BofA Names Chip McLeod Upstate South Carolina President

Stacy Brandon retires after 39 years with the company 

Key Points

  • Bank of America announced that Chip McLeod has been named president of Upstate South Carolina.
  • McLeod succeeds Stacy Brandon, who retired from BofA after 39 years.
  • McLeod will lead Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in the Upstate, which includes Anderson, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens, and Spartanburg counties.

Bank of America announced that Chip McLeod, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management senior resident director, has been named president of Upstate South Carolina. He succeeds Stacy Brandon, who led the market for more than 10 years and retired from the company after 39 years.

Chip McLeod

As president and head of the market, McLeod will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive collaboration across the company's eight lines of business. He will lead Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in the Upstate by building strong local connections and identifying opportunities to deepen and expand relationships.

"Chip's established leadership and experience will ensure we're delivering on our responsible growth strategy to deepen relationships with clients, the community and teammates," said Brian Moynihan, chair and chief executive officer of Bank of America. "Chip will continue to grow our market share in the Upstate, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives. We thank Stacy for her remarkable 39 years of service with the company."

McLeod has more than three decades of experience in wealth management and financial services. He joined Merrill in 2007 and leads its work in Spartanburg, South Carolina, overseeing 14 associates.

McLeod is active in communities across South Carolina. Governor Hodges appointed him to the Council of Advisors on Consumer Credit in 2001, and he still serves. He is president of the Spartanburg Downtown Rotary and is a past president of the Spartanburg Estate Planning Council and the Spartanburg Philharmonic Board. He is also a former board member of the South Carolina Council on Economic Education at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He graduated from Clemson University.

Market facts: Bank of America Upstate South Carolina

  • 270 local Bank of America and Merrill employees at 20 locations supporting clients.
  • Since 2020, Bank of America has invested $3.8 million in philanthropic funding for organizations across Upstate South Carolina to empower community leadership, drive economic mobility and support individuals in achieving their goals.
  • Bank of America has extended $67.8 million in small-business loans and $643 million in commercial loans in the Upstate, helping fuel economic growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation.
  • Since 2020, Bank of America employees in the Upstate have volunteered more than 26,000 hours to support local nonprofits, businesses, and community initiatives.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Matthew Daily, Bank of America       
Phone: 1.404.607.2844
matthew.daily@bofa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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