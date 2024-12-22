Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boab Metals

Boab Metals Secures Funding for Sorby Hills Project: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Description

In a game-changing move, Boab Metals (ASX:BML) has locked in crucial funding for its Sorby Hills Project, a significant lead-silver resource nestled in Australia. This financial boost not only fortifies the company's position but also lessens its dependence on equity markets. It's a pivotal stride towards the project's Final Investment Decision (FID), which is on the horizon for late 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Financing Structure: The deal comes with attractive terms - a SOFR + 5 percent interest rate spanning five years, kicking off with an 18-month interest-only period.
  • FEED Study Results: The recent Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) study unveiled some eye-catching figures:
    • C1 operating cost: A lean US$0.36 per pound of payable lead
    • Net Present Value (NPV8): A whopping AU$411 million
    • Internal Rate of Return (IRR): An impressive 37 percent
  • Strategic Acquisition: Boab is upping the ante, set to snag an extra 25 percent stake in Sorby Hills from its joint venture partner for AU$23 million, showcasing its faith in the project's potential.

Boab Metals' Sorby Hills project location

Investment Potential

Market watchers are buzzing about Boab Metals, and here's why it's catching their eye:

  1. Rock-Solid Fundamentals: The FEED study's results paint a picture of a project with robust profit potential and promising returns.
  2. Smart Positioning: By beefing up its ownership in Sorby Hills, Boab is doubling down on a project that's ripe with growth opportunities.
  3. Market Sweet Spot: The Sorby Hills Project is perfectly poised to ride the wave of growing global demand for lead and silver.
  4. Green Credentials: The project's sustainable metal production aligns with eco-friendly trends, potentially drawing in environmentally conscious investors.

Project Development Progress

Securing this funding is more than just a financial win - it's a crucial stepping stone towards the Sorby Hills Project's Final Investment Decision. This progress speaks volumes about Boab Metals' commitment and savvy ability to navigate the tricky terrain of resource development.

Conclusion

Boab Metals' recent triumphs with the Sorby Hills Project - from bagging favorable funding to stellar FEED study results - position it as a tantalizing prospect in the mining sector. The project's blend of sustainable metal production, robust economics, and strategic importance suggests that Boab Metals could be a goldmine for investors looking to dip their toes in the lead and silver markets.

As with any investment, it's crucial to do your homework and weigh the risks before taking the plunge. That said, the recent developments at Boab Metals are certainly turning heads in the resource sector, making it a company worth keeping on your radar.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

Silver bars, silver bull and stock chart.

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2025

The silver price reached highs not seen since 2012 this past year, supported by an ongoing deficit and increasing interest from investors as geopolitical concerns prompted safe-haven buying.

The white metal reached its highest point for the year in October, breaking through US$34 per ounce on the back of a shifting post-pandemic landscape and geopolitical tensions. However, Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election just a few weeks later buoyed bond yields and the US dollar while weighing on silver and gold.

What will 2025 hold for silver? As the new year approaches, investors are closely watching how Trump's policies and actions could impact the precious metal, along with supply and demand trends in the space.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Provides Update Regarding Gatos Silver's Joint Venture with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") has advised the Company that it has amended and restated its agreements (the "Amended Agreements") with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. ("Dowa") regarding the Los Gatos Joint Venture (the "LGJV"). The Amended Agreements, which become effective on January 1, 2025, expand Gatos' management rights within the LGJV and allow for the financial statements of the LGJV to be fully consolidated. For copies of the Amended Agreements, please see the Form 8-K filed by Gatos under its EDGAR profile at www.sec.govedgar. The Amended Agreements do not affect the respective ownership interests of Gatos and Dowa in the LGJV, which remain unchanged at 70% and 30%, respectively. Concurrent with this news release, the Company has filed a material change report dated December 19, 2024 (the "December Material Change Report") under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, with further details of the Amended Agreements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar beside several silver coins.

Silver Price 2024 Year-End Review

The silver price put on a strong performance in 2024, hitting highs not seen in over a decade.

Despite some volatility, factors like increasing industrial demand, safe-haven buying from investors and weakening mining supply all came together during the year to support gains in the price.

All told, silver is up nearly 35 percent since the start of 2024, outperforming gold's 32 percent gain.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar and metal.

5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

Silver saw strong gains in 2024, breaching US$32 per ounce in H1 and then US$34 in October.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply-and-demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration at Silver47 Exploration.

Silver47 Beefs Up Drilling Plans to Expand Resource at Red Mountain Polymetallic Project

Following release of the final results from Silver47 Exploration's (TSXV:AGA) 2024 exploration program, the company is beefing up plans for a more expansive and targeted drill campaign in the new year at its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska. Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration, said the aim is to “increase both the grade and the tonnage."

“With the modern drilling and the recoveries we saw this year, we have a really good chance to increase just from infilling the historic zones to really bulk that resource out as well,” he said.

Approximately 20 percent of future drilling efforts will focus on fresh exploration targets like Galleon and Horseshoe, according to Wallis. The company is eyeing more than 15 exploration targets at Red Mountain that have never been drill tested with geochemical and geophysical targeting.

Keep reading...Show less

