and February 19, 2026, it has closed the first... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing

Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has vested a 100% interest in the Pike Warden property, a porphyry-epithermal exploration asset located in southern Yukon. This acquisition consolidates the Company's control over the property and... Keep Reading...
Closing date for director nominations

Closing date for director nominations

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Meeting") will be held in West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 1 May 2026. Further details in respect of the Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Meeting... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Signs Agreement to Acquire 6 Key Claims Contiguous to its Joutel Property, Quebec

Bold Ventures Signs Agreement to Acquire 6 Key Claims Contiguous to its Joutel Property, Quebec

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement dated February 27, 2026 (the "Vending Agreement") with 2099840 Ontario Inc. oa Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") to acquire 6 staked mining claims (the "Additional Claims")... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Video - CEO Clips Bold Ventures Advances Exploration at Burchell and Highlights Ring of Fire

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Video - CEO Clips Bold Ventures Advances Exploration at Burchell and Highlights Ring of Fire

This release corrects and replaces the press release issued by CEO Clips on [Feb 27, 2026] at [12:00 PM EST]. In the headline correcting Virtual to Burchell. Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) is advancing exploration at its Burchell property in Ontario, following a new gold discovery with... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Provides Update on Burchell Drilling Progress and Announces PDAC Participation at Booth #2610

Bold Ventures Provides Update on Burchell Drilling Progress and Announces PDAC Participation at Booth #2610

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling progress at its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project, located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 4 holes totaling 669 meters have now been completed in the vicinity of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing

Related News

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

precious metals investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

precious metals investing

One Bullion Announces Share Consolidation

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces the 10-Year Renewal of the Use of Surface Rights at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units