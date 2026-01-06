BOARDWALKTECH EXPANDS AND EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH GLOBAL SERVICES FIRM SERVICING TOP?FIVE U.S. BANK

TSXV: BWLK,OTC:BWLKF) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a provider of patented digital ledger and AI‑enabled enterprise software, announces the expansion and extension of its contract with a leading global IT services firm to support a top‑five U.S. financial institution. Boardwalktech and the global IT services firm have been jointly servicing this marquee U.S. bank since 2024, transforming manual workflows and processes into automated and compliant solutions running on the Boardwalktech Velocity platform.

The expanded engagement includes broader deployment of Boardwalktech's Velocity™ platform across various business units within the bank. The expansion is valued at over US$250,000 for 2026, with the opportunity to increase as more processes are deployed on the platform. The extension reflects growing demand from large financial institutions to modernize and bring governance, risk, and compliance controls to thousands of mission‑critical Microsoft Excel–based workflows.

Boardwalktech's Velocity platform is currently used by numerous Fortune 100 enterprises, including major financial services organizations. Velocity rapidly transforms Excel‑based business processes, often referred to as End User Computing (EUC) environments into secure, collaborative, and auditable enterprise applications. By eliminating manual controls, versioning risks, and operational bottlenecks, Velocity improves operational efficiency, accelerates decision‑making, and enables scalable compliance across large, distributed teams.

Importantly for regulated industries, Velocity provides full traceability, governance, and controls aligned with U.S. regulatory expectations for financial institutions, helping banks reduce operational risk while retaining the flexibility business users require.

"Large financial institutions often rely on thousands of Excel‑based workflows that were never designed to meet today's increased regulatory and operational demands," said Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech. "Velocity allows banks to modernize those workflows quickly and cost‑effectively, without disrupting the business, while delivering the compliance, transparency, and scalability regulators expect. This contract expansion is a strong marketplace validation of our platform, our growing footprint and additional revenue opportunity across the financial services sector."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.
Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to run mission‑critical enterprise applications. The Company's platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information
This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contacts: 
Andy Duncan, CEO
Boardwalktech Software Corp.
andy.duncan@boardwalktech.com
(650) 618‑6118

Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations – Sophic Capital
sean@sophiccapital.com
(647) 837‑3357

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalktech-expands-and-extends-contract-with-global-services-firm-servicing-topfive-us-bank-302653389.html

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/06/c8770.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

