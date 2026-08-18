BofA Directs $250,000 to American Red Cross to Support Fire Recovery

Funding will help provide emergency shelter, meals and recovery support for families and communities impacted by the Spokane Area and Other Western Wildfires

Key points

  • Bank of America is directing $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts following the wildfires across the Pacific Northwest and western mountain states, including in and around Spokane, WA.
  • Funding will help provide emergency shelter, meals, supplies and other critical assistance to individuals and families affected by the wildfires.
  • Bank of America is matching employee donations to eligible nonprofits providing disaster relief assistance.
  • The company will also provide support to employees impacted by the fires through its Employee Assistance Program.
  • All Bank of America financial centers in the Spokane market remain open and serving clients during the wildfire response.

Bank of America today announced it will direct $250,000 in philanthropic capital to the American Red Cross to help families, businesses, and communities affected by the devastating wildfires across the Pacific Northwest, including in and around Spokane, WA, and the neighboring mountain states. This funding will help the American Red Cross provide emergency shelter, meals, supplies, and other critical assistance to those impacted by the fires across Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.  

Wildfire in Spokane, WA

"The loss and destruction caused by these wildfires is heartbreaking," said Lauren Murray, Spokane and Boise market president. "Recovery will take time, and the impacts of these fires will be felt long after the flames are extinguished. Our thoughts are with the brave first responders and everyone affected as communities begin the process of rebuilding and healing."

"Bank of America's generosity helps Red Cross act quickly to support families impacted by disasters at a moment's notice," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "As disasters like these wildfires become more frequent and intense, the Red Cross continues to count on extraordinary donors like Bank of America to help deliver hope and comfort to people and communities in times of great need."

Bank of America is also matching employee donations dollar for dollar that go to nonprofits providing disaster relief. BofA has more than 2,000 employees statewide, including 330 who work and live in the greater Spokane region, and will additionally provide support to employees impacted by the fires through its Employee Assistance Program.

Bank of America, which opened its first bank branch in Spokane nearly 70 years ago, continues to operate all of its financial centers during the wildfires.

Frequently asked questions
Question: What is Bank of America announcing?

Answer: Bank of America is directing $250,000 in philanthropic capital to the American Red Cross to support emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts for individuals, families and communities affected by the various wildfires across the Pacific Northwest and neighboring mountain regions. The funding will help provide shelter, meals, supplies and other critical assistance.

Question: How is Bank of America supporting employees and clients impacted by the wildfires?

Answer: In addition to matching employee donations that support disaster relief organizations, Bank of America is providing assistance to affected employees through its Employee Assistance Program. The company also continues to operate all of its financial centers in the Spokane market to help meet clients' banking needs during the response and recovery period.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Colleen Haggerty, Bank of America 
Phone: 1.213.718.2156
colleen.haggerty@bofa.com

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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