BofA Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2026 With 2 Million Free Fan Bands and Fan Experiences Nationwide

Soccer Fans Can Build, Trade and Collect Custom BofA Fan Bands Featuring 140 Unique Beads Inspired by Iconic Host Cities and Teams

Key points

  • Bank of America, the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, distributing more than 2 million BofA Fan Bands and 10 million beads
  • The BofA Fan Bands Collection features 140 unique beads that can be collected and traded to create unique memories from the tournament

Bank of America, the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced the debut of 2 million custom, collectible BofA Fan Bands, starting June 11 across all 11 U.S. host cities.

Pre-made FIFA World Cup Trophy Fan Band

"FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first World Cup on U.S. soil in decades, and we wanted to help create memories that will last even longer," said David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions. "BofA Fan Bands are designed to capture the energy of FIFA World Cup 2026™, celebrating the iconic teams, passionate fans and the host cities at the heart of the tournament."

Where to get BofA Fan Bands

The exclusive BofA Fan Bands collection will debut across all 11 U.S. host cities beginning June 11. Featuring 140 custom-designed beads and more than 2 million free bracelets in red, blue and black, the collection draws inspiration from tournament moments, iconic host city landmarks and national team colors.

More than 10 million BofA Fan Band beads will be distributed nationwide, giving fans the chance to build, trade and collect personalized keepsakes throughout the tournament. The custom bead collection also pays tribute to the unique culture, energy and spirit of the American host cities welcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Fans can build or pick up their curated BofA Fan Band, then step into a digital photo booth to capture the moment and have the photo sent directly to their phones. These experiences will be available at:

  • FIFA Fan Festivals™ and Fan Zones: Create personalized BofA Fan Bands at dedicated Bank of America experience stations across eight FIFA Fan Festivals and select Fan Zones nationwide.
  • Stadium Fan Experiences and DC Fan Zone: Fans can select pre-made, matchup-themed BofA Fan Bands as part of the matchday experience.
  • U.S. Soccer House: Build custom designs tailored for U.S. Soccer supporters at the Venice Beach-based location.
  • BofA Fan Band Mobile Tours: Mobile tours will bring the BofA Fan Band experience directly to local community events in select host markets.

Beyond BofA Fan Bands, Bank of America is supporting interactive spaces and exclusive fan engagements surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™ in U.S. host cities throughout the summer:

Free Tickets for Veterans, Current Military and First Responders: Bank of America, Vet Tix and FIFA have partnered to provide $2.25 million in free FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets to military veterans, current military, first responders, and their families, who live in or near FIFA World Cup host cities.

FIFA Fan Festivals & Fan Zones: Bank of America will host dedicated experiences at eight FIFA Fan Festivals and select Fan Zones nationwide, including a marquee fan experience at the "Fan Village" in New York's Rockefeller Center from July 6 to July 19, and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Soccer House Presented by Bank of America: Located at 57 Windward Ave. in Venice Beach, Calif., this free fan destination will serve as the epicenter of the tournament on the West Coast.

To learn more about Bank of America's commitment to soccer and its broader sports partnerships, visit our Bank of America Sports webpage.

About Bank of America Sports Commitment
Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank works to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase its teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive local and global growth through the unifying power of sport.

Frequently asked questions

Question: How is Bank of America involved with FIFA World Cup 2026™?
Answer: Bank of America is the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, the most-watched sporting event in the world. As an official sponsor, the bank is activating across all 11 U.S. host cities with fan experiences and community initiatives designed to celebrate the tournament and build a lasting legacy for soccer in the United States.

Question: What are the BofA Fan Bands and what designs are available?
Answer: BofA Fan Bands are collectible bracelets available in red, blue and black featuring 140 custom-designed beads, inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026™, host city landmarks and national team colors. Bank of America will be providing more than 10 million beads and more than 2 million bracelets.

Question: How can fans get a "BofA Fan Band" bracelet, and is there a cost?
Answer: Starting June 11, fans can pick up free, matchup-themed BofA Fan Bands at all 11 U.S. stadiums on matchdays or customize their own bracelets at Bank of America fan experiences across FIFA Fan Festivals, the U.S. Soccer House and local BofA Fan Band Mobile Tours.

Question: Will I be able to get a BofA Fan Band if I'm not attending a game or located in a host city?
Answer: BofA Fan Bands will be available at fan experiences where match tickets are not required, including FIFA Fan Festivals and select Fan Zones, the U.S. Soccer House and a BofA Fan Band Mobile Tour.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Andy Aldridge, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.0514
andrew.aldridge@bofa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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